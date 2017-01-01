autoevolution

Nissan e-NV200 Becomes Best-Selling Electric Van In Europe With 4,319 units sold in 2016, the Nissan e-NV200 now enjoys the title of Europe's best-selling electric van. Pretty niched, but it's something nonetheless

Harley-Davidson Releases Slower 2016 Sales Despite lower sales in the U.S., Harley-Davidson grew in the Asian and EMEA regions. Still, the sales are a bit down compared to 2015

KLIM Has New Carlsbad Adventure Gear If you’re looking for new adventure riding gear, KLIM just released its new Carlsbad collection. No bells and whistles, just functionality and protection

2018 McLaren 720S Boasts Variable Drift Control and Proactive Chassis Control II Spoiler alert: the all-new McLaren Super Series model will happily wag its tail thanks to major improvements to chassis technology

Suzuki Leads Test Day Number Two In Sepang Suzuki leads the second day of testing with Andrea Iannone managing to pull his best lap during the closing of the event

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Features BMW’s S 1000 XRV The BMW S 1000 XR is the two-wheeled star in the new Resident Evil: The Final Chapter movie. Looks ready for the apocalypse adventure

VW Prices Golf Mk7 Facelift In The UK, Starts From £17,625 The mid-cycle update of the Volkswagen Golf is now on sale in the United Kingdom, and the pricing for the base model remains unchanged from 2016

Chevrolet Discontinues The Spark EV, Bolt EV Serves As Indirect Replacement The Chevrolet Spark EV is dead, long live the Chevrolet Bolt EV! Better late than never, the golden bowtie understood that the Spark EV doesn't cut the mustard

2017 Pagani Huayra Roadster Is Lighter And More Powerful Than The Coupe Pagani won't be replacing the Huayra too soon, but it will improve the recipe with the advent of the Huayra Roadster. ETA: 2017 Geneva Motor Show

2017 BMW 5 Series Touring (G31) Revealed Ahead Of Geneva Debut, Looks Spacious After the G30 sedan, the all-new BMW 5 Series family grows larger with the advent of the G31 station wagon. Sorry U.S., but you won't get the G31 5er Touring

Genesis G80 Getting 2.0-Liter Turbo With AWD in Russia Presumably, this will also include the recent facelift. However, we expect the Genesis 2.0T to be offered in other markets too

Road-Legal Ferrari 488 GTE Rendered as the Street Car from Hell Street-legal race cars are the latest trend in the supercar industry and we're here to deliver a rendering of a Ferrari 488 that had been taken down this path

2017 SEAT Ibiza Debuts With Full-LED Headlights, MQB A0 Platform With all the best feature you can expect from a supermini and a much bigger body, the 2017 Ibiza could be more popular than the Ateca SUV

Rob Ferretti Shares 1998 Toyota Supra Build Costs, He Paid $87 per Driven Mile The supercar collector explains that, if he decides his Toyota Supra needs to trade hands, he won't offer it for under $100,000

2017 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Gets Range-Topping Invincible X Grade In The UK In order to keep interest alight in the Land Cruiser Prado, Toyota's British division one-upped the off-road brawler with a rather stylish trim level

Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. McLaren 675LT Spider Drift "Battle" Is Hard Work Both the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the McLaren 675 Longtail Spyder are far from ideal drifting machines, so this is one impressive comparison

Honda Discontinues Civic Tourer, Diesel Engines Could Be Next The station wagon body style is dead for the Honda Civic. And by 2025, the diesel engine could be met by the same wretched fate

Lamborghini Huracan Finally Gets Lambo Vertical Doors Yeah, we said it: the Huracan with Lambo doors is more Japanese than anything else. It's a crazy tuning world we live in

SsangYong Q200 Pickup Spied, Could Debut In 2018 SsangYong is planning to take on the big boys with the successor of the Actyon Sports pickup truck. The all-new workhorse is rumored to bear the Q200 codename

2016 Camaro V6 Sounds Incredibly Meaty with Magnaflow Rear Muffler Delete Unlike the Mustang, which saw its V6 model disappearing with the 2018 facelift, the Camaro still makes full use of its six-pot

Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. 911 R Comparison Shows the Clutch-Banger Is Louder According to the details dropped in this overly subjective 911 GT3 RS vs 911 R comparison, the latter is the louder car, at least regarding the cabin experience

