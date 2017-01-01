autoevolution
2017 Jaguar XE
reviewed
2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce
reviewed
2017 Jaguar F-Pace
reviewed
2017 MAZDA MX-5 RF
reviewed
2016 Lotus Evora 400
reviewed
2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4
reviewed
2016 BMW M2
reviewed
2016 Renault Espace
reviewed
2017 LOTUS Exige Sport 350
reviewed
2016 Chevrolet Camaro
reviewed
2016 MINI Clubman
reviewed
2017 Hyundai Elantra
reviewed
2015 BMW i3
reviewed
2016 TOYOTA Mirai
reviewed
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
reviewed
2016 Cadillac CT6
reviewed
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster
reviewed
2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R
reviewed
2016 KIA Cee'd
reviewed
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
reviewed
more car reviews
Pickup Truck Driver Gets Stranded On Jetty In Front of Pacific Ocean
Mercedes-AMG's Super Bowl Spot Shows Us What's It Like To Be Born To Be Wild
2017 Yenko/SC Camaro Gets Supercharged To 800 HP
auto editorial
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT?
If the 2017 Ford GT were a mystery novel instead of a supercar, it would probably be more intriguing than The Hound of The Baskervilles. Yeah, I know, I'll probably be seen as the number one GT nitpicker on the Internet after this one, but it goes with the territory.

Ford surprised its fans twice in a single day during the last week of January, albeit it wasn't directly in charge of both bombshells. Unfortunately, both surprises were kind of like a movie with an excellent beginning and an excruciatingly bad ending. Well, not exactly like that, but close.

The first piece of Ford news that day exclusively concerned the long-awaited 2017 Ford GT. The second one was how the 2017 Mustang pre-facelift got only two stars at Euro NCAP, but that is another story for another day. Two years a...
Read more...
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year
This editorial is about a subject that's been bugging me for a very long time, and that's the fact that cars are getting more and more expensive each year. I wouldn't be far off in saying that most models have had a near 50% bump over the past decade if you ignore the stripped out base models.

I could also go on and on about how the last Ford Fiesta ST was only about €15,000 or how Mazda has stripped affordability away from the MX-5 Miata. I might also point out that the €25,000 Golf GTI is but a dream. But the vast majority of the tens of millions of people who buy a new car every year don't want these frils. They just want a reliable, safe mode of transportation for them and their families. As a bonus, they might get a sense of pride and that new car smell.

But the way ...
Read more...
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones?
It's not always easy to conduct a yearly assessment on a certain topic, and when it comes to automotive trends, it's probably even harder. Not to say that I consider myself a fine connoisseur of global tendencies in this area, but my job does include reading just about every single piece of automotive news I can get by grubby hands on.

In other words, I'm probably allowed to offer my opinion about the evolution of electric and/or self-driving cars over the course of 2016.

Oh, but wait! There are plenty of production electric cars on the road right now, but is there such a thing as a production autonomous car? Some, if not most, will probably say no. I'm happy to oblige in having a similar opinion, up to a point.

Adding more to that line of thought, I would say that there haven...
Read more...
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money
I'm aware that I probably sound like a grumpy old man that wants all these new special edition cars off his lawn, but there are two problems with that line of thought.

Firstly, I don't actually hate special edition cars, or at least not all of them. Secondly, I don't have a lawn, mainly because I live in a flat.

Getting back to how special and limited edition cars are destroying the polar ice caps, stealing from poor people and ruining Christmas, I have come to the conclusion that a lot of them are simply useless.

Well, pretty much all cars are useless in the sense that they're not worth the money after reaching a certain level, but limited edition models usually reach that level a hell of a lot sooner.

No, I get it, special/limited edition vehicles are created simply as a ma...
Read more...
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars
I know what most of you are going to say. Riding in the back of a car, no matter how fantastic its Nurburgring time is or how quickly it can do the quarter mile, is boring.

