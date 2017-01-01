autoevolution
2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce
reviewed
2017 Cadillac CTS-V
reviewed
2016 Renault Espace
reviewed
2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
reviewed
2017 Aston Martin DB11
reviewed
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
reviewed
2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R
reviewed
2016 Honda Pilot
reviewed
2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4
reviewed
2016 MINI Clubman
reviewed
2016 MCLAREN 570S Coupe
reviewed
2017 LOTUS Exige Sport 350
reviewed
2016 Ford Focus RS
reviewed
2016 Ferrari 488 GTB
reviewed
2015 Porsche 911 Turbo, Turbo S
reviewed
2016 Chevrolet Camaro
reviewed
2017 Audi A4
reviewed
2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn
reviewed
2015 BMW i3
reviewed
2015 Ford Mustang
reviewed
more car reviews
UPDATE: 2018 Ford F-150 Brings First Diesel, Fresh Engine Range In Huge Update
YouTuber STG Says "No" to Porsche 911 GT3, Gets a Mclaren 540C
Audi Q8 Concept's Bombay Blue Paint Brightens 2017 Detroit Auto Show
auto editorial
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones?
It's not always easy to conduct a yearly assessment on a certain topic, and when it comes to automotive trends, it's probably even harder. Not to say that I consider myself a fine connoisseur of global tendencies in this area, but my job does include reading just about every single piece of automotive news I can get by grubby hands on.

In other words, I'm probably allowed to offer my opinion about the evolution of electric and/or self-driving cars over the course of 2016.

Oh, but wait! There are plenty of production electric cars on the road right now, but is there such a thing as a production autonomous car? Some, if not most, will probably say no. I'm happy to oblige in having a similar opinion, up to a point.

Adding more to that line of t...
Read more...
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money
I'm aware that I probably sound like a grumpy old man that wants all these new special edition cars off his lawn, but there are two problems with that line of thought.

Firstly, I don't actually hate special edition cars, or at least not all of them. Secondly, I don't have a lawn, mainly because I live in a flat.

Getting back to how special and limited edition cars are destroying the polar ice caps, stealing from poor people and ruining Christmas, I have come to the conclusion that a lot of them are simply useless.

Well, pretty much all cars are useless in the sense that they're not worth the money after reaching a certain level, but limited edition models usually reach that level a hell of a lot sooner.

No, I get it, special/lim...
Read more...
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars
I know what most of you are going to say. Riding in the back of a car, no matter how fantastic its Nurburgring time is or how quickly it can do the quarter mile, is boring.

Any true petrolhead will say that he or she has a similar opinion and that sitting anywhere inside a vehicle apart from just behind the steering wheel is tedious. Which is why they will also say that they truly hate the advent of automated driving and hope that driverless car will never become a thing.

I must confess that my way of thinking wasn't that much different until recently. “What's up with these autonomous cars, aren't they like horizontal elevators? Elevators aren't fun,” or something along those lines.

But then it hit me. A similar thing happened a ...
Read more...
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars?
I know I'm not the only one who has started to notice a trend in recent years, but I'm probably among the few that sees this common tendency with a pair of worried eyes.

I'm talking about the proliferation of all-electric sports cars, supercars, hypercars or megacars, whatever you want to call them. It's not that I'm against them, or electricity as means of propulsion in general, but I'm positive (pun intended) that we should draw the line at some point.

Arguably, the biggest drawback of electric cars was their appalling range, which was easily beaten by a fat cyclist running on hot dogs until not that long ago. There was no problem regarding performance no matter how much horsepower they had, mainly thanks to that impressive instant torque at zero rpm that ...
Read more...
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect
This may come as a surprise for some folks out there, but you need to realize that there are things in life whose value can be quantified in more than one way, and not everything costs money.

“But cars cost money, don't they?” you will so candidly ask me. Sure they do, but that doesn't mean that every car out there has a value that can be translated directly into cold, hard, cash. Look at classic cars, or at modern supercars. In the case of the former, their monetary value can go up or down depending on the overall market's tendency.