Unbox Therapy Wants You to Guess How Many Balls Are in this Mercedes So many jokes can be made about balls in a car. Unfortunately, we're not that kind of website, so we'll just have to seriously present this story

NIU Is Cool Chinese Smart eScooter That Costs Under $1000 It’s the Chinese again to make the news with the NIU eScooter. Good looking, decent range and comes in at around 800 bucks

Street-Legal Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Racecar Rendered as Inevitable Special Lamborghini's inevitable racetrack-inspired Huracan special edition should switch to rear-wheel-drive and we've brought along a rendering of the thing

2017 HSV GTSR W1 Is The Ultimate Expression Of Australian Muscle The HSV Gen-F2 story comes to an end with the GTSR W1, a supercharged son of a gun with the engine from the C6 Corvette ZR1

2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo Takes on BMW M6 Gran Coupe and an S63 Coupe Drawings of a unicorn, a t-rex and a penguin were used to determine that the Panamera Turbo is the most comfortable in the back

Triumph T120 Bonneville Recalled Over Throttle That Might Stick Certain Triumph Bonneville T120 fitted with optional heated grips are being recalled as their throttle may stick open when in use

New Mazzanti Evantra Supercar Spied in Italy, Expect At Least 800 HP Mazzanti is an Italian exotic builder that only brings five cars to the world each year and we should be looking at its next mid-range offering

UPDATE: Horacio Pagani Takes Delivery of His Porsche 911 R, Loves the Stripes If the color accuracy of these images is correct, Horacio Pagani chose the exterior spec shown during the Porsche 911 R's debut

These Are The Most Searched Car Brands On Google In 2016 Did you know MINI is the most Googled automaker in the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, whereas the Republic of Niger has a thing for Bugatti?

Harley-Davidson Has a New Flat Tracker for 2017 Out with the old, in with the new! Harley-Davidson reveals its new flat track racing machine, the XG750R, along with the new 2017 team

This Mid-Engine Prototype Could Be a Future Cadillac Supercar It's been over a year since the first mid-engine Corvette mules started testing, but we have arrived at the conclusion that it might not be a Corvette after all

McLaren Announces New Powertrain Solutions, Partners List Includes BMW The last time McLaren and BMW joined hands to create something really special, we received what's considered to this day as being the ultimate hypercar: the F1

Horacio Pagani's Ferrari F12 TDF Surfaces with Wild Color Spec, Gold Wheels Earlier today, we talked about Horacio Pagani taking delivery of his Porsche 911 R, wondering what his next purchase would be...

Zortrax Built A 3D-Printed Motorcycle To Showoff Its Technology The 3D printer manufacturer has a model big enough to even print large motorcycle fairing panels as you can see on their showcase bike

2019 Mercedes CLE/CLS Looks Kind Of Normal in This Spy Video, It's Just a Trick Don't let the heavy camouflage covering this 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLE test car fool you - the upcoming four-door coupe will be a looker

2018 Hyundai Sonata Facelift Spied Cold-Weather Testing The mid-size sedan may not be the most lucrative segment nowadays in the United States, but Hyundai won't give up that easily

2017 BMW K 1600 B Debuts In The U.S. The BMW K 1600 B was specially designed for American roads and riders, and just made its debut Stateside. Time to break the piggy bank

Holographic Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Has $30,000 Worth of LEDs in Tokyo That's right - you can buy a Ford Mustang EcoBoost for the money invested in the LED goodies found on this Aventador Roadster

Riding Shotgun in the 1,500 HP Bugatti Chiron Is a Bit Like Sleep Paralysis Can riding in the passenger seat of a Bugatti Chiron be both a blessing a nightmare? Here's why we think the answer is "yes"

Rolls-Royce Ends Phantom VII Production After 13 Years Out with the old, in with the new. That's basically Rolls-Royce's credo for the near future, which will see the advent of an all-new Phantom and an SUV model

2018 Kia Stonic Spied Playing In The Snow Not content with Nissan's success with the Juke, Kia wants a subcompact crossover of its own. And that crossover could be this fellow here: the Stonic

All-New 2017 SEAT Ibiza Official Photos, Details Leaked The 9.5 cetimeter wheelbase boost will bring the Ibiza closer to the Leon in size. Only the equipment and lack of big engines will separate them