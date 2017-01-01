autoevolution
2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce
reviewed
2017 Cadillac CTS-V
reviewed
2017 Bentley Bentayga
reviewed
2016 Nissan Maxima
reviewed
2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC
reviewed
2016 Buick Envision
reviewed
2015 BMW i8
reviewed
2017 Hyundai Elantra
reviewed
2016 Cadillac CT6
reviewed
2017 Audi A4
reviewed
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
reviewed
2015 BMW i3
reviewed
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE
reviewed
2017 MAZDA MX-5 RF
reviewed
2017 LEXUS GS
reviewed
2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn
reviewed
2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
reviewed
2016 Lotus Evora 400
reviewed
2016 Honda Pilot
reviewed
2016 Mazda CX-9
reviewed
New Law Will Allow Drivers To Drive On Red Light In Ohio, There's A Catch
Nissan GT-R Celebrates India’s Republic Day By Breaking World Record
Pizza Delivery Car Gets Stolen In Blizzard, It Gets Returned With Full Tank
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year
This editorial is about a subject that's been bugging me for a very long time, and that's the fact that cars are getting more and more expensive each year. I wouldn't be far off in saying that most models have had a near 50% bump over the past decade if you ignore the stripped out base models.

I could also go on and on about how the last Ford Fiesta ST was only about €15,000 or how Mazda has stripped affordability away from the MX-5 Miata. I might also point out that the €25,000 Golf GTI is but a dream. But the vast majority of the tens of millions of people who buy a new car every year don't want these frils. They just want a reliable, safe mode of transportation for them and their families. As a bonus, they might get a sense of pride and that new car smell.

But the way ...
Read more...
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones?
It's not always easy to conduct a yearly assessment on a certain topic, and when it comes to automotive trends, it's probably even harder. Not to say that I consider myself a fine connoisseur of global tendencies in this area, but my job does include reading just about every single piece of automotive news I can get by grubby hands on.

In other words, I'm probably allowed to offer my opinion about the evolution of electric and/or self-driving cars over the course of 2016.

Oh, but wait! There are plenty of production electric cars on the road right now, but is there such a thing as a production autonomous car? Some, if not most, will probably say no. I'm happy to oblige in having a similar opinion, up to a point.

Adding more to that line of thought, I would say that there haven...
Read more...
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money
I'm aware that I probably sound like a grumpy old man that wants all these new special edition cars off his lawn, but there are two problems with that line of thought.

Firstly, I don't actually hate special edition cars, or at least not all of them. Secondly, I don't have a lawn, mainly because I live in a flat.

Getting back to how special and limited edition cars are destroying the polar ice caps, stealing from poor people and ruining Christmas, I have come to the conclusion that a lot of them are simply useless.

Well, pretty much all cars are useless in the sense that they're not worth the money after reaching a certain level, but limited edition models usually reach that level a hell of a lot sooner.

No, I get it, special/limited edition vehicles are created simply as a ma...
Read more...
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars
I know what most of you are going to say. Riding in the back of a car, no matter how fantastic its Nurburgring time is or how quickly it can do the quarter mile, is boring.

Any true petrolhead will say that he or she has a similar opinion and that sitting anywhere inside a vehicle apart from just behind the steering wheel is tedious. Which is why they will also say that they truly hate the advent of automated driving and hope that driverless car will never become a thing.

I must confess that my way of thinking wasn't that much different until recently. “What's up with these autonomous cars, aren't they like horizontal elevators? Elevators aren't fun,” or something along those lines.

But then it hit me. A similar thing happened a few years ago when experiencing a li...
Read more...
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars?
I know I'm not the only one who has started to notice a trend in recent years, but I'm probably among the few that sees this common tendency with a pair of worried eyes.

I'm talking about the proliferation of all-electric sports cars, supercars, hypercars or megacars, whatever you want to call them. It's not that I'm against them, or electricity as means of propulsion in general, but I'm positive (pun intended) that we should draw the line at some point.

