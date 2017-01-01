autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  
2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce
reviewed
2017 Cadillac CTS-V
reviewed
2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
reviewed
2016 Chevrolet Volt
reviewed
2017 Bentley Bentayga
reviewed
2017 Audi Q7
reviewed
2016 Cadillac CT6
reviewed
2016 Renault Espace
reviewed
2017 Audi A4
reviewed
2016 MINI Clubman
reviewed
2015 BMW M4
reviewed
2017 LOTUS Exige Sport 350
reviewed
2017 Hyundai Elantra
reviewed
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE
reviewed
2016 Mazda CX-9
reviewed
2017 Lincoln Continental
reviewed
2016 MAZDA MX-5 Miata
reviewed
2017 MAZDA MX-5 RF
reviewed
2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4
reviewed
2016 Chevrolet Camaro
reviewed
more car reviews
2018 Ford Mustang GT Sedan Rendered As the Four-Door from Hell
2018 Ford Mustang GT Could Have 470 HP, Ford's Twitter Easter Egg Hints
2018 Dodge Demon Looks Maniacal in TorRed, a Rendering For Now
auto editorial
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year
This editorial is about a subject that's been bugging me for a very long time, and that's the fact that cars are getting more and more expensive each year. I wouldn't be far off in saying that most models have had a near 50% bump over the past decade if you ignore the stripped out base models.

I could also go on and on about how the last Ford Fiesta ST was only about €15,000 or how Mazda has stripped affordability away from the MX-5 Miata. I might also point out that the €25,000 Golf GTI is but a dream. But the vast majority of the tens of millions of people who buy a new car every year don't want these frils. They just want a reliable, safe mode of transportation for them and their families. As a bonus, they might get a sense of pride and that new car smell.

But the way ...
Read more...
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones?
It's not always easy to conduct a yearly assessment on a certain topic, and when it comes to automotive trends, it's probably even harder. Not to say that I consider myself a fine connoisseur of global tendencies in this area, but my job does include reading just about every single piece of automotive news I can get by grubby hands on.

In other words, I'm probably allowed to offer my opinion about the evolution of electric and/or self-driving cars over the course of 2016.

Oh, but wait! There are plenty of production electric cars on the road right now, but is there such a thing as a production autonomous car? Some, if not most, will probably say no. I'm happy to oblige in having a similar opinion, up to a point.

Adding more to that line of thought, I would say that there haven...
Read more...
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money
I'm aware that I probably sound like a grumpy old man that wants all these new special edition cars off his lawn, but there are two problems with that line of thought.

Firstly, I don't actually hate special edition cars, or at least not all of them. Secondly, I don't have a lawn, mainly because I live in a flat.

Getting back to how special and limited edition cars are destroying the polar ice caps, stealing from poor people and ruining Christmas, I have come to the conclusion that a lot of them are simply useless.

Well, pretty much all cars are useless in the sense that they're not worth the money after reaching a certain level, but limited edition models usually reach that level a hell of a lot sooner.

No, I get it, special/limited edition vehicles are created simply as a ma...
Read more...
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars
I know what most of you are going to say. Riding in the back of a car, no matter how fantastic its Nurburgring time is or how quickly it can do the quarter mile, is boring.

Any true petrolhead will say that he or she has a similar opinion and that sitting anywhere inside a vehicle apart from just behind the steering wheel is tedious. Which is why they will also say that they truly hate the advent of automated driving and hope that driverless car will never become a thing.

I must confess that my way of thinking wasn't that much different until recently. “What's up with these autonomous cars, aren't they like horizontal elevators? Elevators aren't fun,” or something along those lines.

But then it hit me. A similar thing happened a few years ago when experiencing a li...
Read more...
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars?
I know I'm not the only one who has started to notice a trend in recent years, but I'm probably among the few that sees this common tendency with a pair of worried eyes.

