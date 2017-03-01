autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  
2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce
reviewed
2017 Cadillac CTS-V
reviewed
2016 MINI Clubman
reviewed
2016 Mazda CX-9
reviewed
2017 Lincoln Continental
reviewed
2015 Ford Mustang
reviewed
2017 Audi A4
reviewed
2015 Porsche 911 Turbo, Turbo S
reviewed
2017 Jaguar F-Pace
reviewed
2017 LEXUS GS
reviewed
2016 Lotus Evora 400
reviewed
2016 Nissan Maxima
reviewed
2015 BMW i3
reviewed
2016 MAZDA MX-5 Miata
reviewed
2016 MCLAREN 570S Coupe
reviewed
2016 Chevrolet Volt
reviewed
2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4
reviewed
2016 TOYOTA Mirai
reviewed
2017 MAZDA MX-5 RF
reviewed
2017 LOTUS Exige Sport 350
reviewed
more car reviews
KTM Wins The 2017 Dakar Rally
1,000 HP Vicious 1965 Ford Mustang Restomod from Hell Gets Some Jay Leno Love
Sena Puts Out New App To Connect Riders Everywhere
auto editorial
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year
This editorial is about a subject that's been bugging me for a very long time, and that's the fact that cars are getting more and more expensive each year. I wouldn't be far off in saying that most models have had a near 50% bump over the past decade if you ignore the stripped out base models.

I could also go on and on about how the last Ford Fiesta ST was only about €15,000 or how Mazda has stripped affordability away from the MX-5 Miata. I might also point out that the €25,000 Golf GTI is but a dream. But the vast majority of the tens of millions of people who buy a new car every year don't want these frils. They just want a reliable, safe mode of transportation for them and their families. As a bonus, they might get a sense of pride and that new car smell.

But the way ...
Read more...
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones?
It's not always easy to conduct a yearly assessment on a certain topic, and when it comes to automotive trends, it's probably even harder. Not to say that I consider myself a fine connoisseur of global tendencies in this area, but my job does include reading just about every single piece of automotive news I can get by grubby hands on.

In other words, I'm probably allowed to offer my opinion about the evolution of electric and/or self-driving cars over the course of 2016.

Oh, but wait! There are plenty of production electric cars on the road right now, but is there such a thing as a production autonomous car? Some, if not most, will probably say no. I'm happy to oblige in having a similar opinion, up to a point.

Adding more to that line of thought, I would say that there haven...
Read more...
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money
I'm aware that I probably sound like a grumpy old man that wants all these new special edition cars off his lawn, but there are two problems with that line of thought.

Firstly, I don't actually hate special edition cars, or at least not all of them. Secondly, I don't have a lawn, mainly because I live in a flat.

Getting back to how special and limited edition cars are destroying the polar ice caps, stealing from poor people and ruining Christmas, I have come to the conclusion that a lot of them are simply useless.

Well, pretty much all cars are useless in the sense that they're not worth the money after reaching a certain level, but limited edition models usually reach that level a hell of a lot sooner.

No, I get it, special/limited edition vehicles are created simply as a ma...
Read more...
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars
I know what most of you are going to say. Riding in the back of a car, no matter how fantastic its Nurburgring time is or how quickly it can do the quarter mile, is boring.

Any true petrolhead will say that he or she has a similar opinion and that sitting anywhere inside a vehicle apart from just behind the steering wheel is tedious. Which is why they will also say that they truly hate the advent of automated driving and hope that driverless car will never become a thing.

I must confess that my way of thinking wasn't that much different until recently. “What's up with these autonomous cars, aren't they like horizontal elevators? Elevators aren't fun,” or something along those lines.

But then it hit me. A similar thing happened a few years ago when experiencing a li...
Read more...
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars?
I know I'm not the only one who has started to notice a trend in recent years, but I'm probably among the few that sees this common tendency with a pair of worried eyes.