Not only that, what could be worth millions for one person could also be worth peanuts for somebody else. This is probably why it's pretty hard to quantify the value of a classic car, and why professional appraisals...
Read more...
more
editorials
more
editorials
Both BMW and Mercedes-Benz Claim Premium Sales Supremacy, Both Are Right
Both BMW and Mercedes-Benz Claim Premium Sales Supremacy, Both Are Right

The last past years have seen a fierce distant battle between BMW and Mercedes-Benz, and just when they seemed clear, things complicate once again

 
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Wins North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Award
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Wins North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Award

The newly introduced "Utility Vehicle" section of the NACTOY awards goes to the Chrysler Pacifica with an overwhelming score

 
Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Police Car Rendering Gets Close To the Real Deal
Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Police Car Rendering Gets Close To the Real Deal

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Police Car Rendering Gets Close To the Real DealFord Mustang Shelby GT350R Police Car Rendering Gets Close To the Real Deal

 
Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It

Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It

 Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter

Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter

 autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend

autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend

 Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car

Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
coverstory
U.S.-spec 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Gets Extended Wheelbase Version As Standard
U.S.-spec 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Gets Extended Wheelbase Version As Standard

Volkswagen has revealed an extended wheelbase version of the all-new Tiguan, which will be available with a seven-seat option

 
Chevrolet Bolt EV Is the North American Car of the Year
Chevrolet Bolt EV Is the North American Car of the Year

The electric hatchback from Chevrolet lifted the North American Car of the Year prize in 2017, which shows EVs might have a future after all

 
2018 Lexus LC 500 Priced From $92,000 For the U.S. Market
2018 Lexus LC 500 Priced From $92,000 For the U.S. Market

Lexus has announced the retail pricing for the LC, which starts at $92,000 in the U.S. The hybrid model is slightly more expensive, but still under $100,000

 
Drifting Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4² Turned Snow Plow Tries to Clear The Track
Drifting Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4² Turned Snow Plow Tries to Clear The Track

Apparently, you don't need a Mercedes-Benz Unimog to clear the snow. A G500 4×4² with a brave operator behind the wheel might handle the task just fine

 
Mercedes-AMG Introduces GT C Coupe, Facelifts GT Coupe and GT S Coupe
Mercedes-AMG Introduces GT C Coupe, Facelifts GT Coupe and GT S Coupe

Two and a bit years after it was introduced, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe enters the 2018 model year with a well-deserved facelift

 
Nissan Unveils Stunning Concept In Detroit, It Should Become The Next Altima
Nissan Unveils Stunning Concept In Detroit, It Should Become The Next Altima

Nissan has revealed a cool concept car named Vmotion 2.0 Concept. They say it's for the professionals of tomorrow, we hope it will be the next Altima

 
Beginner’s Short Guide On Motorcycle Repair Tool Basics
Beginner’s Short Guide On Motorcycle Repair Tool Basics

Regular maintenance of a motorcycle is simple and can be done at home if you have the proper tools. Here’s a short guide on what you need

 
Stunning Audi Q8 Concept Will Morph Into an SUV-Coupe Flagship in 2018
Stunning Audi Q8 Concept Will Morph Into an SUV-Coupe Flagship in 2018

The styling tricks used by the Audi Q8 do a great job at allowing the coupe-ish SUV to conceal its Q7-mirroring footprint

 
New 2018 GMC Terrain SUV Has One Foot Firmly Set in Premium Territory
New 2018 GMC Terrain SUV Has One Foot Firmly Set in Premium Territory

GMC introduces the second generation of its compact-sized SUV, the Terrain, marking a new chapter in the brand's design philosophy

 
Polaris Stops Victory Motorcycles Production
Polaris Stops Victory Motorcycles Production

Victory Motorcycles turned out less successful than what Polaris hoped to be so the company is shutting production as of now

 
BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off

BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off

 How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish

How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish

 Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car

Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car

 Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car

Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car
how-tos & guides
2018 Lexus LS 500 Unleashed With 415 HP Twin-Turbo V6
2018 Lexus LS 500 Unleashed With 415 HP Twin-Turbo V6

Shock and horror, the fifth-generation Lexus LS is motivated by a force-fed V6! On the upside, it's quite punchy and more economical than the old N/A V8 engine

 
2018 Audi SQ5 Makes NAIAS Debut, Has 354 HP and 5.1 s 0-60 MPH Sprint
2018 Audi SQ5 Makes NAIAS Debut, Has 354 HP and 5.1 s 0-60 MPH Sprint

Audi claims to have reworked the new SQ5 thoroughly compared to the previous generation, which is a statement that can be interpreted in two ways

 
Kia Stinger EV Considered
Kia Stinger EV Considered

Kia is already considering offering an electric version of the Stinger. It might be the South Korean rival for the Tesla Model 3, but it's not official just yet

 
Nick McFadden Joins Team Hammer In MotoAmerica Superstock 600
Nick McFadden Joins Team Hammer In MotoAmerica Superstock 600

Nick McFadden is joining Team Hammer for the 2017 MotoAmerica Superstock Championship where he will ride a Suzuki GSX-R600

