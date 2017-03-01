autoevolution

Can a winter wrap and some extra horses turn your Mercedes-AMG A45 into a snowmobile? Here's a real-world answer for you
The all-new generation of the Hyundai i30 is slated to go on sale in the United Kingdom on March 1, 2017, with prices kicking off from £16,995
It seems the Blue Oval hasn't forgotten its Le Mans golden era, as demonstrated by the 2017 Ford GT's swift driving mode change
Bad news, Maserati Levante S owners. Your pride and joy is being recalled over a software problem with the engine control module
After we've seen plenty of Tesla Model S P100Ds playing the drag strip entertainer role, we are now treated with a proper P100D racecar
When Mazda charges over $30,000 for a good Miata, it's clear that the sprit of the affordable Japanese roadster is dead and buried
Mercedes-Benz is in the position where it could experiment with a hybrid version of the X-Class. The said model could be launched after the mid-cycle refresh
This, ladies and gents, is how a timepiece inspired by Formula 1 racing should look like. Strap included, the RM 50-03 McLaren weighs merely 38 grams (1.34 oz)
After it wowed us with the Stinger grand tourer, Kia prepares to get back to basics with the third generation of the Cee'd
Mercedes-Benz engineers have been spotted by our spy photographers while they were testing a new version of the G500 4x4². This time, it had a long wheelbase
There's lots of ways in which an SUV could be this fast. You could buy a BMW X6 M and tune it, or build a nitrous V8 truck
Mazda is preparing to surprise us once again. This time around, the name of the game is a gasoline engine without spark plugs
The all-new Kia Cadenza has gained a hybrid model in its domestic market. Baptized K7 Hybrid, it should arrive in the U.S. later this year as the Cadenza Hybrid
Tesla has revealed that the roof of its Gigafactory will have the world's largest solar array. It will not rely on electricity from the power grid
Street drifting is dangerous enough when done on "normal" roads, but the blind corners the road used by this Porsches packs makes things extremely risky
Peugeot's factory team has managed to win the 2017 Dakar Rally, and it filled the podium with its crew, as it finished in the top-three overall positions
We'd never buy a tiny pickup with like... real money. But that concept looks so cool we can't help but get excited about it
Want more photos of the Octavia than you can handle? No problem. Our limit is at two images, but maybe you're an E-Class fan
While you can get drivers out of the Nurburgring, you can't take the Nurburgring out of the drivers, not even when the track is covered in thick snow
Driving a Lamborghini Miura generally requires a huge fortune, but Jeff, the owner of this example, shows that you can also have one for a small fortune
It was only a matter of time until the glowing 1,000-degree knife frenzy would reach a performance machine like this BME M5
In spite of the requests made by American automakers to the 45th Elected President of the USA, the EPA has decided to stick with its 2025 emissions targets
BMW's 5 Series has won an award for the design of its user experience interface. It was appreciated for the way its tech features and integrated and operated
Hyundai and Kia are making preparations as to take a slice of the Nissan Juke's sales pie. In Kia's case, the name of its upcoming model could be Stonic
I think the S-Class being $40,000 is justified. However, the G90 does offer a nice ride and a luxurious V8 for not as much money
Alfa Romeo has yet to finish work on a replacement for the slow-selling 4C, which is why the mid-engine sports car lives on for the 2017 model year as well
You shouldn't even think about stopping the engine while driving. But the internet is filled with videos of people doing things they shouldn't
The Ford stand at this year's North American Intenrational Auto Show will include an augmented reality demonstration as well as other cool stuff
Honda's new minivan, the Odyssey, receives a makebelieve transformation that would turn it into a dream car for every family man out there
While the Camaro and Mustang are locked in track car battle, Dodge is having none of it, instead chosing to make AWD fans happy
The key to EVs is creating a car that makes you look good and is thus more desirable. Could the Tesla formula work for a Golf GTI?
China might have plenty of Czech-badged cars, but this crash is straight out of a kung-fu movie. We're glad there's no bamboo in the Western world
Tesla is finally taking the lid off its plans to introduce a tax for its Supercharger network, and while it's not free anymore, it's not that bad either
On Friday, October 20, Holden will cease all production operations in Australia. The Elizabeth plant will be decommissioned afterward, piece by piece
Renault's diesel engines are under the spotlight of French authorities. The company denied any wrongdoing, but its share value has decreased today
GM CEO, Mary Barra, talks about the company's plans to expand on the Bolt EV platform with the most logical course of action being an electric SUV
Lamborghini's Aventador SV is powerful, but it's not enough for some people. Fortunately, tuners like Mcchip-DKR are here to help, so they made a Stage 2 kit
After driving along the Croatian coastline and testing their might on a race track, the Bugatti Veyron and Rimac Concept_One finally end up on a drag strip
This, ladies and gentlemen, is how Holden Special Vehicles' swansong looks. Coming to a dealership near you in the second quarter of 2017
Litchfield has announced a limited series based on the Nissan GT-R. It can be tuned to 675 HP and sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds
Sales of cars that use a wire and a plug to refill their batteries - be they electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids - are rising, and they won't stop here
Toyota has announced that it will supplement its list of vehicles that will be recalled to replace defective Takata airbag inflators by 543,000 units
It’s called the “Scrambler Ducati Food Factory” and it represents the Italian motorcycle manufacturer’s first food experience
The 2020 Ford Mustang Hybrid is sure to get an EcoBoost engine, but the question is, which EcoBoost engine is fit for this application?
Brabus has recently released its take on the Mercedes-Benz G65 AMG, offering the vehicle its Widestar 800 treatment in carbon fiber