I'm talking about the proliferation of all-electric sports cars, supercars, hypercars or megacars, whatever you want to call them. It's not that I'm against them, or electricity as means of propulsion in general, but I'm positive (pun intended) that we should draw the line at some point.

Arguably, the biggest drawback of electric cars was their appalling range, which was easily beaten by a fat cyclist running on hot dogs until not that long ago. There was no problem regarding performance no matter how much horsepower they had, mainly thanks to that impressive instant torque at zero rpm that electric motors are so g...
Read more...
more
editorials
450 HP Mercedes-AMG A45 "Arctic Snowmobile" Goes Offroading, Gets Stuck in Snow
450 HP Mercedes-AMG A45 "Arctic Snowmobile" Goes Offroading, Gets Stuck in Snow

Can a winter wrap and some extra horses turn your Mercedes-AMG A45 into a snowmobile? Here's a real-world answer for you

 
2017 Hyundai i30 UK Price Set From £16,995, Comes With 1.0 T-GDi As Standard
2017 Hyundai i30 UK Price Set From £16,995, Comes With 1.0 T-GDi As Standard

The all-new generation of the Hyundai i30 is slated to go on sale in the United Kingdom on March 1, 2017, with prices kicking off from £16,995

 
2017 Ford GT Engages Race Mode Seven Times Quicker than the McLaren P1
2017 Ford GT Engages Race Mode Seven Times Quicker than the McLaren P1

It seems the Blue Oval hasn't forgotten its Le Mans golden era, as demonstrated by the 2017 Ford GT's swift driving mode change

 
Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It

Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It

 Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter

Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter

 autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend

autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend

 Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car

Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
coverstory
The Maserati of SUVs Is Being Recalled, 1,515 Units Affected In the U.S.
The Maserati of SUVs Is Being Recalled, 1,515 Units Affected In the U.S.

Bad news, Maserati Levante S owners. Your pride and joy is being recalled over a software problem with the engine control module

 
Electric GT Tesla Model S P100D Racecar Has 2s 0-60 MPH Time, Does Huge Burnout
Electric GT Tesla Model S P100D Racecar Has 2s 0-60 MPH Time, Does Huge Burnout

After we've seen plenty of Tesla Model S P100Ds playing the drag strip entertainer role, we are now treated with a proper P100D racecar

 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year

When Mazda charges over $30,000 for a good Miata, it's clear that the sprit of the affordable Japanese roadster is dead and buried

 
Mercedes-Benz X-Class Could Become World's First Mid-Size Hybrid Pickup Truck
Mercedes-Benz X-Class Could Become World's First Mid-Size Hybrid Pickup Truck

Mercedes-Benz is in the position where it could experiment with a hybrid version of the X-Class. The said model could be launched after the mid-cycle refresh

 
Richard Mille RM 50-03 McLaren Is the World’s Lightest Split-Seconds Tourbillon
Richard Mille RM 50-03 McLaren Is the World’s Lightest Split-Seconds Tourbillon

This, ladies and gents, is how a timepiece inspired by Formula 1 racing should look like. Strap included, the RM 50-03 McLaren weighs merely 38 grams (1.34 oz)

 
2018 Kia Cee’d Shows Evolutionary Design In Newest Spy Photos
2018 Kia Cee’d Shows Evolutionary Design In Newest Spy Photos

After it wowed us with the Stinger grand tourer, Kia prepares to get back to basics with the third generation of the Cee'd

 
Mysterious Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4 Squared Prototype Makes Snow Spyshots Debut
Mysterious Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4 Squared Prototype Makes Snow Spyshots Debut

Mercedes-Benz engineers have been spotted by our spy photographers while they were testing a new version of the G500 4x4². This time, it had a long wheelbase

 
Watch the Bentley Bentayga Run a 11.82s Quarter Mile
Watch the Bentley Bentayga Run a 11.82s Quarter Mile

There's lots of ways in which an SUV could be this fast. You could buy a BMW X6 M and tune it, or build a nitrous V8 truck