 
Rivian Automotive Shows Faraday Future How It's Done, Acquires Illinois Plant
Rivian Automotive Shows Faraday Future How It's Done, Acquires Illinois Plant

A virtually unknown company shows it's better to make sure you have where to build your cars before starting to plan your world overtake

 
Kia Stinger Sportswagon Is Nothing But Wishful Thinking
Kia Stinger Sportswagon Is Nothing But Wishful Thinking

Have you ever wondered how the 2018 Kia Stinger in GT attire would look like if it were a family-oriented wagon? Well then, wonder no more

 
New BMW Motorrad Dealership Opens Up In Burbank, California
New BMW Motorrad Dealership Opens Up In Burbank, California

The BMW Motorrad community has a new center in California, as a new BMW-exclusive dealership has opened in Burbank. Go check it out

 
Volkswagen Reveals the Electric Microbus That Will Become Reality In 2022
Volkswagen Reveals the Electric Microbus That Will Become Reality In 2022

Volkswagen is finally making a new Microbus, and it will be an all-electric model. It will come to market in 2022, and this concept gives us an idea of its look

 
Drag Race Your Motorcycle Legally At The 2017 No Fly Zone Arizona In May
Drag Race Your Motorcycle Legally At The 2017 No Fly Zone Arizona In May

Mount your extended swingarm and port your engine for nitrous oxide, the No Fly Zone Arizona takes place in May over a whole weekend

 
Mercedes-Benz GLA Gets A Facelift, It Has More Gear As Standard
Mercedes-Benz GLA Gets A Facelift, It Has More Gear As Standard

Mercedes-Benz has facelifted the GLA for the 2018 model year. It has been unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show, and its every aspect was improved

 
BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off
BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off

BMW owners, there is a way you can make your cars safer to drive during winter. And that is to drive in Eco Pro mode with the coasting function turned off

 
2017 Porsche 911 GTS Has Larger Turbos, Comes in Five Different Flavors (450 HP)
2017 Porsche 911 GTS Has Larger Turbos, Comes in Five Different Flavors (450 HP)

The time has come for the 991.2 facelift to reach the GTS part of the Porsche Neunelfer line-up, with Zuffenhausen offering plenty of goodies here

 
Subaru WRX STi vs. Volkswagen Golf R Is the Unthinkable Battle of Ten Years Ago
Subaru WRX STi vs. Volkswagen Golf R Is the Unthinkable Battle of Ten Years Ago

The Subaru WRX STi appears to be a completely different car from the Volkswagen Golf, and yet it's extremely similar to the German hatchback's "R" version

 
Fully-Loaded 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Will Cost Just Shy of $50,000
Fully-Loaded 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Will Cost Just Shy of $50,000

Volkswagen is now focusing its business in the U.S. on SUVs and crossovers. The Atlas, one of the first products of the new offensive, starts at $30,000

 
Tesla Model S P100D Gets Called Out by 900 HP Hellcat, Shows Up for the Race
Tesla Model S P100D Gets Called Out by 900 HP Hellcat, Shows Up for the Race

Even though the P100D hasn't got its acceleration update yet, that doesn't mean it can't have a nice day out on the drag strip

 
2018 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Performante Makes Spyshot Debut with Huge Wing
2018 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Performante Makes Spyshot Debut with Huge Wing

The Spyder incarnation of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante is here, albeit as a test vehicle. The center-lock wheels of the Coupe testers are missing, but th

 
Chevrolet Presents the 2018 Traverse, New Model Offers Best-In-Class Cargo Space
Chevrolet Presents the 2018 Traverse, New Model Offers Best-In-Class Cargo Space

Many, many years since the first-generation model was introduced, the Chevrolet Traverse family hauler gets refreshed from square one

 
$1 Billion Investment Confirms Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, JT Wrangler Pickup
$1 Billion Investment Confirms Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, JT Wrangler Pickup

At long last, FCA US confirmed that it's committed to bring the Wrangler pickup, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer to market. All of them will be built in the U.S.