I'm talking about the proliferation of all-electric sports cars, supercars, hypercars or megacars, whatever you want to call them. It's not that I'm against them, or electricity as means of propulsion in general, but I'm positive (pun intended) that we should draw the line at some point.

Arguably, the biggest drawback of electric cars was their appalling range, which was easily beaten by a fat cyclist running on hot dogs until not that long ago. There was no problem regarding performance no matter how much horsepower they had, mainly thanks to that impressive instant torque at zero rpm that electric motors are so g...
Read more...
more
editorials
UPDATE: Final 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor To Be Auctioned Off For Charity
UPDATE: Final 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor To Be Auctioned Off For Charity

Are you willing to pay top dollar for the last-ever F-150 Raptor Ford will build for 2017? Then Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction is the place for you to be

 
100D Version Takes Tesla Model S Range Up To 335 Miles, Priced From $92,500
100D Version Takes Tesla Model S Range Up To 335 Miles, Priced From $92,500

After quite some time since the P100D was introduced to the Model S and Model X lineups, Tesla added the 100D variant for those in the market for maximum range

 
Here’s How To Make An Angle Grinder Powered Trike
Here’s How To Make An Angle Grinder Powered Trike

Here’s a nice project to make in your spare time if you know your way with tools - an electric trike made out of scrap parts and some metal

 
Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017

Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017

 Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017

Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017

 Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa

Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa

 The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food

The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
coverstory
Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017

Convertibles are known to be heavier than their coupe siblings. We decided to find the heaviest sporty convertibles offered on the European market today

 
Biker Rear-Ends Car And Jumps On Trunk, We Have A New Spiderman
Biker Rear-Ends Car And Jumps On Trunk, We Have A New Spiderman

The motorcyclist here gets surprised by traffic suddenly slowing down, rear-ends a car but miraculously lands on its trunk

 
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Spotted in Detroit Traffic
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Spotted in Detroit Traffic

The muscle animal we have here might be one of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon examples featured in the Fate of the Furious movie

 
2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Presents Itself With the Top Down
2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Presents Itself With the Top Down

Mere days after the veils were taken off the Fastback, the 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible steps into the limelight in GT guise

 
Custom Ducati Diavels Land At Motor Bike Expo 2017
Custom Ducati Diavels Land At Motor Bike Expo 2017

Ducati is adding up to its Motor Bike Expo showcase two special Diavel models along with lots of performance parts and accessories

 
Chris Brown's Lamborghini Aventador SV Has a Dragon Ball Z "Tattoo"
Chris Brown's Lamborghini Aventador SV Has a Dragon Ball Z "Tattoo"

With Chris Brown having already bragged about the Son Goku tattoo on his leg and his similarly-themed necklace, it's no wonder his Aventador SV look like this

 
Renault Registers AS110 and AS1 Trademarks, Could Be Used For Alpine Sports Car
Renault Registers AS110 and AS1 Trademarks, Could Be Used For Alpine Sports Car

Do you know how the new Alpine model will be called? Nobody knows, despite Renault's recent trademark application for AS110 and AS1

 
Two Special Custom Ducati Scramblers At Motor Bike Expo 2017
Two Special Custom Ducati Scramblers At Motor Bike Expo 2017

The Scrambler Land of Joy cult is getting two new inspiring custom motorcycles at the Motor Bike Expo 2017 in Verona this weekend

 
Koenigsegg Asks Its Employees to Configure Regeras, Here's a Purple Carbon One
Koenigsegg Asks Its Employees to Configure Regeras, Here's a Purple Carbon One

Koenigsegg's website doesn't pack a configurator (yet), but this didn't stop Angelholm from teasing us with two Regera specs coming from its employees

 
Ducati Island Gets Back Into Circuit Of The Americas And Laguna Seca 2017
Ducati Island Gets Back Into Circuit Of The Americas And Laguna Seca 2017

If you’re a passionate Ducati fan, don’t forget to buy your tickets for the Circuit of the Americas and Laguna Seca this year

