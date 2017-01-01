autoevolution

With 4,319 units sold in 2016, the Nissan e-NV200 now enjoys the title of Europe's best-selling electric van. Pretty niched, but it's something nonetheless
Despite lower sales in the U.S., Harley-Davidson grew in the Asian and EMEA regions. Still, the sales are a bit down compared to 2015
If you’re looking for new adventure riding gear, KLIM just released its new Carlsbad collection. No bells and whistles, just functionality and protection
Spoiler alert: the all-new McLaren Super Series model will happily wag its tail thanks to major improvements to chassis technology
Suzuki leads the second day of testing with Andrea Iannone managing to pull his best lap during the closing of the event
The BMW S 1000 XR is the two-wheeled star in the new Resident Evil: The Final Chapter movie. Looks ready for the apocalypse adventure
The mid-cycle update of the Volkswagen Golf is now on sale in the United Kingdom, and the pricing for the base model remains unchanged from 2016
The Chevrolet Spark EV is dead, long live the Chevrolet Bolt EV! Better late than never, the golden bowtie understood that the Spark EV doesn't cut the mustard
Pagani won't be replacing the Huayra too soon, but it will improve the recipe with the advent of the Huayra Roadster. ETA: 2017 Geneva Motor Show
After the G30 sedan, the all-new BMW 5 Series family grows larger with the advent of the G31 station wagon. Sorry U.S., but you won't get the G31 5er Touring
Anything between 4,233 and 4,240 pounds, that's how much the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon weighs and no, it isn't all-wheel-drive
Presumably, this will also include the recent facelift. However, we expect the Genesis 2.0T to be offered in other markets too
Street-legal race cars are the latest trend in the supercar industry and we're here to deliver a rendering of a Ferrari 488 that had been taken down this path
With all the best feature you can expect from a supermini and a much bigger body, the 2017 Ibiza could be more popular than the Ateca SUV
The supercar collector explains that, if he decides his Toyota Supra needs to trade hands, he won't offer it for under $100,000
In order to keep interest alight in the Land Cruiser Prado, Toyota's British division one-upped the off-road brawler with a rather stylish trim level
Both the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the McLaren 675 Longtail Spyder are far from ideal drifting machines, so this is one impressive comparison
The station wagon body style is dead for the Honda Civic. And by 2025, the diesel engine could be met by the same wretched fate
Yeah, we said it: the Huracan with Lambo doors is more Japanese than anything else. It's a crazy tuning world we live in
SsangYong is planning to take on the big boys with the successor of the Actyon Sports pickup truck. The all-new workhorse is rumored to bear the Q200 codename
Unlike the Mustang, which saw its V6 model disappearing with the 2018 facelift, the Camaro still makes full use of its six-pot
According to the details dropped in this overly subjective 911 GT3 RS vs 911 R comparison, the latter is the louder car, at least regarding the cabin experience
So many jokes can be made about balls in a car. Unfortunately, we're not that kind of website, so we'll just have to seriously present this story
It’s the Chinese again to make the news with the NIU eScooter. Good looking, decent range and comes in at around 800 bucks
Lamborghini's inevitable racetrack-inspired Huracan special edition should switch to rear-wheel-drive and we've brought along a rendering of the thing
The HSV Gen-F2 story comes to an end with the GTSR W1, a supercharged son of a gun with the engine from the C6 Corvette ZR1
Drawings of a unicorn, a t-rex and a penguin were used to determine that the Panamera Turbo is the most comfortable in the back
Certain Triumph Bonneville T120 fitted with optional heated grips are being recalled as their throttle may stick open when in use
Mazzanti is an Italian exotic builder that only brings five cars to the world each year and we should be looking at its next mid-range offering
If the color accuracy of these images is correct, Horacio Pagani chose the exterior spec shown during the Porsche 911 R's debut
Did you know MINI is the most Googled automaker in the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, whereas the Republic of Niger has a thing for Bugatti?
Out with the old, in with the new! Harley-Davidson reveals its new flat track racing machine, the XG750R, along with the new 2017 team
It's been over a year since the first mid-engine Corvette mules started testing, but we have arrived at the conclusion that it might not be a Corvette after all
The last time McLaren and BMW joined hands to create something really special, we received what's considered to this day as being the ultimate hypercar: the F1
Earlier today, we talked about Horacio Pagani taking delivery of his Porsche 911 R, wondering what his next purchase would be...
The 3D printer manufacturer has a model big enough to even print large motorcycle fairing panels as you can see on their showcase bike
Don't let the heavy camouflage covering this 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLE test car fool you - the upcoming four-door coupe will be a looker
The mid-size sedan may not be the most lucrative segment nowadays in the United States, but Hyundai won't give up that easily
The BMW K 1600 B was specially designed for American roads and riders, and just made its debut Stateside. Time to break the piggy bank
That's right - you can buy a Ford Mustang EcoBoost for the money invested in the LED goodies found on this Aventador Roadster
Can riding in the passenger seat of a Bugatti Chiron be both a blessing a nightmare? Here's why we think the answer is "yes"
Out with the old, in with the new. That's basically Rolls-Royce's credo for the near future, which will see the advent of an all-new Phantom and an SUV model
Not content with Nissan's success with the Juke, Kia wants a subcompact crossover of its own. And that crossover could be this fellow here: the Stonic
The 9.5 cetimeter wheelbase boost will bring the Ibiza closer to the Leon in size. Only the equipment and lack of big engines will separate them
This is an AWD-to-AWD heart transplant, one that also sees this Scooby being gifted with a monstrous turbo and exhaust setup