Arguably, the biggest drawback of electric cars was their appalling range, which was easily beaten by a fat cyclist running on hot dogs until not that long ago. There was no problem regarding performance no matter how much horsepower they had, mainly thanks to that impressive instant torque at zero rpm that electric motors are so g...
Read more...
2017 Skoda Kodiaq Gets The Scout Treatment
2017 Skoda Kodiaq Gets The Scout Treatment

Hot on the heels of the regular model, the Kodiaq Scout ups the ante with standard 4x4 and a 194-mm ground clearance for that extra bit of off-road capability

 
2017 Honda Civic Hatchback for Europe Detailed in Huge Photo Gallery
2017 Honda Civic Hatchback for Europe Detailed in Huge Photo Gallery

This is a completely different kind of Honda Civic hatchback and we are in love. However, there's nothing Japanese about it

 
Clean-Extreme Porsche 911 GT3 RS Has Fully Shaved Rear End, Turbofan Wheels
Clean-Extreme Porsche 911 GT3 RS Has Fully Shaved Rear End, Turbofan Wheels

This is the cleanest Porsche 911 GT3 RS we've shown you to date and we're not talking about the Rennsport Neunelfer having received a wash

 
Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017

Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017

 Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017

Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017

 Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa

Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa

 The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food

The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Black On Black Lamborghini Aventador SV Is a Fashion Icon in Milan
Black On Black Lamborghini Aventador SV Is a Fashion Icon in Milan

This is the first time we show you a Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce that doesn't use the two-tone body finish scheme we've learned to associate with the badg

 
Doug DeMuro Goes All Emoji In Ultraviolet Blue Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drive
Doug DeMuro Goes All Emoji In Ultraviolet Blue Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drive

It's impossible to resist the charms of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and when the thing is dressed in Ultraviolet Blue, we end up with an emotional overload

 
2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder Launched from $175,100
2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder Launched from $175,100

Paired as standard with the seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch transmission known from the R8 V10 Coupe, the Spyder can do the 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) sprint in

 
Ferrari F12 TDF vs F12berlinetta Donuts "Battle" Is How You Put V12s to Work
Ferrari F12 TDF vs F12berlinetta Donuts "Battle" Is How You Put V12s to Work

The two Ferrari F12 flavors we're discussing here baked donuts on separate occasions, hence the quotes you can find in the title above

 
Toyota's Hybrid Sales in Europe Up 41% to 295,000 for 2016
Toyota's Hybrid Sales in Europe Up 41% to 295,000 for 2016

While Europe's appetite for SUVs is growing, 41% more people bought a Toyota hybrid last year. See, folks can be sensible!

 
Jacked-Up Porsche 918 Spyder Fights Lifted McLaren P1 in Offroad Render Battle
Jacked-Up Porsche 918 Spyder Fights Lifted McLaren P1 in Offroad Render Battle

If you're checking out these renderings and wondering where the LaFerraris is, the only thing you need before getting your answer is a bit of patience

 
YouTubers Rent Porsche 718 Boxster S and Corvette Z06, Race Them For 135 Miles
YouTubers Rent Porsche 718 Boxster S and Corvette Z06, Race Them For 135 Miles

As great motion pictures like Days of Thunder have taught us, when you go out there and rent two cars, you simply have to race them

 
Liberty Walk McLaren 650S Gets P1 GTR Livery and 3SDM Wheels
Liberty Walk McLaren 650S Gets P1 GTR Livery and 3SDM Wheels

Pretty soon, there's going to be another McLaren supercar and it's going to need a widebody kit. Still, the Japanese love a classic machine

 
Car Salesman Pleads Guilty To Dangerous Driving, He's Just Tall
Car Salesman Pleads Guilty To Dangerous Driving, He's Just Tall

Being very tall or very short can be a blessing in some cases, and a burden in many others. In the case of Adam Eliott, it got him a charge of dangerous driving

 
Hyundai Adds Value-Minded Trim Level To the Veloster
Hyundai Adds Value-Minded Trim Level To the Veloster

For the 2017 model year, the Veloster remains pretty much the same car it's always been. Fret not, though, because an all-new model is in the making

 
BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off

BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off

 How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish

How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish

 Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car

Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car

 Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car

Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car
1,000 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat Gets High On Nitrous, Snaps a Half Axle
1,000 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat Gets High On Nitrous, Snaps a Half Axle

It's not all that difficult to send your Hellcat to the gym, but the drivetrain might not like the effect of the extra muscle

 
EPA Gets Freeze On Grants, Contracts, And More
EPA Gets Freeze On Grants, Contracts, And More