Any true petrolhead will say that he or she has a similar opinion and that sitting anywhere inside a vehicle apart from just behind the steering wheel is tedious. Which is why they will also say that they truly hate the advent of automated driving and hope that driverless car will never become a thing.

I must confess that my way of thinking wasn't that much different until recently. “What's up with these autonomous cars, aren't they like horizontal elevators? Elevators aren't fun,” or something along those lines.

But then it hit me. A similar thing happened a few years ago when experiencing a li...
Read more...
more
editorials
Mitsubishi Fined $4.2 Million By Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency
Mitsubishi Fined $4.2 Million By Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency

$4.2 million isn't a lot of money if you consider how many people Mitsubishi Motors lied to by presenting false fuel economy numbers

 
1963 Racer Becomes Most Expensive Jaguar E-Type Ever Sold At Auction
1963 Racer Becomes Most Expensive Jaguar E-Type Ever Sold At Auction

In case you didn't notice, there's a classic car bubble going on. One of its effects is that a Jaguar E-Type can sell these days for as much as $7.37 million

 
FCA To Add 400 U.S. Dealerships To Win Back Market Share
FCA To Add 400 U.S. Dealerships To Win Back Market Share

As the U.S. continues to buy more and more new cars, Fiat Chrysler bets it all on adding 400 dealerships to its existing 2,500 locations

 
Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017

Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017

 Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017

Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017

 Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa

Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa

 The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food

The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
coverstory
Dodge Challenger GT AWD Gets Frisky in the Snow
Dodge Challenger GT AWD Gets Frisky in the Snow

Is this a good idea? Well, Dodge definitely didn't put a great engine in this car, but the GT came to be out of necessity, not ambition

 
Chris Harris Drifts and Jumps Honda NSX for Top Gear
Chris Harris Drifts and Jumps Honda NSX for Top Gear

We liked this review much more than the one James May did for The Grand Tour. But then we've always been fans of Harris drifting

 
Chestnut Bronze Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo Has Matching Brown Interior
Chestnut Bronze Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo Has Matching Brown Interior

White is probably the most popular color for expensive BMWs and brown will never make a comeback, which makes this Alpina special

 
Nissan 370Z Replacement Being Shown in Tokyo With 2017 GT-R Styling
Nissan 370Z Replacement Being Shown in Tokyo With 2017 GT-R Styling

Three engine choices are reportedly on the way, the two versions of the 3-liter from the Q60 plus a hybrid that's being considered

 
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Rendered as the RWD Drag Strip King
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Rendered as the RWD Drag Strip King

We're betting on rear-wheel-drive for the Demon and we're here to tell you why. Oh, and we also have cookies, which come in the form of a delicious rendering

 
Shaved Porsche 911 GT3 RS with BBS Wheels Has a Roll Cage That Looks Like a Maze
Shaved Porsche 911 GT3 RS with BBS Wheels Has a Roll Cage That Looks Like a Maze

You would expect a wingless Porsche 911 GT3 RS to favor the show over the go, but that's far from the case with this project

 
Dodge Viper ACR Overtakes Two Porsche 911 GT3s Just to Drift In Front Of Them
Dodge Viper ACR Overtakes Two Porsche 911 GT3s Just to Drift In Front Of Them

Drifting Sonoma Raceway in an ACR, recorded from a 991 GT3Drifting Sonoma Raceway in an ACR, recorded from a 991 GT3Drifting Sonoma Raceway in an ACR, recorded

 
Red Devil Porsche Cayman GT4 with Cargraphic Race Exhaust Is The Loudest So Far
Red Devil Porsche Cayman GT4 with Cargraphic Race Exhaust Is The Loudest So Far

We've brought you tons and tons of aftermarket-touched Porsche Cayman GT4s so far and the one we have here happens to be the most vocal

 
Rumored Entry-Level Lamborghini Rendered as The Junior Supercar We All Need
Rumored Entry-Level Lamborghini Rendered as The Junior Supercar We All Need

There are plenty of reasons for which we need an entry-level Lamborghini like the one rendered in this image and we're here to discuss some of them

 
Porsche 911 Turbo S Amazingly Ties 911 GT3 RS on Anglesey Circuit in 991.1 Trim
Porsche 911 Turbo S Amazingly Ties 911 GT3 RS on Anglesey Circuit in 991.1 Trim

If you found yourself behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, would you be worried about a Turbo S lining up next to you at the track?

