autoevolution

2018 SEAT Ibiza Cupra Rendering Is Called 250, Has Orange Pack
Mazda’s 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debuts Include New CX-5, Updated CX-3 and Mazda2
Movistar Yamaha Concludes Sepang Test On Top Position
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT?
If the 2017 Ford GT were a mystery novel instead of a supercar, it would probably be more intriguing than The Hound of The Baskervilles. Yeah, I know, I'll probably be seen as the number one GT nitpicker on the Internet after this one, but it goes with the territory.

Ford surprised its fans twice in a single day during the last week of January, albeit it wasn't directly in charge of both bombshells. Unfortunately, both surprises were kind of like a movie with an excellent beginning and an excruciatingly bad ending. Well, not exactly like that, but close.

The first piece of Ford news that day exclusively concerned the long-awaited 2017 Ford GT. The second one was how the 2017 Mustang pre-facelift got only two stars at Euro NCAP, but that is another story for another day. Two years a...
Read more...
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year
This editorial is about a subject that's been bugging me for a very long time, and that's the fact that cars are getting more and more expensive each year. I wouldn't be far off in saying that most models have had a near 50% bump over the past decade if you ignore the stripped out base models.

I could also go on and on about how the last Ford Fiesta ST was only about €15,000 or how Mazda has stripped affordability away from the MX-5 Miata. I might also point out that the €25,000 Golf GTI is but a dream. But the vast majority of the tens of millions of people who buy a new car every year don't want these frils. They just want a reliable, safe mode of transportation for them and their families. As a bonus, they might get a sense of pride and that new car smell.

But the way ...
Read more...
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones?
It's not always easy to conduct a yearly assessment on a certain topic, and when it comes to automotive trends, it's probably even harder. Not to say that I consider myself a fine connoisseur of global tendencies in this area, but my job does include reading just about every single piece of automotive news I can get by grubby hands on.

In other words, I'm probably allowed to offer my opinion about the evolution of electric and/or self-driving cars over the course of 2016.

Oh, but wait! There are plenty of production electric cars on the road right now, but is there such a thing as a production autonomous car? Some, if not most, will probably say no. I'm happy to oblige in having a similar opinion, up to a point.

Adding more to that line of thought, I would say that there haven...
Read more...
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money
I'm aware that I probably sound like a grumpy old man that wants all these new special edition cars off his lawn, but there are two problems with that line of thought.

Firstly, I don't actually hate special edition cars, or at least not all of them. Secondly, I don't have a lawn, mainly because I live in a flat.

Getting back to how special and limited edition cars are destroying the polar ice caps, stealing from poor people and ruining Christmas, I have come to the conclusion that a lot of them are simply useless.

Well, pretty much all cars are useless in the sense that they're not worth the money after reaching a certain level, but limited edition models usually reach that level a hell of a lot sooner.

No, I get it, special/limited edition vehicles are created simply as a ma...
Read more...
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars
I know what most of you are going to say. Riding in the back of a car, no matter how fantastic its Nurburgring time is or how quickly it can do the quarter mile, is boring.

Any true petrolhead will say that he or she has a similar opinion and that sitting anywhere inside a vehicle apart from just behind the steering wheel is tedious. Which is why they will also say that they truly hate the advent of automated driving and hope that driverless car will never become a thing.

I must confess that my way of thinking wasn't that much different until recently. “What's up with these autonomous cars, aren't they like horizontal elevators? Elevators aren't fun,” or something along those lines.

But then it hit me. A similar thing happened a few years ago when experiencing a li...
Read more...
Nissan e-NV200 Becomes Best-Selling Electric Van In Europe
Nissan e-NV200 Becomes Best-Selling Electric Van In Europe

With 4,319 units sold in 2016, the Nissan e-NV200 now enjoys the title of Europe's best-selling electric van. Pretty niched, but it's something nonetheless

 
Harley-Davidson Releases Slower 2016 Sales
Harley-Davidson Releases Slower 2016 Sales

Despite lower sales in the U.S., Harley-Davidson grew in the Asian and EMEA regions. Still, the sales are a bit down compared to 2015