According to multiple reports, the EPA has received an Order from President Trump to freeze its grant programs and not to talk about it with anyone

 
FrontRunner Train Crashes into FedEx Truck, Cuts It in Two
FrontRunner Train Crashes into FedEx Truck, Cuts It in Two

The train hits the first of two trailers, narrowly avoiding the cab which had two drivers in it. The crash was caused by a storm messing with the barrier

 
2017 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Rated “Marginal” In Small Overlap IIHS Crash Test
2017 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Rated “Marginal” In Small Overlap IIHS Crash Test

Somewhat expected from a full-size pickup, the half-ton Titan failed Nissan and the IIHS alike with a "marginal" rating in the most important test of them all

 
Snow Plow Burns To Bare Metal Near Fire Station That Was Left Without An Engine
Snow Plow Burns To Bare Metal Near Fire Station That Was Left Without An Engine

Budget cuts at a fire station in Syracuse have left the unit without an engine. That means they were unable to respond to a vehicle fire that was just feet away

 
Hot Racer Carina Lima Drives an 850 HP Brabus G-Class Like It's a Toy Car
Hot Racer Carina Lima Drives an 850 HP Brabus G-Class Like It's a Toy Car

You might know Carina Lima thanks to her Koenigsegg adventures, which we discussed last summer when she womanhandled a One:1

 
smart fortwo Brabus Races Roush Mustang Stage 3 for No Reason
smart fortwo Brabus Races Roush Mustang Stage 3 for No Reason

The tuning on the Mustang costs as much as the smart and you've got a 0.9-liter vs. a 5.0-liter, so there's no competition here

 
Here Are Some 3D Printed RC Bikes With Articulated Riders
Here Are Some 3D Printed RC Bikes With Articulated Riders

If you’re like me and think that today’s toys are stupid and very low quality, then get a 3D printer and check out these two insane RC bikes

 
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Spied, Gets Closer to Production
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Spied, Gets Closer to Production

The A238 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet is now in its final stages of development, but the drop-top remains covered in heavy camouflage

 
1944 Volkswagen Schwimmwagen Listed On Ebay For $180k
1944 Volkswagen Schwimmwagen Listed On Ebay For $180k

Are you a believer of the saying that "they don't make them like they used to?" Well, we have a 1944 Volkswagen for you, and it has been restored

 
Facelifted Skoda Octavia UK Pricing Kicks Off From £17,055, Tops At £30,085
Facelifted Skoda Octavia UK Pricing Kicks Off From £17,055, Tops At £30,085

Minus the fugly dual headlights, the 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift is better in every way compared to the model it replaces

 
Polaris Sales Went Downhill In 2016
Polaris Sales Went Downhill In 2016

It’s sad that Victory Motorcycles is getting shut down, but looking at Polaris’ sales results, you get to understand its decision

 
Volkswagen's European Production Affected By Low Demand For Some Models
Volkswagen's European Production Affected By Low Demand For Some Models

Volkswagen's Passat is experiencing a smaller demand than anticipated, which could lead to more days of pause. Hungarian workers could strike, a report says

 
New Dacia Duster Confirmed to Go On Sale In January 2018
New Dacia Duster Confirmed to Go On Sale In January 2018

The chief executive officer of Renault's Romanian division confirmed that the second-generation Dacia Duster will go on sale early next year

 
Check Out This Smart Motorcycle Gauge Data Logger And Training Tool
Check Out This Smart Motorcycle Gauge Data Logger And Training Tool

Push’s SmartGauge telemetry device connects with your phone and shows all the data you need to analyze your riding skills

 
BMW And Nissan Team Up To Expand American EV Charging Network
BMW And Nissan Team Up To Expand American EV Charging Network

Nissan and BMW will work together in the USA to help expand an EV charging network that works with DC. Owners of Leaf and i3 models will benefit

 
BMW Motorrad Recalls S1000R and S1000RR Over Suspension Issue
BMW Motorrad Recalls S1000R and S1000RR Over Suspension Issue

Does your new BMW S1000R or S1000RR motorcycle sounds like something is knocking at the rear? It’s the suspension, and you have to take it to a dealership

 
Lamborghini Boss Confirms Next-Generation Super Sports Car Platform
Lamborghini Boss Confirms Next-Generation Super Sports Car Platform