 
2018 Mazda3 to Introduce HCCI Engine, Promises 30% Better Fuel Efficiency
2018 Mazda3 to Introduce HCCI Engine, Promises 30% Better Fuel Efficiency

Mazda is preparing to surprise us once again. This time around, the name of the game is a gasoline engine without spark plugs

 
2018 Kia Cadenza Hybrid Goes Official In South Korea As K7 Hybrid
2018 Kia Cadenza Hybrid Goes Official In South Korea As K7 Hybrid

The all-new Kia Cadenza has gained a hybrid model in its domestic market. Baptized K7 Hybrid, it should arrive in the U.S. later this year as the Cadenza Hybrid

 
BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off

BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off

 How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish

How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish

 Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car

Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car

 Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car

Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car
how-tos & guides
Tesla Gigafactory Will Have World's Largest Solar Rooftop Array
Tesla Gigafactory Will Have World's Largest Solar Rooftop Array

Tesla has revealed that the roof of its Gigafactory will have the world's largest solar array. It will not rely on electricity from the power grid

 
Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 RS Go Street Drifting in Beirut Traffic
Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 RS Go Street Drifting in Beirut Traffic

Street drifting is dangerous enough when done on "normal" roads, but the blind corners the road used by this Porsches packs makes things extremely risky

 
Peugeot Scores Historic Hat-Trick In 2017 Dakar With 3008 DKR
Peugeot Scores Historic Hat-Trick In 2017 Dakar With 3008 DKR

Peugeot's factory team has managed to win the 2017 Dakar Rally, and it filled the podium with its crew, as it finished in the top-three overall positions

 
Hyundai Creta Pickup Coming to Brazil in 2018
Hyundai Creta Pickup Coming to Brazil in 2018

We'd never buy a tiny pickup with like... real money. But that concept looks so cool we can't help but get excited about it

 
2017 Skoda Octavia and Octavia RS: What You Need to Know
2017 Skoda Octavia and Octavia RS: What You Need to Know

Want more photos of the Octavia than you can handle? No problem. Our limit is at two images, but maybe you're an E-Class fan

 
Nurburgring Fans Got Together For Drifting Next to the Track, Sleighs Involved
Nurburgring Fans Got Together For Drifting Next to the Track, Sleighs Involved

While you can get drivers out of the Nurburgring, you can't take the Nurburgring out of the drivers, not even when the track is covered in thick snow

 
$2.5M Lamborghini Miura Barn Find Took Years to Chase, Goes Speeding in LA
$2.5M Lamborghini Miura Barn Find Took Years to Chase, Goes Speeding in LA

Driving a Lamborghini Miura generally requires a huge fortune, but Jeff, the owner of this example, shows that you can also have one for a small fortune

 
YouTuber Sets Fire to His BMW in Glowing 1,000-Degree Knife vs BMW M5 Experiment
YouTuber Sets Fire to His BMW in Glowing 1,000-Degree Knife vs BMW M5 Experiment

It was only a matter of time until the glowing 1,000-degree knife frenzy would reach a performance machine like this BME M5

 
EPA Stands Firm With 2025 Emissions Targets, Expect Better Fuel Economy
EPA Stands Firm With 2025 Emissions Targets, Expect Better Fuel Economy

In spite of the requests made by American automakers to the 45th Elected President of the USA, the EPA has decided to stick with its 2025 emissions targets

 
2017 BMW 5 Series Wins EyesOnDesign Award For User Experience
2017 BMW 5 Series Wins EyesOnDesign Award For User Experience

BMW's 5 Series has won an award for the design of its user experience interface. It was appreciated for the way its tech features and integrated and operated

 
Kia Trademarks Stonic Name, Could Be Applied to Subcompact Crossover
Kia Trademarks Stonic Name, Could Be Applied to Subcompact Crossover

Hyundai and Kia are making preparations as to take a slice of the Nissan Juke's sales pie. In Kia's case, the name of its upcoming model could be Stonic

 
2017 Genesis G80 vs. G90 Comparison Won't Reveal Much
2017 Genesis G80 vs. G90 Comparison Won't Reveal Much

I think the S-Class being $40,000 is justified. However, the G90 does offer a nice ride and a luxurious V8 for not as much money