 
KLIM Has New Carlsbad Adventure Gear
KLIM Has New Carlsbad Adventure Gear

If you’re looking for new adventure riding gear, KLIM just released its new Carlsbad collection. No bells and whistles, just functionality and protection

 
Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017

Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017

 Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017

Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017

 Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa

Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa

 The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food

The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
2018 McLaren 720S Boasts Variable Drift Control and Proactive Chassis Control II
2018 McLaren 720S Boasts Variable Drift Control and Proactive Chassis Control II

Spoiler alert: the all-new McLaren Super Series model will happily wag its tail thanks to major improvements to chassis technology

 
Suzuki Leads Test Day Number Two In Sepang
Suzuki Leads Test Day Number Two In Sepang

Suzuki leads the second day of testing with Andrea Iannone managing to pull his best lap during the closing of the event

 
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Features BMW’s S 1000 XRV
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Features BMW’s S 1000 XRV

The BMW S 1000 XR is the two-wheeled star in the new Resident Evil: The Final Chapter movie. Looks ready for the apocalypse adventure

 
VW Prices Golf Mk7 Facelift In The UK, Starts From £17,625
VW Prices Golf Mk7 Facelift In The UK, Starts From £17,625

The mid-cycle update of the Volkswagen Golf is now on sale in the United Kingdom, and the pricing for the base model remains unchanged from 2016

 
Chevrolet Discontinues The Spark EV, Bolt EV Serves As Indirect Replacement
Chevrolet Discontinues The Spark EV, Bolt EV Serves As Indirect Replacement

The Chevrolet Spark EV is dead, long live the Chevrolet Bolt EV! Better late than never, the golden bowtie understood that the Spark EV doesn't cut the mustard

 
2017 Pagani Huayra Roadster Is Lighter And More Powerful Than The Coupe
2017 Pagani Huayra Roadster Is Lighter And More Powerful Than The Coupe

Pagani won't be replacing the Huayra too soon, but it will improve the recipe with the advent of the Huayra Roadster. ETA: 2017 Geneva Motor Show

 
2017 BMW 5 Series Touring (G31) Revealed Ahead Of Geneva Debut, Looks Spacious
2017 BMW 5 Series Touring (G31) Revealed Ahead Of Geneva Debut, Looks Spacious

After the G30 sedan, the all-new BMW 5 Series family grows larger with the advent of the G31 station wagon. Sorry U.S., but you won't get the G31 5er Touring

 
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Boasts One Seat, 215 Pounds Lighter Than Hellcat
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Boasts One Seat, 215 Pounds Lighter Than Hellcat

Anything between 4,233 and 4,240 pounds, that's how much the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon weighs and no, it isn't all-wheel-drive

 
Genesis G80 Getting 2.0-Liter Turbo With AWD in Russia
Genesis G80 Getting 2.0-Liter Turbo With AWD in Russia

Presumably, this will also include the recent facelift. However, we expect the Genesis 2.0T to be offered in other markets too

 
Road-Legal Ferrari 488 GTE Rendered as the Street Car from Hell
Road-Legal Ferrari 488 GTE Rendered as the Street Car from Hell

Street-legal race cars are the latest trend in the supercar industry and we're here to deliver a rendering of a Ferrari 488 that had been taken down this path

 
BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off

BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off

 How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish

How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish

 Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car

Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car

 Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car

Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car
2017 SEAT Ibiza Debuts With Full-LED Headlights, MQB A0 Platform
2017 SEAT Ibiza Debuts With Full-LED Headlights, MQB A0 Platform

With all the best feature you can expect from a supermini and a much bigger body, the 2017 Ibiza could be more popular than the Ateca SUV

 
Rob Ferretti Shares 1998 Toyota Supra Build Costs, He Paid $87 per Driven Mile
Rob Ferretti Shares 1998 Toyota Supra Build Costs, He Paid $87 per Driven Mile

The supercar collector explains that, if he decides his Toyota Supra needs to trade hands, he won't offer it for under $100,000

 
2017 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Gets Range-Topping Invincible X Grade In The UK
2017 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Gets Range-Topping Invincible X Grade In The UK

