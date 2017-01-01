autoevolution

UPDATE: Final 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor To Be Auctioned Off For Charity Are you willing to pay top dollar for the last-ever F-150 Raptor Ford will build for 2017? Then Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction is the place for you to be

100D Version Takes Tesla Model S Range Up To 335 Miles, Priced From $92,500 After quite some time since the P100D was introduced to the Model S and Model X lineups, Tesla added the 100D variant for those in the market for maximum range

Here’s How To Make An Angle Grinder Powered Trike Here’s a nice project to make in your spare time if you know your way with tools - an electric trike made out of scrap parts and some metal

Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017 Convertibles are known to be heavier than their coupe siblings. We decided to find the heaviest sporty convertibles offered on the European market today

Biker Rear-Ends Car And Jumps On Trunk, We Have A New Spiderman The motorcyclist here gets surprised by traffic suddenly slowing down, rear-ends a car but miraculously lands on its trunk

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Spotted in Detroit Traffic The muscle animal we have here might be one of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon examples featured in the Fate of the Furious movie

2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Presents Itself With the Top Down Mere days after the veils were taken off the Fastback, the 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible steps into the limelight in GT guise

Custom Ducati Diavels Land At Motor Bike Expo 2017 Ducati is adding up to its Motor Bike Expo showcase two special Diavel models along with lots of performance parts and accessories

Chris Brown's Lamborghini Aventador SV Has a Dragon Ball Z "Tattoo" With Chris Brown having already bragged about the Son Goku tattoo on his leg and his similarly-themed necklace, it's no wonder his Aventador SV look like this

Renault Registers AS110 and AS1 Trademarks, Could Be Used For Alpine Sports Car Do you know how the new Alpine model will be called? Nobody knows, despite Renault's recent trademark application for AS110 and AS1

Two Special Custom Ducati Scramblers At Motor Bike Expo 2017 The Scrambler Land of Joy cult is getting two new inspiring custom motorcycles at the Motor Bike Expo 2017 in Verona this weekend

Koenigsegg Asks Its Employees to Configure Regeras, Here's a Purple Carbon One Koenigsegg's website doesn't pack a configurator (yet), but this didn't stop Angelholm from teasing us with two Regera specs coming from its employees

Ducati Island Gets Back Into Circuit Of The Americas And Laguna Seca 2017 If you’re a passionate Ducati fan, don’t forget to buy your tickets for the Circuit of the Americas and Laguna Seca this year

2017 Maserati Ghibli Gets More Powerful Base V6 Model, Luxury and Sport Packages Not technically a facelift, but no faffing about either, the 2017 model year update for the Ghibli breathes new life into Maserati's mid-size sedan

How Many Axe Strikes Does It Takes To Pierce a Mercedes-Benz E-Class W210? We're back in the game of answering questions nobody asked - what happens when an old Mercedes-Benz E-Class literally gets the axe?

2018 Mercedes Benz C-Coupe Facelift Spied With Minimal Camouflage Mercedes-Benz is testing the 2018 C-Class Coupe, which is a facelifted version of the ongoing model. It will get a nice set of LED headlights, among others

Trying to Sell a $5 Million Aston Martin Vulcan On Facebook Live This track-confined toy reportedly comes with a shy mileage of 60, which means you might just be able to skip the tire change

Abarth 124 Spider Abarth Tuned by Madness Autoworks Looks Like It Means Business Fiat 124 Spider Abarth owners who are looking to spice up their cars, look no further than California-based Madness Autoworks

Why Was This Mercedes-AMG C63 S Wrecked on Purpose During a Drift Demonstration? Promotional purposes or not, this Mercedes-AMG C63 S literally had its wheels driven off during a drifting demonstration

European SUV Boom Keeps On Booming, Nissan Qashqai Leads Sales Chart In 2016 In 2016, the Nissan Qashqai and Renault Captur outsold every other sport utility vehicle in Europe. The Volkswagen Golf bettered the both of them, though

Harry Metcalfe Goes Off-Roading in Maserati Levante The Levante is by no means perfect, but it does certain things better than you would expect. However, the diesel engine is the only one sold in Britain

The Mercedes-AMG GT to Get Electric Drive Version Before It Gets Replaced Hybrids and electric vehicles will come to the Mercedes-AMG portfolio. The GT might get an Electric Drive version before it is replaced