 
Ford Mustang Hybrid Might Offer AWD
Ford Mustang Hybrid Might Offer AWD

Ford has announced plans to offer a hybrid Mustang in 2020. It is claimed to offer "V8 power," but everything else about it is kept under wraps by the Blue Oval

 
Mercedes-Benz CLE Could Become World's Most Aerodynamic Car
Mercedes-Benz CLE Could Become World's Most Aerodynamic Car

Mercedes-Benz is currently working on the next-generation CLS, which might be launched under the CLE name. It could become the world's most aerodynamic car

 
Giant Spool of Wire Goes "Final Destination" on Highway
Giant Spool of Wire Goes "Final Destination" on Highway

What's the worst that can happen if you do not tether your cargo properly? Well, it can drop from the trailer and go haywire on the highway. Here's an example

 
2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Is America’s Take On the European Qashqai
2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Is America’s Take On the European Qashqai

After almost 11 years since it was introduced in Europe, the Nissan Qashqai is now available in the United States. Here it's known as the Nissan Rogue Sport

 
McLaren 540C Defeats Honda NSX and Nissan GT-R in Shock Drag Race
McLaren 540C Defeats Honda NSX and Nissan GT-R in Shock Drag Race

The 540C has less torque, plus it has no AWD. But being as slippery as a fish and light as a bird certainly helps it win the race

 
Skoda Superb SportLine Shows Exclusive Dragon Skin Gold Paint
Skoda Superb SportLine Shows Exclusive Dragon Skin Gold Paint

Dragon Skin paint? Does anybody at Skoda watch Game of Thrones or is this refferance to Skyrim. Regardless, it's nice to see a playful flagship

 
Bentley Continental GT Supersports Convertible Rendered into Reality
Bentley Continental GT Supersports Convertible Rendered into Reality

Interestingly, the new Supersports body kit looks like something Mansory designed. We know Bentley bosses checked out the tuner's work at least once

 
Watching a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Get Assembled Is an Eye-Opener
Watching a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Get Assembled Is an Eye-Opener

If you feel cars today ar too expensive and you are being ripped off, maybe it's time to be reminded just how much effort goes into building our vehicles

 
2017 Lexus RX Commercial Shows That to Err is Human
2017 Lexus RX Commercial Shows That to Err is Human

I too have stepped on Legos and know the terror of falling over with your seat. But Lexus doesn't make you feel bad about being clumsy

 
smart formore Rendering Shows the smart SUV Nobody Needs
smart formore Rendering Shows the smart SUV Nobody Needs

Very few people know about the smart formore, and that's because the SUV from Daimler's funky brand officially never saw the light of day

 
2018 Kia Stinger Officially Revealed
2018 Kia Stinger Officially Revealed

The 2018 Kia Stinger is finally here, and boy does it look like a million bucks! It also happens to be quite fast and pretty premium

 
Honda Introduces the NeuV Concept, a Two-Seater That Makes Money
Honda Introduces the NeuV Concept, a Two-Seater That Makes Money

Honda's concept looks like a smart fortwo that got a complete makeover and is about to star in the next Tron movie. It looks good is what we're trying to say

 
Ford Renews Model T Trademark
Ford Renews Model T Trademark

90 years after the Model T stopped production, the Ford Motor Company still holds the rights to use the "Model T" name however way Ford seems fit

 
2018 Ford F-150 Debuts New Engines: 3.0L Power Stroke V6 Diesel, 3.3L Ti-VCT V6
2018 Ford F-150 Debuts New Engines: 3.0L Power Stroke V6 Diesel, 3.3L Ti-VCT V6

This is it, the F-150 facelift! For 2018, the Ford Motor Company redesigned many things about the F-150. The highlight, however, is the Power Stroke V6 diesel

 
 