 
BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off

BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off

 How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish

How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish

 Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car

Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car

 Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car

Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car
how-tos & guides
2017 Maserati Ghibli Gets More Powerful Base V6 Model, Luxury and Sport Packages
2017 Maserati Ghibli Gets More Powerful Base V6 Model, Luxury and Sport Packages

Not technically a facelift, but no faffing about either, the 2017 model year update for the Ghibli breathes new life into Maserati's mid-size sedan

 
How Many Axe Strikes Does It Takes To Pierce a Mercedes-Benz E-Class W210?
How Many Axe Strikes Does It Takes To Pierce a Mercedes-Benz E-Class W210?

We're back in the game of answering questions nobody asked - what happens when an old Mercedes-Benz E-Class literally gets the axe?

 
2018 Mercedes Benz C-Coupe Facelift Spied With Minimal Camouflage
2018 Mercedes Benz C-Coupe Facelift Spied With Minimal Camouflage

Mercedes-Benz is testing the 2018 C-Class Coupe, which is a facelifted version of the ongoing model. It will get a nice set of LED headlights, among others

 
Trying to Sell a $5 Million Aston Martin Vulcan On Facebook Live
Trying to Sell a $5 Million Aston Martin Vulcan On Facebook Live

This track-confined toy reportedly comes with a shy mileage of 60, which means you might just be able to skip the tire change

 
Abarth 124 Spider Abarth Tuned by Madness Autoworks Looks Like It Means Business
Abarth 124 Spider Abarth Tuned by Madness Autoworks Looks Like It Means Business

Fiat 124 Spider Abarth owners who are looking to spice up their cars, look no further than California-based Madness Autoworks

 
Why Was This Mercedes-AMG C63 S Wrecked on Purpose During a Drift Demonstration?
Why Was This Mercedes-AMG C63 S Wrecked on Purpose During a Drift Demonstration?

Promotional purposes or not, this Mercedes-AMG C63 S literally had its wheels driven off during a drifting demonstration

 
European SUV Boom Keeps On Booming, Nissan Qashqai Leads Sales Chart In 2016
European SUV Boom Keeps On Booming, Nissan Qashqai Leads Sales Chart In 2016

In 2016, the Nissan Qashqai and Renault Captur outsold every other sport utility vehicle in Europe. The Volkswagen Golf bettered the both of them, though

 
Harry Metcalfe Goes Off-Roading in Maserati Levante
Harry Metcalfe Goes Off-Roading in Maserati Levante

The Levante is by no means perfect, but it does certain things better than you would expect. However, the diesel engine is the only one sold in Britain

 
The Mercedes-AMG GT to Get Electric Drive Version Before It Gets Replaced
The Mercedes-AMG GT to Get Electric Drive Version Before It Gets Replaced

Hybrids and electric vehicles will come to the Mercedes-AMG portfolio. The GT might get an Electric Drive version before it is replaced

 
Ford F-150 Hybrid Will Pack 110-Volt Generator, No EV Pure-Electric Driving Mode
Ford F-150 Hybrid Will Pack 110-Volt Generator, No EV Pure-Electric Driving Mode

Soon enough, the Ford Motor Company will offer U.S. customers with a new type of truck the people have been asking for for a long time: a hybrid truck

 
2017 Lexus RC F GT3 Revealed by Gazoo at Tokyo Auto Salon
2017 Lexus RC F GT3 Revealed by Gazoo at Tokyo Auto Salon

In 2014, the RC F was turned into a very lovely GT500 race car. But now, it's being forced to make room for the LC 500 and even gave up its pearl paint

 
Spectator Dead After Being Hit By WRC Car At 2017 Monte Carlo Rally
Spectator Dead After Being Hit By WRC Car At 2017 Monte Carlo Rally

The innaugural round of the 2017 WRC has begun on a sad note, as an accident has lead to the death of a spectator. It happened on the first special stage

 
Audi's 8 Millionth quattro Car Is Made in Mexico
Audi's 8 Millionth quattro Car Is Made in Mexico

Audi continues to try and assure us that Mexico production is as good as the German by making a milestone car there, the 8 millionth quattro car

 
Yes, The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Starring In The Fate Of The Furious
Yes, The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Starring In The Fate Of The Furious

Believe it or not, Dodge let the SRT Demon out of the bag long before its planned debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show. Thanks, Vin Diesel!