 
Alfa Romeo 4C Soldiers On For 2017 MY, No Major Changes Were Made
Alfa Romeo 4C Soldiers On For 2017 MY, No Major Changes Were Made

Alfa Romeo has yet to finish work on a replacement for the slow-selling 4C, which is why the mid-engine sports car lives on for the 2017 model year as well

 
Guy Throws Key Fob Out of Car, Presses Stop Button While Driving as Experiment
Guy Throws Key Fob Out of Car, Presses Stop Button While Driving as Experiment

You shouldn't even think about stopping the engine while driving. But the internet is filled with videos of people doing things they shouldn't

 
Ford Brings Augmented Reality to the 2017 North American International Auto Show
Ford Brings Augmented Reality to the 2017 North American International Auto Show

The Ford stand at this year's North American Intenrational Auto Show will include an augmented reality demonstration as well as other cool stuff

 
Honda Odyssey Type-R Would Be Every Father's Dream Come True
Honda Odyssey Type-R Would Be Every Father's Dream Come True

Honda's new minivan, the Odyssey, receives a makebelieve transformation that would turn it into a dream car for every family man out there

 
AWD Dodge Challenger GT Goes to Alaska for Commercials
AWD Dodge Challenger GT Goes to Alaska for Commercials

While the Camaro and Mustang are locked in track car battle, Dodge is having none of it, instead chosing to make AWD fans happy

 
Electric Golf GTI Is Possible, Says Volkswagen Official
Electric Golf GTI Is Possible, Says Volkswagen Official

The key to EVs is creating a car that makes you look good and is thus more desirable. Could the Tesla formula work for a Golf GTI?

 
Skoda Rapid Gets Impaled by Bamboo Poles in China
Skoda Rapid Gets Impaled by Bamboo Poles in China

China might have plenty of Czech-badged cars, but this crash is straight out of a kung-fu movie. We're glad there's no bamboo in the Western world

 
Tesla Supercharger Credit System Detailed Ahead of Unlimited Free Access Ending
Tesla Supercharger Credit System Detailed Ahead of Unlimited Free Access Ending

Tesla is finally taking the lid off its plans to introduce a tax for its Supercharger network, and while it's not free anymore, it's not that bad either

 
Holden’s Final Day of Manufacturing in Australia Confirmed: October 20, 2017
Holden’s Final Day of Manufacturing in Australia Confirmed: October 20, 2017

On Friday, October 20, Holden will cease all production operations in Australia. The Elizabeth plant will be decommissioned afterward, piece by piece

 
French Authorities Investigate Renault Emissions, Company Denies Wrongdoing
French Authorities Investigate Renault Emissions, Company Denies Wrongdoing

Renault's diesel engines are under the spotlight of French authorities. The company denied any wrongdoing, but its share value has decreased today

 
Chevrolet Bolt EV Platform to Spawn "Huge Range of Vehicles," Possible SUV Next?
Chevrolet Bolt EV Platform to Spawn "Huge Range of Vehicles," Possible SUV Next?

GM CEO, Mary Barra, talks about the company's plans to expand on the Bolt EV platform with the most logical course of action being an electric SUV

 
Lamborghini Aventador SV Gets More Power and Torque From Mcchip-DKR
Lamborghini Aventador SV Gets More Power and Torque From Mcchip-DKR

Lamborghini's Aventador SV is powerful, but it's not enough for some people. Fortunately, tuners like Mcchip-DKR are here to help, so they made a Stage 2 kit

 
Bugatti Veyron Versus Rimac Concept_One Drag Race Is Closer Than You'd Think
Bugatti Veyron Versus Rimac Concept_One Drag Race Is Closer Than You'd Think

After driving along the Croatian coastline and testing their might on a race track, the Bugatti Veyron and Rimac Concept_One finally end up on a drag strip

