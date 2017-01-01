autoevolution

Both BMW and Mercedes-Benz Claim Premium Sales Supremacy, Both Are Right The last past years have seen a fierce distant battle between BMW and Mercedes-Benz, and just when they seemed clear, things complicate once again

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Wins North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Award The newly introduced "Utility Vehicle" section of the NACTOY awards goes to the Chrysler Pacifica with an overwhelming score

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Police Car Rendering Gets Close To the Real Deal Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Police Car Rendering Gets Close To the Real DealFord Mustang Shelby GT350R Police Car Rendering Gets Close To the Real Deal

U.S.-spec 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Gets Extended Wheelbase Version As Standard Volkswagen has revealed an extended wheelbase version of the all-new Tiguan, which will be available with a seven-seat option

Chevrolet Bolt EV Is the North American Car of the Year The electric hatchback from Chevrolet lifted the North American Car of the Year prize in 2017, which shows EVs might have a future after all

2018 Lexus LC 500 Priced From $92,000 For the U.S. Market Lexus has announced the retail pricing for the LC, which starts at $92,000 in the U.S. The hybrid model is slightly more expensive, but still under $100,000

Drifting Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4² Turned Snow Plow Tries to Clear The Track Apparently, you don't need a Mercedes-Benz Unimog to clear the snow. A G500 4×4² with a brave operator behind the wheel might handle the task just fine

Mercedes-AMG Introduces GT C Coupe, Facelifts GT Coupe and GT S Coupe Two and a bit years after it was introduced, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe enters the 2018 model year with a well-deserved facelift

Nissan Unveils Stunning Concept In Detroit, It Should Become The Next Altima Nissan has revealed a cool concept car named Vmotion 2.0 Concept. They say it's for the professionals of tomorrow, we hope it will be the next Altima

Beginner’s Short Guide On Motorcycle Repair Tool Basics Regular maintenance of a motorcycle is simple and can be done at home if you have the proper tools. Here’s a short guide on what you need

Stunning Audi Q8 Concept Will Morph Into an SUV-Coupe Flagship in 2018 The styling tricks used by the Audi Q8 do a great job at allowing the coupe-ish SUV to conceal its Q7-mirroring footprint

New 2018 GMC Terrain SUV Has One Foot Firmly Set in Premium Territory GMC introduces the second generation of its compact-sized SUV, the Terrain, marking a new chapter in the brand's design philosophy

Polaris Stops Victory Motorcycles Production Victory Motorcycles turned out less successful than what Polaris hoped to be so the company is shutting production as of now

2018 Lexus LS 500 Unleashed With 415 HP Twin-Turbo V6 Shock and horror, the fifth-generation Lexus LS is motivated by a force-fed V6! On the upside, it's quite punchy and more economical than the old N/A V8 engine

2018 Audi SQ5 Makes NAIAS Debut, Has 354 HP and 5.1 s 0-60 MPH Sprint Audi claims to have reworked the new SQ5 thoroughly compared to the previous generation, which is a statement that can be interpreted in two ways

Kia Stinger EV Considered Kia is already considering offering an electric version of the Stinger. It might be the South Korean rival for the Tesla Model 3, but it's not official just yet

Nick McFadden Joins Team Hammer In MotoAmerica Superstock 600 Nick McFadden is joining Team Hammer for the 2017 MotoAmerica Superstock Championship where he will ride a Suzuki GSX-R600

Rivian Automotive Shows Faraday Future How It's Done, Acquires Illinois Plant A virtually unknown company shows it's better to make sure you have where to build your cars before starting to plan your world overtake

Kia Stinger Sportswagon Is Nothing But Wishful Thinking Have you ever wondered how the 2018 Kia Stinger in GT attire would look like if it were a family-oriented wagon? Well then, wonder no more

New BMW Motorrad Dealership Opens Up In Burbank, California The BMW Motorrad community has a new center in California, as a new BMW-exclusive dealership has opened in Burbank. Go check it out

Volkswagen Reveals the Electric Microbus That Will Become Reality In 2022 Volkswagen is finally making a new Microbus, and it will be an all-electric model. It will come to market in 2022, and this concept gives us an idea of its look