 
2017 Shelby Super Snake Is Out For Hellcat Blood
2017 Shelby Super Snake Is Out For Hellcat Blood

If you were expecting the new GT500, this ain't it. Instead, the 50th Anniversary Super Snake is a Shelby American product based on the 2017 Ford Mustang GT

 
2018 Shelby GT350 Mustang Rendered With Facelift That Won't Happen
2018 Shelby GT350 Mustang Rendered With Facelift That Won't Happen

There will never be a GT350 facelift, but the GT500 coming out next year could look a bit like this... maybe a little wider at the back

 
Paint To Sample Ivory Porsche 911 R Loses Stripes, Looks Dazzling in Australia
Paint To Sample Ivory Porsche 911 R Loses Stripes, Looks Dazzling in Australia

The factory gifted this 2017 Porsche 911 R with red strips and now that the clutch special has lost them, its PTS Medium Ivory hue stands out even more

 
2017 Dacia Dokker and Lodgy Facelift Priced
2017 Dacia Dokker and Lodgy Facelift Priced

The new Dokker and Lodgy models don't look as sharp as their Sandero and Logan counterparts. Still, they've made just the upgrades that matter

 
Doug DeMuro Hoons a Lamborghini Aventador SV, Picks On the Huracan
Doug DeMuro Hoons a Lamborghini Aventador SV, Picks On the Huracan

The Superveloce is still the king of the Aventador realm, with the 750 hp, sharp-responding Raging Bull delivering an unforgettable driving experience

 
Misha Design Ferrari 488 GTB Body Kit Is a Race Car
Misha Design Ferrari 488 GTB Body Kit Is a Race Car

The Ferrari 488 is so special that it needs not one, but two enhancing body kits, even if at the moment the project is all about photo manipulation

 
Lamborghini Huracan Meets 2017 Ford GT in Mind-Blowing Mashup
Lamborghini Huracan Meets 2017 Ford GT in Mind-Blowing Mashup

Ever wondered what would happen if a Lamborghini Huracan and a 2017 Ford GT would spend the night alone, in a garage? Here's a potential answer

 
Alpine A120 Prototype Gets Rally-Style Wheels for Arctic Circle Testing
Alpine A120 Prototype Gets Rally-Style Wheels for Arctic Circle Testing

The Alpine-reviving sportscar is scheduled to make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, but we might get an earlier online reveal

 
Could These Be the First Spy Photos of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon?
Could These Be the First Spy Photos of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon?

We need your help. Are these pics real and is this the Challenger SRT Demon? Is this Dodge's answer to the drag racing scene's need for a new hero?

 
Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017

SUVs are heavy vehicles, and most of them are criticized for this aspect of their existence. We made a list of the lightest ones you can buy in Europe today

 
Riding the Bus on Nurburgring Ends with a Story on How Vomit Ruined a Ferrari
Riding the Bus on Nurburgring Ends with a Story on How Vomit Ruined a Ferrari

One of the most important aspects of the Nurburgring is that theGerman circuit is always full of surprises and this spreads past the tarmac of the track

 
2017 Lamborghini Aventador S Already Spotted in Valencia Traffic, a Showstopper
2017 Lamborghini Aventador S Already Spotted in Valencia Traffic, a Showstopper

Customer deliveries for the 2017 Aventador S aren't scheduled to kick off until spring, so we're dealing with a Lamborghini-owned car here

