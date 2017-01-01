autoevolution

2017 Skoda Kodiaq Gets The Scout Treatment Hot on the heels of the regular model, the Kodiaq Scout ups the ante with standard 4x4 and a 194-mm ground clearance for that extra bit of off-road capability

2017 Honda Civic Hatchback for Europe Detailed in Huge Photo Gallery This is a completely different kind of Honda Civic hatchback and we are in love. However, there's nothing Japanese about it

Clean-Extreme Porsche 911 GT3 RS Has Fully Shaved Rear End, Turbofan Wheels This is the cleanest Porsche 911 GT3 RS we've shown you to date and we're not talking about the Rennsport Neunelfer having received a wash

Black On Black Lamborghini Aventador SV Is a Fashion Icon in Milan This is the first time we show you a Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce that doesn't use the two-tone body finish scheme we've learned to associate with the badg

Doug DeMuro Goes All Emoji In Ultraviolet Blue Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drive It's impossible to resist the charms of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and when the thing is dressed in Ultraviolet Blue, we end up with an emotional overload

2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder Launched from $175,100 Paired as standard with the seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch transmission known from the R8 V10 Coupe, the Spyder can do the 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) sprint in

Ferrari F12 TDF vs F12berlinetta Donuts "Battle" Is How You Put V12s to Work The two Ferrari F12 flavors we're discussing here baked donuts on separate occasions, hence the quotes you can find in the title above

Toyota's Hybrid Sales in Europe Up 41% to 295,000 for 2016 While Europe's appetite for SUVs is growing, 41% more people bought a Toyota hybrid last year. See, folks can be sensible!

Jacked-Up Porsche 918 Spyder Fights Lifted McLaren P1 in Offroad Render Battle If you're checking out these renderings and wondering where the LaFerraris is, the only thing you need before getting your answer is a bit of patience

YouTubers Rent Porsche 718 Boxster S and Corvette Z06, Race Them For 135 Miles As great motion pictures like Days of Thunder have taught us, when you go out there and rent two cars, you simply have to race them

Liberty Walk McLaren 650S Gets P1 GTR Livery and 3SDM Wheels Pretty soon, there's going to be another McLaren supercar and it's going to need a widebody kit. Still, the Japanese love a classic machine

Car Salesman Pleads Guilty To Dangerous Driving, He's Just Tall Being very tall or very short can be a blessing in some cases, and a burden in many others. In the case of Adam Eliott, it got him a charge of dangerous driving

Hyundai Adds Value-Minded Trim Level To the Veloster For the 2017 model year, the Veloster remains pretty much the same car it's always been. Fret not, though, because an all-new model is in the making

1,000 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat Gets High On Nitrous, Snaps a Half Axle It's not all that difficult to send your Hellcat to the gym, but the drivetrain might not like the effect of the extra muscle

EPA Gets Freeze On Grants, Contracts, And More According to multiple reports, the EPA has received an Order from President Trump to freeze its grant programs and not to talk about it with anyone

FrontRunner Train Crashes into FedEx Truck, Cuts It in Two The train hits the first of two trailers, narrowly avoiding the cab which had two drivers in it. The crash was caused by a storm messing with the barrier

2017 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Rated “Marginal” In Small Overlap IIHS Crash Test Somewhat expected from a full-size pickup, the half-ton Titan failed Nissan and the IIHS alike with a "marginal" rating in the most important test of them all

Snow Plow Burns To Bare Metal Near Fire Station That Was Left Without An Engine Budget cuts at a fire station in Syracuse have left the unit without an engine. That means they were unable to respond to a vehicle fire that was just feet away

Hot Racer Carina Lima Drives an 850 HP Brabus G-Class Like It's a Toy Car You might know Carina Lima thanks to her Koenigsegg adventures, which we discussed last summer when she womanhandled a One:1

smart fortwo Brabus Races Roush Mustang Stage 3 for No Reason The tuning on the Mustang costs as much as the smart and you've got a 0.9-liter vs. a 5.0-liter, so there's no competition here

Here Are Some 3D Printed RC Bikes With Articulated Riders If you’re like me and think that today’s toys are stupid and very low quality, then get a 3D printer and check out these two insane RC bikes

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Spied, Gets Closer to Production The A238 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet is now in its final stages of development, but the drop-top remains covered in heavy camouflage