car finder
Pick a brand
  • Any brand
  • ACURA
  • ALFA ROMEO
  • ARIEL
  • ARO
  • ASTON MARTIN
  • AUDI
  • BENTLEY
  • BMW
  • BRISTOL
  • BUFORI
  • BUGATTI
  • BUICK
  • CADILLAC
  • CATERHAM
  • CHEVROLET
  • CHRYSLER
  • CITROEN
  • DACIA
  • DAEWOO
  • DAIHATSU
  • DATSUN
  • DMC
  • DODGE
  • DONKERVOORT
  • DR MOTOR
  • FERRARI
  • FIAT
  • FISKER
  • FORD
  • FSO
  • GEELY
  • GMC
  • GTA Motor
  • HINDUSTAN
  • HOLDEN
  • HONDA
  • HUMMER
  • HYUNDAI
  • INFINITI
  • ISUZU
  • JAGUAR
  • JEEP
  • KIA
  • KOENIGSEGG
  • KTM
  • LADA
  • LAMBORGHINI
  • LANCIA
  • LAND ROVER
  • LEXUS
  • LINCOLN
  • LOTUS
  • Mahindra
  • MARUSSIA
  • MARUTI SUZUKI
  • MASERATI
  • MAYBACH
  • MAZDA
  • MCLAREN
  • MERCEDES BENZ
  • Mercedes-AMG
  • MERCURY
  • MG
  • MINI
  • MITSUBISHI
  • MORGAN
  • NISSAN
  • OLDSMOBILE
  • OPEL
  • PAGANI
  • PANOZ
  • PERODUA
  • PEUGEOT
  • PONTIAC
  • PORSCHE
  • PROTON
  • QOROS
  • RAM Trucks
  • RENAULT
  • ROLLS-ROYCE
  • ROVER
  • SAAB
  • SALEEN
  • SAMSUNG
  • SANTANA
  • SATURN
  • SCION
  • SEAT
  • SKODA
  • SMART
  • SPYKER
  • SSANGYONG
  • SUBARU
  • SUZUKI
  • TATA MOTORS
  • TESLA MOTORS
  • TOYOTA
  • TVR
  • VAUXHALL
  • VOLKSWAGEN
  • VOLVO
  • WIESMANN
  • ZENDER
Released (in or after)
  • released any year
  • 1899
  • 1900
  • 1901
  • 1902
  • 1903
  • 1904
  • 1905
  • 1906
  • 1907
  • 1908
  • 1909
  • 1910
  • 1911
  • 1912
  • 1913
  • 1914
  • 1915
  • 1916
  • 1917
  • 1918
  • 1919
  • 1920
  • 1921
  • 1922
  • 1923
  • 1924
  • 1925
  • 1926
  • 1927
  • 1928
  • 1929
  • 1930
  • 1931
  • 1932
  • 1933
  • 1934
  • 1935
  • 1936
  • 1937
  • 1938
  • 1939
  • 1940
  • 1941
  • 1942
  • 1943
  • 1944
  • 1945
  • 1946
  • 1947
  • 1948
  • 1949
  • 1950
  • 1951
  • 1952
  • 1953
  • 1954
  • 1955
  • 1956
  • 1957
  • 1958
  • 1959
  • 1960
  • 1961
  • 1962
  • 1963
  • 1964
  • 1965
  • 1966
  • 1967
  • 1968
  • 1969
  • 1970
  • 1971
  • 1972
  • 1973
  • 1974
  • 1975
  • 1976
  • 1977
  • 1978
  • 1979
  • 1980
  • 1981
  • 1982
  • 1983
  • 1984
  • 1985
  • 1986
  • 1987
  • 1988
  • 1989
  • 1990
  • 1991
  • 1992
  • 1993
  • 1994
  • 1995
  • 1996
  • 1997
  • 1998
  • 1999
  • 2000
  • 2001
  • 2002
  • 2003
  • 2004
  • 2005
  • 2006
  • 2007
  • 2008
  • 2009
  • 2010
  • 2011
  • 2012
  • 2013
  • 2014
  • 2015
  • 2016
  • 2017
Fuel
  • Petrol
  • Diesel
  • Hybrid
  • Electric
Body Type
  • Convertibles
  • Coupes
  • Hatchbacks
  • Vans
  • Sedans
  • SUVs
  • Trucks
  • Wagons
Displacement:
= or <
  • = or <
  • equal to
  • = or >
popular stories
Polaris Stops Victory Motorcycles Production Polaris Stops Victory Motorcycles Production 2018 Kia Stinger Officially Revealed 2018 Kia Stinger Officially Revealed UPDATE: 26YO WRX STI Owner Totals Ferrari 458 in Colorado, Does $270,000 Damage UPDATE: 26YO WRX STI Owner Totals Ferrari 458 in Colorado, Does $270,000 Damage 2018 GMC Terrain Teased, Looks Better than the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox 2018 GMC Terrain Teased, Looks Better than the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox 2018 Genesis G80 Sport Combines Black Paint With G90's Twin-Turbo V6 2018 Genesis G80 Sport Combines Black Paint With G90's Twin-Turbo V6 Worst Golf GTI Driver Ever Causes Stupid Highway Crash in Canada Worst Golf GTI Driver Ever Causes Stupid Highway Crash in Canada
bac calculator
Country
  • Other
  • United States
  • Australia
  • Canada
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • Lithuania
  • Latvia
  • Poland
  • Germany
  • Switzerland
  • Austria
  • Romania
  • Turkey
Weight (kg)
Gender
  • Male
  • Female
Beverage
  • Beer
  • Wine
  • Spirits
Quantity (ml)
Strength (% alc)
Started drinking (hrs)
Advanced mode (eg: multiple drinks)  
 
glossary

Recently viewed:  x-drive, TCS, differential, inline 6, rack-and-pinion steering