In order to keep interest alight in the Land Cruiser Prado, Toyota's British division one-upped the off-road brawler with a rather stylish trim level

 
Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. McLaren 675LT Spider Drift "Battle" Is Hard Work
Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. McLaren 675LT Spider Drift "Battle" Is Hard Work

Both the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the McLaren 675 Longtail Spyder are far from ideal drifting machines, so this is one impressive comparison

 
Honda Discontinues Civic Tourer, Diesel Engines Could Be Next
Honda Discontinues Civic Tourer, Diesel Engines Could Be Next

The station wagon body style is dead for the Honda Civic. And by 2025, the diesel engine could be met by the same wretched fate

 
Lamborghini Huracan Finally Gets Lambo Vertical Doors
Lamborghini Huracan Finally Gets Lambo Vertical Doors

Yeah, we said it: the Huracan with Lambo doors is more Japanese than anything else. It's a crazy tuning world we live in

 
SsangYong Q200 Pickup Spied, Could Debut In 2018
SsangYong Q200 Pickup Spied, Could Debut In 2018

SsangYong is planning to take on the big boys with the successor of the Actyon Sports pickup truck. The all-new workhorse is rumored to bear the Q200 codename

 
2016 Camaro V6 Sounds Incredibly Meaty with Magnaflow Rear Muffler Delete
2016 Camaro V6 Sounds Incredibly Meaty with Magnaflow Rear Muffler Delete

Unlike the Mustang, which saw its V6 model disappearing with the 2018 facelift, the Camaro still makes full use of its six-pot

 
Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. 911 R Comparison Shows the Clutch-Banger Is Louder
Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. 911 R Comparison Shows the Clutch-Banger Is Louder

According to the details dropped in this overly subjective 911 GT3 RS vs 911 R comparison, the latter is the louder car, at least regarding the cabin experience

 
Unbox Therapy Wants You to Guess How Many Balls Are in this Mercedes
Unbox Therapy Wants You to Guess How Many Balls Are in this Mercedes

So many jokes can be made about balls in a car. Unfortunately, we're not that kind of website, so we'll just have to seriously present this story

 
NIU Is Cool Chinese Smart eScooter That Costs Under $1000
NIU Is Cool Chinese Smart eScooter That Costs Under $1000

It’s the Chinese again to make the news with the NIU eScooter. Good looking, decent range and comes in at around 800 bucks

 
Street-Legal Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Racecar Rendered as Inevitable Special
Street-Legal Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Racecar Rendered as Inevitable Special

Lamborghini's inevitable racetrack-inspired Huracan special edition should switch to rear-wheel-drive and we've brought along a rendering of the thing

 
2017 HSV GTSR W1 Is The Ultimate Expression Of Australian Muscle
2017 HSV GTSR W1 Is The Ultimate Expression Of Australian Muscle

The HSV Gen-F2 story comes to an end with the GTSR W1, a supercharged son of a gun with the engine from the C6 Corvette ZR1

 
2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo Takes on BMW M6 Gran Coupe and an S63 Coupe
2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo Takes on BMW M6 Gran Coupe and an S63 Coupe

Drawings of a unicorn, a t-rex and a penguin were used to determine that the Panamera Turbo is the most comfortable in the back

 
Triumph T120 Bonneville Recalled Over Throttle That Might Stick
Triumph T120 Bonneville Recalled Over Throttle That Might Stick

Certain Triumph Bonneville T120 fitted with optional heated grips are being recalled as their throttle may stick open when in use

 
New Mazzanti Evantra Supercar Spied in Italy, Expect At Least 800 HP
New Mazzanti Evantra Supercar Spied in Italy, Expect At Least 800 HP

Mazzanti is an Italian exotic builder that only brings five cars to the world each year and we should be looking at its next mid-range offering

 
UPDATE: Horacio Pagani Takes Delivery of His Porsche 911 R, Loves the Stripes
UPDATE: Horacio Pagani Takes Delivery of His Porsche 911 R, Loves the Stripes

If the color accuracy of these images is correct, Horacio Pagani chose the exterior spec shown during the Porsche 911 R's debut

 
These Are The Most Searched Car Brands On Google In 2016
These Are The Most Searched Car Brands On Google In 2016

Did you know MINI is the most Googled automaker in the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, whereas the Republic of Niger has a thing for Bugatti?

