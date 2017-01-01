autoevolution

$4.2 million isn't a lot of money if you consider how many people Mitsubishi Motors lied to by presenting false fuel economy numbers
In case you didn't notice, there's a classic car bubble going on. One of its effects is that a Jaguar E-Type can sell these days for as much as $7.37 million
As the U.S. continues to buy more and more new cars, Fiat Chrysler bets it all on adding 400 dealerships to its existing 2,500 locations
Is this a good idea? Well, Dodge definitely didn't put a great engine in this car, but the GT came to be out of necessity, not ambition
We liked this review much more than the one James May did for The Grand Tour. But then we've always been fans of Harris drifting
White is probably the most popular color for expensive BMWs and brown will never make a comeback, which makes this Alpina special
Three engine choices are reportedly on the way, the two versions of the 3-liter from the Q60 plus a hybrid that's being considered
We're betting on rear-wheel-drive for the Demon and we're here to tell you why. Oh, and we also have cookies, which come in the form of a delicious rendering
You would expect a wingless Porsche 911 GT3 RS to favor the show over the go, but that's far from the case with this project
Drifting Sonoma Raceway in an ACR, recorded from a 991 GT3
We've brought you tons and tons of aftermarket-touched Porsche Cayman GT4s so far and the one we have here happens to be the most vocal
There are plenty of reasons for which we need an entry-level Lamborghini like the one rendered in this image and we're here to discuss some of them
If you found yourself behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, would you be worried about a Turbo S lining up next to you at the track?
This muscle car duo is a perfect example of how far the wrap industry has gotten nowadays, even though the theme might not suit everybody's taste
Don't worry, nobody will ever confuse this 911 for an R, at least not while it's matching its wing with those huge decals on the sides
The natural disasters that have recently taken over South America don't mean that we have to forget about the splendid landscape in that part of the world
The Manor Formula 1 team has announced it has been shut down, and so will the company behind it. Earlier this month, it was seeking a buyer for the lot
Australia's car safety testing organization, ANCAP, claims that Ford did not want its Mustang crash-tested. The pony car scored two stars at EuroNCAP
Victory Motorcycles’ shut down is closely followed by EBR. The company announced it will stop production starting next week
Ladies and gentlement G-Class fans, we might be looking at the last hurrah for the original Gelandewagen, with the G63 pickup truck label being far from officia
Porsche has previously confirmed it will make the Panamera hybrid in two flavors. One of them has already been released, and it's a V6. The other has a V8
One of the most powerful racing motorcycles is going under the hammer. It has a transversely-mounted V8 and makes 500 hp
The Tesla Model S drag racing adventures shown here seem to have come straight from a game like Need For Speed, but the dangers of street brawls are real
What were you doing in 1993? This Cadillac Alliante went on sale that year and, 24 years later, it has yet to found a caring owner
Lynk & Co, the Chinese-owned brand that revealed a crossover last fall, wants to sell cars in the USA. However, it fears Trump will impose a border tax
Given the fact that the Madbul Mazda RX-7 is Mad Mike Whiddett's first (modern) love, it was only natural for the thing to be brought back under the spotlights
A total of 120 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon limited edition will be made worldwide, but only six will reach the United States
At long last, BMW USA fired up the configurator for the all-new 5 Series. Suggested retail pricing starts from $51,200 for the 2017 BMW 530i
Two Italian brands with the same passion for the motorcycle industry joined efforts to create a special motorcycle and matching garments
Mercedes-Benz has teased a new design concept, which will show the inspiration for the brand's future products. They say "creases" are out, sleek lines are in
Thanks to the magic of Instagram, we now know how the 2018 McLaren 720S looks like. Three words define its looks best: unlike anything else
The new entry-level Ducati Multistrada 950 reaches U.S. shores at the end of the week, and you can already schedule a test drive
A British workshop made a short wheelbase conversion of a Mk2 Golf GTI. The car was also turned into a cabrio, and has a height-adjustable air suspension
Ford of Europe has yet to announce that there's a redesigned Mustang in the offing, but fret not. The carparazzi made the announcement in the automaker's stead
The Juke concept car is said to follow the design of the Gripz concept car, shown in 2015. It will be electric in some way
BMW engineers are testing the prototype of the next Z5, and they are enjoying themselves on a secluded compound. Our spy photographers caught them drifting
Remember when naturally aspirated V12 engines were the best engines in the world. Well, Aston's Vanquish still has one and it's new
Before SEAT reveals the fifth-generation Ibiza at the Geneva Motor Show, the Spanish manufacturer would like to take a look back at what makes the Ibiza great
We've gotten used to not expecting that much from facelifts in the engine department after the GLA-Class came out with one new engine
Ford has announced it will offer a smart OBD plug named SmartLink, which will offer connectivity features for MY2010-2016 cars to make them "smart"
Slated to roll into dealer lots in the March 2017, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is capable off the beaten track, luxurious, and fuel efficient as well
Tesla Motors has started legal action against Sterling Anderson, the former leader of its Autopilot department. He was accused of stealing company secrets
If you're in the market for a Skoda Kodiaq that looks fast but it isn't, the Kodiaq Sportline is the right Skoda for you
Have you ever dreamed of owning a convertible F-150? Well, now's your chance to make your dream come true thanks to Newport Convertible Engineering
Cadillac may be putting some effort into its revival, but sales are as unconvincing as ever. To make ends meet, a compact crossover will be added to the lineup
