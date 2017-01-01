autoevolution

Mitsubishi Fined $4.2 Million By Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency $4.2 million isn't a lot of money if you consider how many people Mitsubishi Motors lied to by presenting false fuel economy numbers

1963 Racer Becomes Most Expensive Jaguar E-Type Ever Sold At Auction In case you didn't notice, there's a classic car bubble going on. One of its effects is that a Jaguar E-Type can sell these days for as much as $7.37 million

FCA To Add 400 U.S. Dealerships To Win Back Market Share As the U.S. continues to buy more and more new cars, Fiat Chrysler bets it all on adding 400 dealerships to its existing 2,500 locations

Dodge Challenger GT AWD Gets Frisky in the Snow Is this a good idea? Well, Dodge definitely didn't put a great engine in this car, but the GT came to be out of necessity, not ambition

Chris Harris Drifts and Jumps Honda NSX for Top Gear We liked this review much more than the one James May did for The Grand Tour. But then we've always been fans of Harris drifting

Chestnut Bronze Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo Has Matching Brown Interior White is probably the most popular color for expensive BMWs and brown will never make a comeback, which makes this Alpina special

Nissan 370Z Replacement Being Shown in Tokyo With 2017 GT-R Styling Three engine choices are reportedly on the way, the two versions of the 3-liter from the Q60 plus a hybrid that's being considered

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Rendered as the RWD Drag Strip King We're betting on rear-wheel-drive for the Demon and we're here to tell you why. Oh, and we also have cookies, which come in the form of a delicious rendering

Shaved Porsche 911 GT3 RS with BBS Wheels Has a Roll Cage That Looks Like a Maze You would expect a wingless Porsche 911 GT3 RS to favor the show over the go, but that's far from the case with this project

Dodge Viper ACR Overtakes Two Porsche 911 GT3s Just to Drift In Front Of Them Drifting Sonoma Raceway in an ACR, recorded from a 991 GT3Drifting Sonoma Raceway in an ACR, recorded from a 991 GT3Drifting Sonoma Raceway in an ACR, recorded

Red Devil Porsche Cayman GT4 with Cargraphic Race Exhaust Is The Loudest So Far We've brought you tons and tons of aftermarket-touched Porsche Cayman GT4s so far and the one we have here happens to be the most vocal

Rumored Entry-Level Lamborghini Rendered as The Junior Supercar We All Need There are plenty of reasons for which we need an entry-level Lamborghini like the one rendered in this image and we're here to discuss some of them

Porsche 911 Turbo S Amazingly Ties 911 GT3 RS on Anglesey Circuit in 991.1 Trim If you found yourself behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, would you be worried about a Turbo S lining up next to you at the track?

S550 Ford Mustang, Sixth-Gen Chevrolet Camaro Become Urban Camouflage Wrap Twins This muscle car duo is a perfect example of how far the wrap industry has gotten nowadays, even though the theme might not suit everybody's taste

Mixed Race Porsche 911 GT3 RS Proudly Displays Its 911 R Stripes Don't worry, nobody will ever confuse this 911 for an R, at least not while it's matching its wing with those huge decals on the sides

Bentley Bentayga Convoy Getting Dirty in Chile and Bolivia Looks Uber-Tough The natural disasters that have recently taken over South America don't mean that we have to forget about the splendid landscape in that part of the world

Manor F1 Team Closes Its Doors After No Serious Buyer Appears The Manor Formula 1 team has announced it has been shut down, and so will the company behind it. Earlier this month, it was seeking a buyer for the lot

Ford Attempted To Resist Mustang Crash Test, ANCAP Says Australia's car safety testing organization, ANCAP, claims that Ford did not want its Mustang crash-tested. The pony car scored two stars at EuroNCAP

EBR Shutting Down Production One More Time Victory Motorcycles’ shut down is closely followed by EBR. The company announced it will stop production starting next week

Is This The Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² Pickup Truck Playing In the Snow? Ladies and gentlement G-Class fans, we might be looking at the last hurrah for the original Gelandewagen, with the G63 pickup truck label being far from officia

Porsche Panamera Will Get V8 Plug-in Hybrid, Expect Massive Torque Porsche has previously confirmed it will make the Panamera hybrid in two flavors. One of them has already been released, and it's a V6. The other has a V8

Widowmaker 7 V8 Dragbike Going Under The Hammer One of the most powerful racing motorcycles is going under the hammer. It has a transversely-mounted V8 and makes 500 hp

Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous+ Drag Races Camaro ZL1 for Money on The Street The Tesla Model S drag racing adventures shown here seem to have come straight from a game like Need For Speed, but the dangers of street brawls are real

Brand New 1993 Cadillac Allante Sits Unsold In Canadian Dealer Showroom What were you doing in 1993? This Cadillac Alliante went on sale that year and, 24 years later, it has yet to found a caring owner

Lynk Brand Wants To Launch Its Cars In The USA, Fears Trump' Surcharge Lynk & Co, the Chinese-owned brand that revealed a crossover last fall, wants to sell cars in the USA. However, it fears Trump will impose a border tax

Mike Whiddett Gives His Madbul Mazda RX-7 Drift Offender an RX-3 Face Transplant Given the fact that the Madbul Mazda RX-7 is Mad Mike Whiddett's first (modern) love, it was only natural for the thing to be brought back under the spotlights

Only Six 2017 Kawasaki H2 Carbon Units To Be Sold In The U.S. A total of 120 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon limited edition will be made worldwide, but only six will reach the United States

BMW G30 5 Series Configurator Goes Online For U.S. Model At long last, BMW USA fired up the configurator for the all-new 5 Series. Suggested retail pricing starts from $51,200 for the 2017 BMW 530i

Dainese And MrMartini Release Special Jacket And Custom Motorcycle Two Italian brands with the same passion for the motorcycle industry joined efforts to create a special motorcycle and matching garments

Mercedes-Benz Says Goodbye To Creases With Aesthetics A, A-Class Sedan Preview Mercedes-Benz has teased a new design concept, which will show the inspiration for the brand's future products. They say "creases" are out, sleek lines are in

2018 McLaren 720S Spied Uncamouflaged, Has 720 PS (710 HP) Thanks to the magic of Instagram, we now know how the 2018 McLaren 720S looks like. Three words define its looks best: unlike anything else

2017 Ducati Multistrada 950 Lands In The U.S. The new entry-level Ducati Multistrada 950 reaches U.S. shores at the end of the week, and you can already schedule a test drive

British Garage Converts Volkswagen Golf 2 GTI To Very Short Wheelbase Cabrio A British workshop made a short wheelbase conversion of a Mk2 Golf GTI. The car was also turned into a cabrio, and has a height-adjustable air suspension

Right-Hand Drive 2018 Ford Mustang Spied In Pre-Production Guise Ford of Europe has yet to announce that there's a redesigned Mustang in the offing, but fret not. The carparazzi made the announcement in the automaker's stead

Nissan Juke e-Power Concept to Debut at 2017 Tokyo Auto Show The Juke concept car is said to follow the design of the Gripz concept car, shown in 2015. It will be electric in some way

2018 BMW Z5 Spied Drifting In The Snow, It's Tail-Happy And Sounds Great BMW engineers are testing the prototype of the next Z5, and they are enjoying themselves on a secluded compound. Our spy photographers caught them drifting

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Gets Updated 600 HP V12 Remember when naturally aspirated V12 engines were the best engines in the world. Well, Aston's Vanquish still has one and it's new

2017 SEAT Ibiza Debut Set For 2017 Geneva Motor Show Before SEAT reveals the fifth-generation Ibiza at the Geneva Motor Show, the Spanish manufacturer would like to take a look back at what makes the Ibiza great

2018 Mercedes-AMG S65 Facelift Shows New Front End in Spy Video We've gotten used to not expecting that much from facelifts in the engine department after the GLA-Class came out with one new engine

Ford Wants To Upgrade 2010-2016 Vehicles With Smart OBD Plug Named SmartLink Ford has announced it will offer a smart OBD plug named SmartLink, which will offer connectivity features for MY2010-2016 cars to make them "smart"

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Now On Sale, Priced From EUR 58,101 Slated to roll into dealer lots in the March 2017, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is capable off the beaten track, luxurious, and fuel efficient as well

Tesla Sues The Former Head of Autopilot Development and an Ex-Google Employee Tesla Motors has started legal action against Sterling Anderson, the former leader of its Autopilot department. He was accused of stealing company secrets

2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline Is All About Standing Out From The Crowd If you're in the market for a Skoda Kodiaq that looks fast but it isn't, the Kodiaq Sportline is the right Skoda for you

Convertible Ford F-150 Is Real And It’s Pretty Special Have you ever dreamed of owning a convertible F-150? Well, now's your chance to make your dream come true thanks to Newport Convertible Engineering