 
Harley-Davidson Has a New Flat Tracker for 2017
Harley-Davidson Has a New Flat Tracker for 2017

Out with the old, in with the new! Harley-Davidson reveals its new flat track racing machine, the XG750R, along with the new 2017 team

 
This Mid-Engine Prototype Could Be a Future Cadillac Supercar
This Mid-Engine Prototype Could Be a Future Cadillac Supercar

It's been over a year since the first mid-engine Corvette mules started testing, but we have arrived at the conclusion that it might not be a Corvette after all

 
McLaren Announces New Powertrain Solutions, Partners List Includes BMW
McLaren Announces New Powertrain Solutions, Partners List Includes BMW

The last time McLaren and BMW joined hands to create something really special, we received what's considered to this day as being the ultimate hypercar: the F1

 
Horacio Pagani's Ferrari F12 TDF Surfaces with Wild Color Spec, Gold Wheels
Horacio Pagani's Ferrari F12 TDF Surfaces with Wild Color Spec, Gold Wheels

Earlier today, we talked about Horacio Pagani taking delivery of his Porsche 911 R, wondering what his next purchase would be...

 
Zortrax Built A 3D-Printed Motorcycle To Showoff Its Technology
Zortrax Built A 3D-Printed Motorcycle To Showoff Its Technology

The 3D printer manufacturer has a model big enough to even print large motorcycle fairing panels as you can see on their showcase bike

 
2019 Mercedes CLE/CLS Looks Kind Of Normal in This Spy Video, It's Just a Trick
2019 Mercedes CLE/CLS Looks Kind Of Normal in This Spy Video, It's Just a Trick

Don't let the heavy camouflage covering this 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLE test car fool you - the upcoming four-door coupe will be a looker

 
2018 Hyundai Sonata Facelift Spied Cold-Weather Testing
2018 Hyundai Sonata Facelift Spied Cold-Weather Testing

The mid-size sedan may not be the most lucrative segment nowadays in the United States, but Hyundai won't give up that easily

 
2017 BMW K 1600 B Debuts In The U.S.
2017 BMW K 1600 B Debuts In The U.S.

The BMW K 1600 B was specially designed for American roads and riders, and just made its debut Stateside. Time to break the piggy bank

 
Holographic Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Has $30,000 Worth of LEDs in Tokyo
Holographic Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Has $30,000 Worth of LEDs in Tokyo

That's right - you can buy a Ford Mustang EcoBoost for the money invested in the LED goodies found on this Aventador Roadster

 
Riding Shotgun in the 1,500 HP Bugatti Chiron Is a Bit Like Sleep Paralysis
Riding Shotgun in the 1,500 HP Bugatti Chiron Is a Bit Like Sleep Paralysis

Can riding in the passenger seat of a Bugatti Chiron be both a blessing a nightmare? Here's why we think the answer is "yes"

 
Rolls-Royce Ends Phantom VII Production After 13 Years
Rolls-Royce Ends Phantom VII Production After 13 Years

Out with the old, in with the new. That's basically Rolls-Royce's credo for the near future, which will see the advent of an all-new Phantom and an SUV model

 
2018 Kia Stonic Spied Playing In The Snow
2018 Kia Stonic Spied Playing In The Snow

Not content with Nissan's success with the Juke, Kia wants a subcompact crossover of its own. And that crossover could be this fellow here: the Stonic

 
All-New 2017 SEAT Ibiza Official Photos, Details Leaked
All-New 2017 SEAT Ibiza Official Photos, Details Leaked

The 9.5 cetimeter wheelbase boost will bring the Ibiza closer to the Leon in size. Only the equipment and lack of big engines will separate them

 
Subaru WRX with Nissan Skyline GT-R Engine Swap Is the Panda WRX
Subaru WRX with Nissan Skyline GT-R Engine Swap Is the Panda WRX

This is an AWD-to-AWD heart transplant, one that also sees this Scooby being gifted with a monstrous turbo and exhaust setup

 
 