 
UK Motorcycle Thief Films Himself Running From Police And Doing Harm
UK Motorcycle Thief Films Himself Running From Police And Doing Harm

Criminals film their selves doing wheelies in the middle of the city, laughing in the face of the police and damaging other’s vehicles

 
Hennessey Ends Venom GT Production, Venom F5 Will Replace It
Hennessey Ends Venom GT Production, Venom F5 Will Replace It

Six and a bit years after the first Venom GT was delivered to Aerosmith's frontman, Hennessey puts an end to the Venom GT story. The Venom F5 will supersede it

 
2017 Mazda CX-5 Starts Rolling Into Japanese Dealer Showrooms
2017 Mazda CX-5 Starts Rolling Into Japanese Dealer Showrooms

The 2017 Mazda CX-5 is making final preparations before going on sale in its domestic market. The pictured model is a 20S Proactive FWD with the six-speed auto

 
Watch Marc Marquez Rip Through Austrian Snow On His Honda MotoGP Bike
Watch Marc Marquez Rip Through Austrian Snow On His Honda MotoGP Bike

Third-time world champion, Marc Marquez is the first man who went up a mountain covered in thick snow riding a MotoGP motorcycle

 
Watch People's Reactions as they Go from Zero to 60 MPH in just 2.39 Seconds
Watch People's Reactions as they Go from Zero to 60 MPH in just 2.39 Seconds

Faraday Future was clever enough to record the effect of being taken from zero to 60 mph in the FF 91 on the faces of its guests at the launch event

 
Liberty Media’s F1 Takeover Approved By the FIA
Liberty Media’s F1 Takeover Approved By the FIA

By the end of January, Liberty Media will take control of the Formula 1 Group. 100 percent of its assets, to be more specific

 
 