Ford F-150 Hybrid Will Pack 110-Volt Generator, No EV Pure-Electric Driving Mode Soon enough, the Ford Motor Company will offer U.S. customers with a new type of truck the people have been asking for for a long time: a hybrid truck

2017 Lexus RC F GT3 Revealed by Gazoo at Tokyo Auto Salon In 2014, the RC F was turned into a very lovely GT500 race car. But now, it's being forced to make room for the LC 500 and even gave up its pearl paint

Spectator Dead After Being Hit By WRC Car At 2017 Monte Carlo Rally The innaugural round of the 2017 WRC has begun on a sad note, as an accident has lead to the death of a spectator. It happened on the first special stage

Audi's 8 Millionth quattro Car Is Made in Mexico Audi continues to try and assure us that Mexico production is as good as the German by making a milestone car there, the 8 millionth quattro car

Yes, The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Starring In The Fate Of The Furious Believe it or not, Dodge let the SRT Demon out of the bag long before its planned debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show. Thanks, Vin Diesel!

2017 Shelby Super Snake Is Out For Hellcat Blood If you were expecting the new GT500, this ain't it. Instead, the 50th Anniversary Super Snake is a Shelby American product based on the 2017 Ford Mustang GT

2018 Shelby GT350 Mustang Rendered With Facelift That Won't Happen There will never be a GT350 facelift, but the GT500 coming out next year could look a bit like this... maybe a little wider at the back

Paint To Sample Ivory Porsche 911 R Loses Stripes, Looks Dazzling in Australia The factory gifted this 2017 Porsche 911 R with red strips and now that the clutch special has lost them, its PTS Medium Ivory hue stands out even more

2017 Dacia Dokker and Lodgy Facelift Priced The new Dokker and Lodgy models don't look as sharp as their Sandero and Logan counterparts. Still, they've made just the upgrades that matter

Doug DeMuro Hoons a Lamborghini Aventador SV, Picks On the Huracan The Superveloce is still the king of the Aventador realm, with the 750 hp, sharp-responding Raging Bull delivering an unforgettable driving experience

Misha Design Ferrari 488 GTB Body Kit Is a Race Car The Ferrari 488 is so special that it needs not one, but two enhancing body kits, even if at the moment the project is all about photo manipulation

Lamborghini Huracan Meets 2017 Ford GT in Mind-Blowing Mashup Ever wondered what would happen if a Lamborghini Huracan and a 2017 Ford GT would spend the night alone, in a garage? Here's a potential answer

Alpine A120 Prototype Gets Rally-Style Wheels for Arctic Circle Testing The Alpine-reviving sportscar is scheduled to make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, but we might get an earlier online reveal

Could These Be the First Spy Photos of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon? We need your help. Are these pics real and is this the Challenger SRT Demon? Is this Dodge's answer to the drag racing scene's need for a new hero?

Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017 SUVs are heavy vehicles, and most of them are criticized for this aspect of their existence. We made a list of the lightest ones you can buy in Europe today

Riding the Bus on Nurburgring Ends with a Story on How Vomit Ruined a Ferrari One of the most important aspects of the Nurburgring is that theGerman circuit is always full of surprises and this spreads past the tarmac of the track

2017 Lamborghini Aventador S Already Spotted in Valencia Traffic, a Showstopper Customer deliveries for the 2017 Aventador S aren't scheduled to kick off until spring, so we're dealing with a Lamborghini-owned car here

UK Motorcycle Thief Films Himself Running From Police And Doing Harm Criminals film their selves doing wheelies in the middle of the city, laughing in the face of the police and damaging other’s vehicles

Hennessey Ends Venom GT Production, Venom F5 Will Replace It Six and a bit years after the first Venom GT was delivered to Aerosmith's frontman, Hennessey puts an end to the Venom GT story. The Venom F5 will supersede it

2017 Mazda CX-5 Starts Rolling Into Japanese Dealer Showrooms The 2017 Mazda CX-5 is making final preparations before going on sale in its domestic market. The pictured model is a 20S Proactive FWD with the six-speed auto

Watch Marc Marquez Rip Through Austrian Snow On His Honda MotoGP Bike Third-time world champion, Marc Marquez is the first man who went up a mountain covered in thick snow riding a MotoGP motorcycle

Watch People's Reactions as they Go from Zero to 60 MPH in just 2.39 Seconds Faraday Future was clever enough to record the effect of being taken from zero to 60 mph in the FF 91 on the faces of its guests at the launch event