 
BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off

BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off

 How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish

How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish

 Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car

Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car

 Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car

Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car
how-tos & guides
S550 Ford Mustang, Sixth-Gen Chevrolet Camaro Become Urban Camouflage Wrap Twins
S550 Ford Mustang, Sixth-Gen Chevrolet Camaro Become Urban Camouflage Wrap Twins

This muscle car duo is a perfect example of how far the wrap industry has gotten nowadays, even though the theme might not suit everybody's taste

 
Mixed Race Porsche 911 GT3 RS Proudly Displays Its 911 R Stripes
Mixed Race Porsche 911 GT3 RS Proudly Displays Its 911 R Stripes

Don't worry, nobody will ever confuse this 911 for an R, at least not while it's matching its wing with those huge decals on the sides

 
Bentley Bentayga Convoy Getting Dirty in Chile and Bolivia Looks Uber-Tough
Bentley Bentayga Convoy Getting Dirty in Chile and Bolivia Looks Uber-Tough

The natural disasters that have recently taken over South America don't mean that we have to forget about the splendid landscape in that part of the world

 
Manor F1 Team Closes Its Doors After No Serious Buyer Appears
Manor F1 Team Closes Its Doors After No Serious Buyer Appears

The Manor Formula 1 team has announced it has been shut down, and so will the company behind it. Earlier this month, it was seeking a buyer for the lot

 
Ford Attempted To Resist Mustang Crash Test, ANCAP Says
Ford Attempted To Resist Mustang Crash Test, ANCAP Says

Australia's car safety testing organization, ANCAP, claims that Ford did not want its Mustang crash-tested. The pony car scored two stars at EuroNCAP

 
EBR Shutting Down Production One More Time
EBR Shutting Down Production One More Time

Victory Motorcycles’ shut down is closely followed by EBR. The company announced it will stop production starting next week

 
Is This The Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² Pickup Truck Playing In the Snow?
Is This The Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² Pickup Truck Playing In the Snow?

Ladies and gentlement G-Class fans, we might be looking at the last hurrah for the original Gelandewagen, with the G63 pickup truck label being far from officia

 
Porsche Panamera Will Get V8 Plug-in Hybrid, Expect Massive Torque
Porsche Panamera Will Get V8 Plug-in Hybrid, Expect Massive Torque

Porsche has previously confirmed it will make the Panamera hybrid in two flavors. One of them has already been released, and it's a V6. The other has a V8

 
Widowmaker 7 V8 Dragbike Going Under The Hammer
Widowmaker 7 V8 Dragbike Going Under The Hammer

One of the most powerful racing motorcycles is going under the hammer. It has a transversely-mounted V8 and makes 500 hp

 
Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous+ Drag Races Camaro ZL1 for Money on The Street
Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous+ Drag Races Camaro ZL1 for Money on The Street

The Tesla Model S drag racing adventures shown here seem to have come straight from a game like Need For Speed, but the dangers of street brawls are real

 
Brand New 1993 Cadillac Allante Sits Unsold In Canadian Dealer Showroom
Brand New 1993 Cadillac Allante Sits Unsold In Canadian Dealer Showroom

What were you doing in 1993? This Cadillac Alliante went on sale that year and, 24 years later, it has yet to found a caring owner

 
Lynk Brand Wants To Launch Its Cars In The USA, Fears Trump' Surcharge
Lynk Brand Wants To Launch Its Cars In The USA, Fears Trump' Surcharge

Lynk & Co, the Chinese-owned brand that revealed a crossover last fall, wants to sell cars in the USA. However, it fears Trump will impose a border tax

 
Mike Whiddett Gives His Madbul Mazda RX-7 Drift Offender an RX-3 Face Transplant
Mike Whiddett Gives His Madbul Mazda RX-7 Drift Offender an RX-3 Face Transplant

Given the fact that the Madbul Mazda RX-7 is Mad Mike Whiddett's first (modern) love, it was only natural for the thing to be brought back under the spotlights

 
Only Six 2017 Kawasaki H2 Carbon Units To Be Sold In The U.S.
Only Six 2017 Kawasaki H2 Carbon Units To Be Sold In The U.S.