 
2017 HSV GTS-R W1 Spied Uncamouflaged, Looks Like It’s Packing the LS9 V8
2017 HSV GTS-R W1 Spied Uncamouflaged, Looks Like It’s Packing the LS9 V8

This, ladies and gentlemen, is how Holden Special Vehicles' swansong looks. Coming to a dealership near you in the second quarter of 2017

 
Litchfield Unveils Limited-Series Nissan GT-R LM20, Does 0-60 MPH In 2.5 Seconds
Litchfield Unveils Limited-Series Nissan GT-R LM20, Does 0-60 MPH In 2.5 Seconds

Litchfield has announced a limited series based on the Nissan GT-R. It can be tuned to 675 HP and sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds

 
The Plug-in Revolution Is Coming. One Tiny Step at a Time
The Plug-in Revolution Is Coming. One Tiny Step at a Time

Sales of cars that use a wire and a plug to refill their batteries - be they electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids - are rising, and they won't stop here

 
Toyota Adds 543,000 Vehicles to Takata Airbag Recall, All Sold In the U.S.
Toyota Adds 543,000 Vehicles to Takata Airbag Recall, All Sold In the U.S.

Toyota has announced that it will supplement its list of vehicles that will be recalled to replace defective Takata airbag inflators by 543,000 units

 
Ducati Opens Up A Themed Restaurant
Ducati Opens Up A Themed Restaurant

It’s called the “Scrambler Ducati Food Factory” and it represents the Italian motorcycle manufacturer’s first food experience

 
2020 Ford Mustang Hybrid to Use “EcoBoost-type Engine,” Twin-Turbo V6 Is Likely
2020 Ford Mustang Hybrid to Use “EcoBoost-type Engine,” Twin-Turbo V6 Is Likely

The 2020 Ford Mustang Hybrid is sure to get an EcoBoost engine, but the question is, which EcoBoost engine is fit for this application?

 
800 HP V12 Brabus is Based on Mercedes-AMG G65
800 HP V12 Brabus is Based on Mercedes-AMG G65

Brabus has recently released its take on the Mercedes-Benz G65 AMG, offering the vehicle its Widestar 800 treatment in carbon fiber

 
 