Starting with the replacement for the Aventador, Lamborghini is set to switch to a modular mid-engine platform for its future supercars

 
Two Private Motorcycle Collections Going Under The Hammer
Two Private Motorcycle Collections Going Under The Hammer

Two excellent vintage motorcycle collections are getting auctioned this week in Las Vegas. Now it’s the time to get your own early Indian or H-D

 
Pristine 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Is a Vestige Of the Olden Days
Pristine 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Is a Vestige Of the Olden Days

When Alfa Romeo was more interested in racing rather than sales figures in the U.S., the Italian company used to make cars such as this: the Giulia Sprint GTA

 
Faraday Future Gets Sued By Supplier, It Sues Back
Faraday Future Gets Sued By Supplier, It Sues Back

Yesterday, we announced that Faraday Future had a lawsuit filed against it by a supplier of services. Today, we have learned that FF will sue them back

 
Euro NCAP Crashes Volvo S90 and V90, Awards Them Maximum Safety Rating
Euro NCAP Crashes Volvo S90 and V90, Awards Them Maximum Safety Rating

As expected, the Volvo S90 and its family-oriented counterpart were awarded five golden stars by the Euro NCAP for how safe they are

 
BMW X1 Is Selling Like Hot Cakes, BMW Will Expand Production In Second Factory
BMW X1 Is Selling Like Hot Cakes, BMW Will Expand Production In Second Factory

BMW has decided to introduce the X1 into production in another facility. Starting August, BMW will make the X1 in the Netherlands and Germany

 
Entry-Level Lamborghini Could Turn to Reality, Modular Platform Considered
Entry-Level Lamborghini Could Turn to Reality, Modular Platform Considered

Sometime next decade, Lamborghini expects to switch to a one-platform strategy for its super sports cars. This could also see the introduction of a new model

 
2020 Nissan Juke Might Not Have Diesel Engines
2020 Nissan Juke Might Not Have Diesel Engines

If the Juke really does come in 2020, it will be 10 years after the original model. 2020 sounds like "the future" so diesel being gone sounds about right

 
Polish People Turn To Crowdfunding To Send Tom Hanks a Fiat 126p
Polish People Turn To Crowdfunding To Send Tom Hanks a Fiat 126p

A group of Polish people has raised money to buy a Fiat 126p, which they want to send to Tom Hanks as a gift. It will be restored before being shipped

 
2017 Ford GT Specifications Will Leave You Disappointed
2017 Ford GT Specifications Will Leave You Disappointed

Based on specs, the 2017 Ford GT scores a perfect "average" compared to what other modern supercars offer at almost half the price

 
This Porsche 918 Spyder Received Skid Plates to Protect Its Carbon Nose
This Porsche 918 Spyder Received Skid Plates to Protect Its Carbon Nose

The owner of this Porsche 918 Spyder decided he wanted his Zuffenhausen halo machine to feel even spicier, while also adding a practical touch

 
2018 Audi Q8 vs. Q7 Front and Back Spyshots Comparison
2018 Audi Q8 vs. Q7 Front and Back Spyshots Comparison

The Q8 is not the sportscar of SUVs; it's the Q7 with muscle and a lot more equipment. Customers wanted that and Audi is building it

 
How Bruno Senna Is Teaching McLaren Owners to Drift a 570S at the Arctic Circle
How Bruno Senna Is Teaching McLaren Owners to Drift a 570S at the Arctic Circle

With Bruno Senna being the McLaren P1 GTR Driver Programme mentor, it's only normal to see him providing sideways tuition here

 
Porsche 718 Boxster S Wins Drag Race Against BMW M2 with Roof Down
Porsche 718 Boxster S Wins Drag Race Against BMW M2 with Roof Down

The Boxster S will run a 12s quarter mile, while the best the M2 can do is about 12.4s. And don't tell us the BMW driver was $hit because it's a handful

 
2018 Toyota Supra Pre-Production Prototype Shows Its Coca-Cola Bottle Shape
2018 Toyota Supra Pre-Production Prototype Shows Its Coca-Cola Bottle Shape

If we take into account the overly aggressive appearance of the Toyota FT-1 Concept that previewed the Supra, it's only natural for the latter to pack tons of a

 
 