A total of 120 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon limited edition will be made worldwide, but only six will reach the United States

 
BMW G30 5 Series Configurator Goes Online For U.S. Model
BMW G30 5 Series Configurator Goes Online For U.S. Model

At long last, BMW USA fired up the configurator for the all-new 5 Series. Suggested retail pricing starts from $51,200 for the 2017 BMW 530i

 
Dainese And MrMartini Release Special Jacket And Custom Motorcycle
Dainese And MrMartini Release Special Jacket And Custom Motorcycle

Two Italian brands with the same passion for the motorcycle industry joined efforts to create a special motorcycle and matching garments

 
Mercedes-Benz Says Goodbye To Creases With Aesthetics A, A-Class Sedan Preview
Mercedes-Benz Says Goodbye To Creases With Aesthetics A, A-Class Sedan Preview

Mercedes-Benz has teased a new design concept, which will show the inspiration for the brand's future products. They say "creases" are out, sleek lines are in

 
2018 McLaren 720S Spied Uncamouflaged, Has 720 PS (710 HP)
2018 McLaren 720S Spied Uncamouflaged, Has 720 PS (710 HP)

Thanks to the magic of Instagram, we now know how the 2018 McLaren 720S looks like. Three words define its looks best: unlike anything else

 
2017 Ducati Multistrada 950 Lands In The U.S.
2017 Ducati Multistrada 950 Lands In The U.S.

The new entry-level Ducati Multistrada 950 reaches U.S. shores at the end of the week, and you can already schedule a test drive

 
British Garage Converts Volkswagen Golf 2 GTI To Very Short Wheelbase Cabrio
British Garage Converts Volkswagen Golf 2 GTI To Very Short Wheelbase Cabrio

A British workshop made a short wheelbase conversion of a Mk2 Golf GTI. The car was also turned into a cabrio, and has a height-adjustable air suspension

 
Right-Hand Drive 2018 Ford Mustang Spied In Pre-Production Guise
Right-Hand Drive 2018 Ford Mustang Spied In Pre-Production Guise

Ford of Europe has yet to announce that there's a redesigned Mustang in the offing, but fret not. The carparazzi made the announcement in the automaker's stead

 
Nissan Juke e-Power Concept to Debut at 2017 Tokyo Auto Show
Nissan Juke e-Power Concept to Debut at 2017 Tokyo Auto Show

The Juke concept car is said to follow the design of the Gripz concept car, shown in 2015. It will be electric in some way

 
2018 BMW Z5 Spied Drifting In The Snow, It's Tail-Happy And Sounds Great
2018 BMW Z5 Spied Drifting In The Snow, It's Tail-Happy And Sounds Great

BMW engineers are testing the prototype of the next Z5, and they are enjoying themselves on a secluded compound. Our spy photographers caught them drifting

 
2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Gets Updated 600 HP V12
2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Gets Updated 600 HP V12

Remember when naturally aspirated V12 engines were the best engines in the world. Well, Aston's Vanquish still has one and it's new

 
2017 SEAT Ibiza Debut Set For 2017 Geneva Motor Show
2017 SEAT Ibiza Debut Set For 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Before SEAT reveals the fifth-generation Ibiza at the Geneva Motor Show, the Spanish manufacturer would like to take a look back at what makes the Ibiza great