1944 Volkswagen Schwimmwagen Listed On Ebay For $180k Are you a believer of the saying that "they don't make them like they used to?" Well, we have a 1944 Volkswagen for you, and it has been restored

Facelifted Skoda Octavia UK Pricing Kicks Off From £17,055, Tops At £30,085 Minus the fugly dual headlights, the 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift is better in every way compared to the model it replaces

Polaris Sales Went Downhill In 2016 It’s sad that Victory Motorcycles is getting shut down, but looking at Polaris’ sales results, you get to understand its decision

Volkswagen's European Production Affected By Low Demand For Some Models Volkswagen's Passat is experiencing a smaller demand than anticipated, which could lead to more days of pause. Hungarian workers could strike, a report says

New Dacia Duster Confirmed to Go On Sale In January 2018 The chief executive officer of Renault's Romanian division confirmed that the second-generation Dacia Duster will go on sale early next year

Check Out This Smart Motorcycle Gauge Data Logger And Training Tool Push’s SmartGauge telemetry device connects with your phone and shows all the data you need to analyze your riding skills

BMW And Nissan Team Up To Expand American EV Charging Network Nissan and BMW will work together in the USA to help expand an EV charging network that works with DC. Owners of Leaf and i3 models will benefit

BMW Motorrad Recalls S1000R and S1000RR Over Suspension Issue Does your new BMW S1000R or S1000RR motorcycle sounds like something is knocking at the rear? It’s the suspension, and you have to take it to a dealership

Lamborghini Boss Confirms Next-Generation Super Sports Car Platform Starting with the replacement for the Aventador, Lamborghini is set to switch to a modular mid-engine platform for its future supercars

Two Private Motorcycle Collections Going Under The Hammer Two excellent vintage motorcycle collections are getting auctioned this week in Las Vegas. Now it’s the time to get your own early Indian or H-D

Pristine 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Is a Vestige Of the Olden Days When Alfa Romeo was more interested in racing rather than sales figures in the U.S., the Italian company used to make cars such as this: the Giulia Sprint GTA

Faraday Future Gets Sued By Supplier, It Sues Back Yesterday, we announced that Faraday Future had a lawsuit filed against it by a supplier of services. Today, we have learned that FF will sue them back

Euro NCAP Crashes Volvo S90 and V90, Awards Them Maximum Safety Rating As expected, the Volvo S90 and its family-oriented counterpart were awarded five golden stars by the Euro NCAP for how safe they are

BMW X1 Is Selling Like Hot Cakes, BMW Will Expand Production In Second Factory BMW has decided to introduce the X1 into production in another facility. Starting August, BMW will make the X1 in the Netherlands and Germany

Entry-Level Lamborghini Could Turn to Reality, Modular Platform Considered Sometime next decade, Lamborghini expects to switch to a one-platform strategy for its super sports cars. This could also see the introduction of a new model

2020 Nissan Juke Might Not Have Diesel Engines If the Juke really does come in 2020, it will be 10 years after the original model. 2020 sounds like "the future" so diesel being gone sounds about right

Polish People Turn To Crowdfunding To Send Tom Hanks a Fiat 126p A group of Polish people has raised money to buy a Fiat 126p, which they want to send to Tom Hanks as a gift. It will be restored before being shipped

2017 Ford GT Specifications Will Leave You Disappointed Based on specs, the 2017 Ford GT scores a perfect "average" compared to what other modern supercars offer at almost half the price

This Porsche 918 Spyder Received Skid Plates to Protect Its Carbon Nose The owner of this Porsche 918 Spyder decided he wanted his Zuffenhausen halo machine to feel even spicier, while also adding a practical touch

2018 Audi Q8 vs. Q7 Front and Back Spyshots Comparison The Q8 is not the sportscar of SUVs; it's the Q7 with muscle and a lot more equipment. Customers wanted that and Audi is building it

How Bruno Senna Is Teaching McLaren Owners to Drift a 570S at the Arctic Circle With Bruno Senna being the McLaren P1 GTR Driver Programme mentor, it's only normal to see him providing sideways tuition here

Porsche 718 Boxster S Wins Drag Race Against BMW M2 with Roof Down The Boxster S will run a 12s quarter mile, while the best the M2 can do is about 12.4s. And don't tell us the BMW driver was $hit because it's a handful