car finder
Pick a brand
  • Any brand
  • ACURA
  • ALFA ROMEO
  • ARIEL
  • ARO
  • ASTON MARTIN
  • AUDI
  • BENTLEY
  • BMW
  • BRISTOL
  • BUFORI
  • BUGATTI
  • BUICK
  • CADILLAC
  • CATERHAM
  • CHEVROLET
  • CHRYSLER
  • CITROEN
  • DACIA
  • DAEWOO
  • DAIHATSU
  • DATSUN
  • DMC
  • DODGE
  • DONKERVOORT
  • DR MOTOR
  • FERRARI
  • FIAT
  • FISKER
  • FORD
  • FSO
  • GEELY
  • GMC
  • GTA Motor
  • HINDUSTAN
  • HOLDEN
  • HONDA
  • HUMMER
  • HYUNDAI
  • INFINITI
  • ISUZU
  • JAGUAR
  • JEEP
  • KIA
  • KOENIGSEGG
  • KTM
  • LADA
  • LAMBORGHINI
  • LANCIA
  • LAND ROVER
  • LEXUS
  • LINCOLN
  • LOTUS
  • Mahindra
  • MARUSSIA
  • MARUTI SUZUKI
  • MASERATI
  • MAYBACH
  • MAZDA
  • MCLAREN
  • MERCEDES BENZ
  • Mercedes-AMG
  • MERCURY
  • MG
  • MINI
  • MITSUBISHI
  • MORGAN
  • NISSAN
  • OLDSMOBILE
  • OPEL
  • PAGANI
  • PANOZ
  • PERODUA
  • PEUGEOT
  • PONTIAC
  • PORSCHE
  • PROTON
  • QOROS
  • RAM Trucks
  • RENAULT
  • ROLLS-ROYCE
  • ROVER
  • SAAB
  • SALEEN
  • SAMSUNG
  • SANTANA
  • SATURN
  • SCION
  • SEAT
  • SKODA
  • SMART
  • SPYKER
  • SSANGYONG
  • SUBARU
  • SUZUKI
  • TATA MOTORS
  • TESLA MOTORS
  • TOYOTA
  • TVR
  • VAUXHALL
  • VOLKSWAGEN
  • VOLVO
  • WIESMANN
  • ZENDER
Released (in or after)
  • released any year
  • 1899
  • 1900
  • 1901
  • 1902
  • 1903
  • 1904
  • 1905
  • 1906
  • 1907
  • 1908
  • 1909
  • 1910
  • 1911
  • 1912
  • 1913
  • 1914
  • 1915
  • 1916
  • 1917
  • 1918
  • 1919
  • 1920
  • 1921
  • 1922
  • 1923
  • 1924
  • 1925
  • 1926
  • 1927
  • 1928
  • 1929
  • 1930
  • 1931
  • 1932
  • 1933
  • 1934
  • 1935
  • 1936
  • 1937
  • 1938
  • 1939
  • 1940
  • 1941
  • 1942
  • 1943
  • 1944
  • 1945
  • 1946
  • 1947
  • 1948
  • 1949
  • 1950
  • 1951
  • 1952
  • 1953
  • 1954
  • 1955
  • 1956
  • 1957
  • 1958
  • 1959
  • 1960
  • 1961
  • 1962
  • 1963
  • 1964
  • 1965
  • 1966
  • 1967
  • 1968
  • 1969
  • 1970
  • 1971
  • 1972
  • 1973
  • 1974
  • 1975
  • 1976
  • 1977
  • 1978
  • 1979
  • 1980
  • 1981
  • 1982
  • 1983
  • 1984
  • 1985
  • 1986
  • 1987
  • 1988
  • 1989
  • 1990
  • 1991
  • 1992
  • 1993
  • 1994
  • 1995
  • 1996
  • 1997
  • 1998
  • 1999
  • 2000
  • 2001
  • 2002
  • 2003
  • 2004
  • 2005
  • 2006
  • 2007
  • 2008
  • 2009
  • 2010
  • 2011
  • 2012
  • 2013
  • 2014
  • 2015
  • 2016
  • 2017
Fuel
  • Petrol
  • Diesel
  • Hybrid
  • Electric
Body Type
  • Convertibles
  • Coupes
  • Hatchbacks
  • Vans
  • Sedans
  • SUVs
  • Trucks
  • Wagons
Displacement:
= or <
  • = or <
  • equal to
  • = or >
popular stories
2018 Mazda3 to Introduce HCCI Engine, Promises 30% Better Fuel Efficiency 2018 Mazda3 to Introduce HCCI Engine, Promises 30% Better Fuel Efficiency 2017 Mazda CX-5 Starts Rolling Into Japanese Dealer Showrooms 2017 Mazda CX-5 Starts Rolling Into Japanese Dealer Showrooms $2.5M Lamborghini Miura Barn Find Took Years to Chase, Goes Speeding in LA $2.5M Lamborghini Miura Barn Find Took Years to Chase, Goes Speeding in LA 2018 Volkswagen Touareg Will Get 3.6-liter VR6 Engine 2018 Volkswagen Touareg Will Get 3.6-liter VR6 Engine 2017 Genesis G80 vs. G90 Comparison Won't Reveal Much 2017 Genesis G80 vs. G90 Comparison Won't Reveal Much 2017 Ford GT Engages Race Mode Seven Times Quicker than the McLaren P1 2017 Ford GT Engages Race Mode Seven Times Quicker than the McLaren P1
bac calculator
Country
  • Other
  • United States
  • Australia
  • Canada
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • Lithuania
  • Latvia
  • Poland
  • Germany
  • Switzerland
  • Austria
  • Romania
  • Turkey
Weight (kg)
Gender
  • Male
  • Female
Beverage
  • Beer
  • Wine
  • Spirits
Quantity (ml)
Strength (% alc)
Started drinking (hrs)
Advanced mode (eg: multiple drinks)  
 
glossary

Recently viewed:  x-drive, TCS, differential, inline 6, rack-and-pinion steering