 
2018 Mercedes-AMG S65 Facelift Shows New Front End in Spy Video
2018 Mercedes-AMG S65 Facelift Shows New Front End in Spy Video

We've gotten used to not expecting that much from facelifts in the engine department after the GLA-Class came out with one new engine

 
Ford Wants To Upgrade 2010-2016 Vehicles With Smart OBD Plug Named SmartLink
Ford Wants To Upgrade 2010-2016 Vehicles With Smart OBD Plug Named SmartLink

Ford has announced it will offer a smart OBD plug named SmartLink, which will offer connectivity features for MY2010-2016 cars to make them "smart"

 
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Now On Sale, Priced From EUR 58,101
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Now On Sale, Priced From EUR 58,101

Slated to roll into dealer lots in the March 2017, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is capable off the beaten track, luxurious, and fuel efficient as well

 
Tesla Sues The Former Head of Autopilot Development and an Ex-Google Employee
Tesla Sues The Former Head of Autopilot Development and an Ex-Google Employee

Tesla Motors has started legal action against Sterling Anderson, the former leader of its Autopilot department. He was accused of stealing company secrets

 
2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline Is All About Standing Out From The Crowd
2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline Is All About Standing Out From The Crowd

If you're in the market for a Skoda Kodiaq that looks fast but it isn't, the Kodiaq Sportline is the right Skoda for you

 
Convertible Ford F-150 Is Real And It’s Pretty Special
Convertible Ford F-150 Is Real And It’s Pretty Special

Have you ever dreamed of owning a convertible F-150? Well, now's your chance to make your dream come true thanks to Newport Convertible Engineering

 
Compact Cadillac SUV Coming In 2018, Could Be Called XT3
Compact Cadillac SUV Coming In 2018, Could Be Called XT3

Cadillac may be putting some effort into its revival, but sales are as unconvincing as ever. To make ends meet, a compact crossover will be added to the lineup

 
 
