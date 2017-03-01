autoevolution

450 HP Mercedes-AMG A45 "Arctic Snowmobile" Goes Offroading, Gets Stuck in Snow Can a winter wrap and some extra horses turn your Mercedes-AMG A45 into a snowmobile? Here's a real-world answer for you

2017 Hyundai i30 UK Price Set From £16,995, Comes With 1.0 T-GDi As Standard The all-new generation of the Hyundai i30 is slated to go on sale in the United Kingdom on March 1, 2017, with prices kicking off from £16,995

2017 Ford GT Engages Race Mode Seven Times Quicker than the McLaren P1 It seems the Blue Oval hasn't forgotten its Le Mans golden era, as demonstrated by the 2017 Ford GT's swift driving mode change

The Maserati of SUVs Is Being Recalled, 1,515 Units Affected In the U.S. Bad news, Maserati Levante S owners. Your pride and joy is being recalled over a software problem with the engine control module

Electric GT Tesla Model S P100D Racecar Has 2s 0-60 MPH Time, Does Huge Burnout After we've seen plenty of Tesla Model S P100Ds playing the drag strip entertainer role, we are now treated with a proper P100D racecar

How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year When Mazda charges over $30,000 for a good Miata, it's clear that the sprit of the affordable Japanese roadster is dead and buried

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Could Become World's First Mid-Size Hybrid Pickup Truck Mercedes-Benz is in the position where it could experiment with a hybrid version of the X-Class. The said model could be launched after the mid-cycle refresh

Richard Mille RM 50-03 McLaren Is the World’s Lightest Split-Seconds Tourbillon This, ladies and gents, is how a timepiece inspired by Formula 1 racing should look like. Strap included, the RM 50-03 McLaren weighs merely 38 grams (1.34 oz)

2018 Kia Cee’d Shows Evolutionary Design In Newest Spy Photos After it wowed us with the Stinger grand tourer, Kia prepares to get back to basics with the third generation of the Cee'd

Mysterious Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4 Squared Prototype Makes Snow Spyshots Debut Mercedes-Benz engineers have been spotted by our spy photographers while they were testing a new version of the G500 4x4². This time, it had a long wheelbase

Watch the Bentley Bentayga Run a 11.82s Quarter Mile There's lots of ways in which an SUV could be this fast. You could buy a BMW X6 M and tune it, or build a nitrous V8 truck

2018 Mazda3 to Introduce HCCI Engine, Promises 30% Better Fuel Efficiency Mazda is preparing to surprise us once again. This time around, the name of the game is a gasoline engine without spark plugs

2018 Kia Cadenza Hybrid Goes Official In South Korea As K7 Hybrid The all-new Kia Cadenza has gained a hybrid model in its domestic market. Baptized K7 Hybrid, it should arrive in the U.S. later this year as the Cadenza Hybrid

Tesla Gigafactory Will Have World's Largest Solar Rooftop Array Tesla has revealed that the roof of its Gigafactory will have the world's largest solar array. It will not rely on electricity from the power grid

Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 RS Go Street Drifting in Beirut Traffic Street drifting is dangerous enough when done on "normal" roads, but the blind corners the road used by this Porsches packs makes things extremely risky

Peugeot Scores Historic Hat-Trick In 2017 Dakar With 3008 DKR Peugeot's factory team has managed to win the 2017 Dakar Rally, and it filled the podium with its crew, as it finished in the top-three overall positions

Hyundai Creta Pickup Coming to Brazil in 2018 We'd never buy a tiny pickup with like... real money. But that concept looks so cool we can't help but get excited about it

2017 Skoda Octavia and Octavia RS: What You Need to Know Want more photos of the Octavia than you can handle? No problem. Our limit is at two images, but maybe you're an E-Class fan

Nurburgring Fans Got Together For Drifting Next to the Track, Sleighs Involved While you can get drivers out of the Nurburgring, you can't take the Nurburgring out of the drivers, not even when the track is covered in thick snow

$2.5M Lamborghini Miura Barn Find Took Years to Chase, Goes Speeding in LA Driving a Lamborghini Miura generally requires a huge fortune, but Jeff, the owner of this example, shows that you can also have one for a small fortune

YouTuber Sets Fire to His BMW in Glowing 1,000-Degree Knife vs BMW M5 Experiment It was only a matter of time until the glowing 1,000-degree knife frenzy would reach a performance machine like this BME M5

EPA Stands Firm With 2025 Emissions Targets, Expect Better Fuel Economy In spite of the requests made by American automakers to the 45th Elected President of the USA, the EPA has decided to stick with its 2025 emissions targets