Drag Race Your Motorcycle Legally At The 2017 No Fly Zone Arizona In May Mount your extended swingarm and port your engine for nitrous oxide, the No Fly Zone Arizona takes place in May over a whole weekend

Mercedes-Benz GLA Gets A Facelift, It Has More Gear As Standard Mercedes-Benz has facelifted the GLA for the 2018 model year. It has been unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show, and its every aspect was improved

BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off BMW owners, there is a way you can make your cars safer to drive during winter. And that is to drive in Eco Pro mode with the coasting function turned off

2017 Porsche 911 GTS Has Larger Turbos, Comes in Five Different Flavors (450 HP) The time has come for the 991.2 facelift to reach the GTS part of the Porsche Neunelfer line-up, with Zuffenhausen offering plenty of goodies here

Subaru WRX STi vs. Volkswagen Golf R Is the Unthinkable Battle of Ten Years Ago The Subaru WRX STi appears to be a completely different car from the Volkswagen Golf, and yet it's extremely similar to the German hatchback's "R" version

Fully-Loaded 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Will Cost Just Shy of $50,000 Volkswagen is now focusing its business in the U.S. on SUVs and crossovers. The Atlas, one of the first products of the new offensive, starts at $30,000

Tesla Model S P100D Gets Called Out by 900 HP Hellcat, Shows Up for the Race Even though the P100D hasn't got its acceleration update yet, that doesn't mean it can't have a nice day out on the drag strip

2018 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Performante Makes Spyshot Debut with Huge Wing The Spyder incarnation of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante is here, albeit as a test vehicle. The center-lock wheels of the Coupe testers are missing, but th

Chevrolet Presents the 2018 Traverse, New Model Offers Best-In-Class Cargo Space Many, many years since the first-generation model was introduced, the Chevrolet Traverse family hauler gets refreshed from square one

$1 Billion Investment Confirms Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, JT Wrangler Pickup At long last, FCA US confirmed that it's committed to bring the Wrangler pickup, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer to market. All of them will be built in the U.S.

Ford Mustang Hybrid Might Offer AWD Ford has announced plans to offer a hybrid Mustang in 2020. It is claimed to offer "V8 power," but everything else about it is kept under wraps by the Blue Oval

Mercedes-Benz CLE Could Become World's Most Aerodynamic Car Mercedes-Benz is currently working on the next-generation CLS, which might be launched under the CLE name. It could become the world's most aerodynamic car

Giant Spool of Wire Goes "Final Destination" on Highway What's the worst that can happen if you do not tether your cargo properly? Well, it can drop from the trailer and go haywire on the highway. Here's an example

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Is America’s Take On the European Qashqai After almost 11 years since it was introduced in Europe, the Nissan Qashqai is now available in the United States. Here it's known as the Nissan Rogue Sport

McLaren 540C Defeats Honda NSX and Nissan GT-R in Shock Drag Race The 540C has less torque, plus it has no AWD. But being as slippery as a fish and light as a bird certainly helps it win the race

Skoda Superb SportLine Shows Exclusive Dragon Skin Gold Paint Dragon Skin paint? Does anybody at Skoda watch Game of Thrones or is this refferance to Skyrim. Regardless, it's nice to see a playful flagship

Bentley Continental GT Supersports Convertible Rendered into Reality Interestingly, the new Supersports body kit looks like something Mansory designed. We know Bentley bosses checked out the tuner's work at least once

Watching a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Get Assembled Is an Eye-Opener If you feel cars today ar too expensive and you are being ripped off, maybe it's time to be reminded just how much effort goes into building our vehicles

2017 Lexus RX Commercial Shows That to Err is Human I too have stepped on Legos and know the terror of falling over with your seat. But Lexus doesn't make you feel bad about being clumsy

smart formore Rendering Shows the smart SUV Nobody Needs Very few people know about the smart formore, and that's because the SUV from Daimler's funky brand officially never saw the light of day

2018 Kia Stinger Officially Revealed The 2018 Kia Stinger is finally here, and boy does it look like a million bucks! It also happens to be quite fast and pretty premium

Honda Introduces the NeuV Concept, a Two-Seater That Makes Money Honda's concept looks like a smart fortwo that got a complete makeover and is about to star in the next Tron movie. It looks good is what we're trying to say