car finder
Pick a brand
  • Any brand
  • ACURA
  • ALFA ROMEO
  • ARIEL
  • ARO
  • ASTON MARTIN
  • AUDI
  • BENTLEY
  • BMW
  • BRISTOL
  • BUFORI
  • BUGATTI
  • BUICK
  • CADILLAC
  • CATERHAM
  • CHEVROLET
  • CHRYSLER
  • CITROEN
  • DACIA
  • DAEWOO
  • DAIHATSU
  • DATSUN
  • DMC
  • DODGE
  • DONKERVOORT
  • DR MOTOR
  • FERRARI
  • FIAT
  • FISKER
  • FORD
  • FSO
  • GEELY
  • GMC
  • GTA Motor
  • HINDUSTAN
  • HOLDEN
  • HONDA
  • HUMMER
  • HYUNDAI
  • INFINITI
  • ISUZU
  • JAGUAR
  • JEEP
  • KIA
  • KOENIGSEGG
  • KTM
  • LADA
  • LAMBORGHINI
  • LANCIA
  • LAND ROVER
  • LEXUS
  • LINCOLN
  • LOTUS
  • Mahindra
  • MARUSSIA
  • MARUTI SUZUKI
  • MASERATI
  • MAYBACH
  • MAZDA
  • MCLAREN
  • MERCEDES BENZ
  • Mercedes-AMG
  • MERCURY
  • MG
  • MINI
  • MITSUBISHI
  • MORGAN
  • NISSAN
  • OLDSMOBILE
  • OPEL
  • PAGANI
  • PANOZ
  • PERODUA
  • PEUGEOT
  • PONTIAC
  • PORSCHE
  • PROTON
  • QOROS
  • RAM Trucks
  • RENAULT
  • ROLLS-ROYCE
  • ROVER
  • SAAB
  • SALEEN
  • SAMSUNG
  • SANTANA
  • SATURN
  • SCION
  • SEAT
  • SKODA
  • SMART
  • SPYKER
  • SSANGYONG
  • SUBARU
  • SUZUKI
  • TATA MOTORS
  • TESLA MOTORS
  • TOYOTA
  • TVR
  • VAUXHALL
  • VOLKSWAGEN
  • VOLVO
  • WIESMANN
  • ZENDER
Released (in or after)
  • released any year
  • 1899
  • 1900
  • 1901
  • 1902
  • 1903
  • 1904
  • 1905
  • 1906
  • 1907
  • 1908
  • 1909
  • 1910
  • 1911
  • 1912
  • 1913
  • 1914
  • 1915
  • 1916
  • 1917
  • 1918
  • 1919
  • 1920
  • 1921
  • 1922
  • 1923
  • 1924
  • 1925
  • 1926
  • 1927
  • 1928
  • 1929
  • 1930
  • 1931
  • 1932
  • 1933
  • 1934
  • 1935
  • 1936
  • 1937
  • 1938
  • 1939
  • 1940
  • 1941
  • 1942
  • 1943
  • 1944
  • 1945
  • 1946
  • 1947
  • 1948
  • 1949
  • 1950
  • 1951
  • 1952
  • 1953
  • 1954
  • 1955
  • 1956
  • 1957
  • 1958
  • 1959
  • 1960
  • 1961
  • 1962
  • 1963
  • 1964
  • 1965
  • 1966
  • 1967
  • 1968
  • 1969
  • 1970
  • 1971
  • 1972
  • 1973
  • 1974
  • 1975
  • 1976
  • 1977
  • 1978
  • 1979
  • 1980
  • 1981
  • 1982
  • 1983
  • 1984
  • 1985
  • 1986
  • 1987
  • 1988
  • 1989
  • 1990
  • 1991
  • 1992
  • 1993
  • 1994
  • 1995
  • 1996
  • 1997
  • 1998
  • 1999
  • 2000
  • 2001
  • 2002
  • 2003
  • 2004
  • 2005
  • 2006
  • 2007
  • 2008
  • 2009
  • 2010
  • 2011
  • 2012
  • 2013
  • 2014
  • 2015
  • 2016
  • 2017
Fuel
  • Petrol
  • Diesel
  • Hybrid
  • Electric
Body Type
  • Convertibles
  • Coupes
  • Hatchbacks
  • Vans
  • Sedans
  • SUVs
  • Trucks
  • Wagons
Displacement:
= or <
  • = or <
  • equal to
  • = or >
popular stories
2020 Toyota GT86 And Subaru BRZ Replacements Expected To Receive Hybrid Tech 2020 Toyota GT86 And Subaru BRZ Replacements Expected To Receive Hybrid Tech 2017 Mazda CX-5 POV Test Drive Reveals How Quiet the 2.2-liter Diesel Engine Is 2017 Mazda CX-5 POV Test Drive Reveals How Quiet the 2.2-liter Diesel Engine Is Clean-Extreme Porsche 911 GT3 RS Has Fully Shaved Rear End, Turbofan Wheels Clean-Extreme Porsche 911 GT3 RS Has Fully Shaved Rear End, Turbofan Wheels 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback vs. Sedan vs. Coupe Comparison 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback vs. Sedan vs. Coupe Comparison 2017 Mazda CX-5 Getting 7-Seat Version in Japan 2017 Mazda CX-5 Getting 7-Seat Version in Japan Nissan 370Z Replacement Being Shown in Tokyo With 2017 GT-R Styling Nissan 370Z Replacement Being Shown in Tokyo With 2017 GT-R Styling
bac calculator
Country
  • Other
  • United States
  • Australia
  • Canada
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • Lithuania
  • Latvia
  • Poland
  • Germany
  • Switzerland
  • Austria
  • Romania
  • Turkey
Weight (kg)
Gender
  • Male
  • Female
Beverage
  • Beer
  • Wine
  • Spirits
Quantity (ml)
Strength (% alc)
Started drinking (hrs)
Advanced mode (eg: multiple drinks)  
 
glossary

Recently viewed:  x-drive, TCS, differential, inline 6, rack-and-pinion steering