car finder
Pick a brand
  • Any brand
  • ACURA
  • ALFA ROMEO
  • ARIEL
  • ARO
  • ASTON MARTIN
  • AUDI
  • BENTLEY
  • BMW
  • BRISTOL
  • BUFORI
  • BUGATTI
  • BUICK
  • CADILLAC
  • CATERHAM
  • CHEVROLET
  • CHRYSLER
  • CITROEN
  • DACIA
  • DAEWOO
  • DAIHATSU
  • DATSUN
  • DMC
  • DODGE
  • DONKERVOORT
  • DR MOTOR
  • FERRARI
  • FIAT
  • FISKER
  • FORD
  • FSO
  • GEELY
  • GMC
  • GTA Motor
  • HINDUSTAN
  • HOLDEN
  • HONDA
  • HUMMER
  • HYUNDAI
  • INFINITI
  • ISUZU
  • JAGUAR
  • JEEP
  • KIA
  • KOENIGSEGG
  • KTM
  • LADA
  • LAMBORGHINI
  • LANCIA
  • LAND ROVER
  • LEXUS
  • LINCOLN
  • LOTUS
  • Mahindra
  • MARUSSIA
  • MARUTI SUZUKI
  • MASERATI
  • MAYBACH
  • MAZDA
  • MCLAREN
  • MERCEDES BENZ
  • Mercedes-AMG
  • MERCURY
  • MG
  • MINI
  • MITSUBISHI
  • MORGAN
  • NISSAN
  • OLDSMOBILE
  • OPEL
  • PAGANI
  • PANOZ
  • PERODUA
  • PEUGEOT
  • PONTIAC
  • PORSCHE
  • PROTON
  • QOROS
  • RAM Trucks
  • RENAULT
  • ROLLS-ROYCE
  • ROVER
  • SAAB
  • SALEEN
  • SAMSUNG
  • SANTANA
  • SATURN
  • SCION
  • SEAT
  • SKODA
  • SMART
  • SPYKER
  • SSANGYONG
  • SUBARU
  • SUZUKI
  • TATA MOTORS
  • TESLA MOTORS
  • TOYOTA
  • TVR
  • VAUXHALL
  • VOLKSWAGEN
  • VOLVO
  • WIESMANN
  • ZENDER
Released (in or after)
  • released any year
  • 1899
  • 1900
  • 1901
  • 1902
  • 1903
  • 1904
  • 1905
  • 1906
  • 1907
  • 1908
  • 1909
  • 1910
  • 1911
  • 1912
  • 1913
  • 1914
  • 1915
  • 1916
  • 1917
  • 1918
  • 1919
  • 1920
  • 1921
  • 1922
  • 1923
  • 1924
  • 1925
  • 1926
  • 1927
  • 1928
  • 1929
  • 1930
  • 1931
  • 1932
  • 1933
  • 1934
  • 1935
  • 1936
  • 1937
  • 1938
  • 1939
  • 1940
  • 1941
  • 1942
  • 1943
  • 1944
  • 1945
  • 1946
  • 1947
  • 1948
  • 1949
  • 1950
  • 1951
  • 1952
  • 1953
  • 1954
  • 1955
  • 1956
  • 1957
  • 1958
  • 1959
  • 1960
  • 1961
  • 1962
  • 1963
  • 1964
  • 1965
  • 1966
  • 1967
  • 1968
  • 1969
  • 1970
  • 1971
  • 1972
  • 1973
  • 1974
  • 1975
  • 1976
  • 1977
  • 1978
  • 1979
  • 1980
  • 1981
  • 1982
  • 1983
  • 1984
  • 1985
  • 1986
  • 1987
  • 1988
  • 1989
  • 1990
  • 1991
  • 1992
  • 1993
  • 1994
  • 1995
  • 1996
  • 1997
  • 1998
  • 1999
  • 2000
  • 2001
  • 2002
  • 2003
  • 2004
  • 2005
  • 2006
  • 2007
  • 2008
  • 2009
  • 2010
  • 2011
  • 2012
  • 2013
  • 2014
  • 2015
  • 2016
  • 2017
Fuel
  • Petrol
  • Diesel
  • Hybrid
  • Electric
Body Type
  • Convertibles
  • Coupes
  • Hatchbacks
  • Vans
  • Sedans
  • SUVs
  • Trucks
  • Wagons
Displacement:
= or <
  • = or <
  • equal to
  • = or >
popular stories
Polaris Stops Victory Motorcycles Production Polaris Stops Victory Motorcycles Production Honda Odyssey Type-R Would Be Every Father's Dream Come True Honda Odyssey Type-R Would Be Every Father's Dream Come True 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to Debut at 2017 New York Auto Show 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to Debut at 2017 New York Auto Show Tesla Model 3 Prototype Reminds Us It's Kind of a Weird Car in Latest Sighting Tesla Model 3 Prototype Reminds Us It's Kind of a Weird Car in Latest Sighting $2.5M Lamborghini Miura Barn Find Took Years to Chase, Goes Speeding in LA $2.5M Lamborghini Miura Barn Find Took Years to Chase, Goes Speeding in LA 2019 Ford Ranger: What to Expect From the U.S.-spec Model 2019 Ford Ranger: What to Expect From the U.S.-spec Model
bac calculator
Country
  • Other
  • United States
  • Australia
  • Canada
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • Lithuania
  • Latvia
  • Poland
  • Germany
  • Switzerland
  • Austria
  • Romania
  • Turkey
Weight (kg)
Gender
  • Male
  • Female
Beverage
  • Beer
  • Wine
  • Spirits
Quantity (ml)
Strength (% alc)
Started drinking (hrs)
Advanced mode (eg: multiple drinks)  
 
glossary

Recently viewed:  x-drive, TCS, differential, inline 6, rack-and-pinion steering