2017 BMW 5 Series Wins EyesOnDesign Award For User Experience BMW's 5 Series has won an award for the design of its user experience interface. It was appreciated for the way its tech features and integrated and operated

Kia Trademarks Stonic Name, Could Be Applied to Subcompact Crossover Hyundai and Kia are making preparations as to take a slice of the Nissan Juke's sales pie. In Kia's case, the name of its upcoming model could be Stonic

2017 Genesis G80 vs. G90 Comparison Won't Reveal Much I think the S-Class being $40,000 is justified. However, the G90 does offer a nice ride and a luxurious V8 for not as much money

Alfa Romeo 4C Soldiers On For 2017 MY, No Major Changes Were Made Alfa Romeo has yet to finish work on a replacement for the slow-selling 4C, which is why the mid-engine sports car lives on for the 2017 model year as well

Guy Throws Key Fob Out of Car, Presses Stop Button While Driving as Experiment You shouldn't even think about stopping the engine while driving. But the internet is filled with videos of people doing things they shouldn't

Ford Brings Augmented Reality to the 2017 North American International Auto Show The Ford stand at this year's North American Intenrational Auto Show will include an augmented reality demonstration as well as other cool stuff

Honda Odyssey Type-R Would Be Every Father's Dream Come True Honda's new minivan, the Odyssey, receives a makebelieve transformation that would turn it into a dream car for every family man out there

AWD Dodge Challenger GT Goes to Alaska for Commercials While the Camaro and Mustang are locked in track car battle, Dodge is having none of it, instead chosing to make AWD fans happy

Electric Golf GTI Is Possible, Says Volkswagen Official The key to EVs is creating a car that makes you look good and is thus more desirable. Could the Tesla formula work for a Golf GTI?

Skoda Rapid Gets Impaled by Bamboo Poles in China China might have plenty of Czech-badged cars, but this crash is straight out of a kung-fu movie. We're glad there's no bamboo in the Western world

Tesla Supercharger Credit System Detailed Ahead of Unlimited Free Access Ending Tesla is finally taking the lid off its plans to introduce a tax for its Supercharger network, and while it's not free anymore, it's not that bad either

Holden’s Final Day of Manufacturing in Australia Confirmed: October 20, 2017 On Friday, October 20, Holden will cease all production operations in Australia. The Elizabeth plant will be decommissioned afterward, piece by piece

French Authorities Investigate Renault Emissions, Company Denies Wrongdoing Renault's diesel engines are under the spotlight of French authorities. The company denied any wrongdoing, but its share value has decreased today

Chevrolet Bolt EV Platform to Spawn "Huge Range of Vehicles," Possible SUV Next? GM CEO, Mary Barra, talks about the company's plans to expand on the Bolt EV platform with the most logical course of action being an electric SUV

Lamborghini Aventador SV Gets More Power and Torque From Mcchip-DKR Lamborghini's Aventador SV is powerful, but it's not enough for some people. Fortunately, tuners like Mcchip-DKR are here to help, so they made a Stage 2 kit

Bugatti Veyron Versus Rimac Concept_One Drag Race Is Closer Than You'd Think After driving along the Croatian coastline and testing their might on a race track, the Bugatti Veyron and Rimac Concept_One finally end up on a drag strip

2017 HSV GTS-R W1 Spied Uncamouflaged, Looks Like It’s Packing the LS9 V8 This, ladies and gentlemen, is how Holden Special Vehicles' swansong looks. Coming to a dealership near you in the second quarter of 2017

Litchfield Unveils Limited-Series Nissan GT-R LM20, Does 0-60 MPH In 2.5 Seconds Litchfield has announced a limited series based on the Nissan GT-R. It can be tuned to 675 HP and sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds

The Plug-in Revolution Is Coming. One Tiny Step at a Time Sales of cars that use a wire and a plug to refill their batteries - be they electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids - are rising, and they won't stop here

Toyota Adds 543,000 Vehicles to Takata Airbag Recall, All Sold In the U.S. Toyota has announced that it will supplement its list of vehicles that will be recalled to replace defective Takata airbag inflators by 543,000 units

Ducati Opens Up A Themed Restaurant It’s called the “Scrambler Ducati Food Factory” and it represents the Italian motorcycle manufacturer’s first food experience

2020 Ford Mustang Hybrid to Use “EcoBoost-type Engine,” Twin-Turbo V6 Is Likely The 2020 Ford Mustang Hybrid is sure to get an EcoBoost engine, but the question is, which EcoBoost engine is fit for this application?