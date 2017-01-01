autoevolution
2017 Cadillac CTS-V
reviewed
2017 Bentley Bentayga
reviewed
2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R
reviewed
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster
reviewed
2016 Mazda CX-9
reviewed
2015 Porsche 911 Turbo, Turbo S
reviewed
2016 MINI Clubman
reviewed
2016 Chevrolet Volt
reviewed
2017 Genesis G90
reviewed
2016 Buick Envision
reviewed
2016 Lotus Evora 400
reviewed
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE
reviewed
2016 Ford Focus RS
reviewed
2016 Nissan Maxima
reviewed
2016 MAZDA MX-5 Miata
reviewed
2017 Hyundai Elantra
reviewed
2016 MCLAREN 570S Coupe
reviewed
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
reviewed
2016 Audi TT (8S)
reviewed
2017 Audi Q7
reviewed
more car reviews
Tesla's Autopilot Isn't Afraid of Snow-Covered Roads, Breezes Through
Steve Woz Shows Us the Real Difference Betwen a Tesla and Chevrolet Bolt
Camaro ZL1 Takes On Camaro SS In V8 Rev Battle
auto editorial
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones?
It's not always easy to conduct a yearly assessment on a certain topic, and when it comes to automotive trends, it's probably even harder. Not to say that I consider myself a fine connoisseur of global tendencies in this area, but my job does include reading just about every single piece of automotive news I can get by grubby hands on.

In other words, I'm probably allowed to offer my opinion about the evolution of electric and/or self-driving cars over the course of 2016.

Oh, but wait! There are plenty of production electric cars on the road right now, but is there such a thing as a production autonomous car? Some, if not most, will probably say no. I'm happy to oblige in having a similar opinion, up to a point.

Adding more to that line of t...
Read more...
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money
I'm aware that I probably sound like a grumpy old man that wants all these new special edition cars off his lawn, but there are two problems with that line of thought.

Firstly, I don't actually hate special edition cars, or at least not all of them. Secondly, I don't have a lawn, mainly because I live in a flat.

Getting back to how special and limited edition cars are destroying the polar ice caps, stealing from poor people and ruining Christmas, I have come to the conclusion that a lot of them are simply useless.

Well, pretty much all cars are useless in the sense that they're not worth the money after reaching a certain level, but limited edition models usually reach that level a hell of a lot sooner.

No, I get it, special/lim...
Read more...
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars
I know what most of you are going to say. Riding in the back of a car, no matter how fantastic its Nurburgring time is or how quickly it can do the quarter mile, is boring.

Any true petrolhead will say that he or she has a similar opinion and that sitting anywhere inside a vehicle apart from just behind the steering wheel is tedious. Which is why they will also say that they truly hate the advent of automated driving and hope that driverless car will never become a thing.

I must confess that my way of thinking wasn't that much different until recently. “What's up with these autonomous cars, aren't they like horizontal elevators? Elevators aren't fun,” or something along those lines.

But then it hit me. A similar thing happened a ...
Read more...
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars?
I know I'm not the only one who has started to notice a trend in recent years, but I'm probably among the few that sees this common tendency with a pair of worried eyes.

I'm talking about the proliferation of all-electric sports cars, supercars, hypercars or megacars, whatever you want to call them. It's not that I'm against them, or electricity as means of propulsion in general, but I'm positive (pun intended) that we should draw the line at some point.

Arguably, the biggest drawback of electric cars was their appalling range, which was easily beaten by a fat cyclist running on hot dogs until not that long ago. There was no problem regarding performance no matter how much horsepower they had, mainly thanks to that impressive instant torque at zero rpm that ...
Read more...
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect
This may come as a surprise for some folks out there, but you need to realize that there are things in life whose value can be quantified in more than one way, and not everything costs money.

“But cars cost money, don't they?” you will so candidly ask me. Sure they do, but that doesn't mean that every car out there has a value that can be translated directly into cold, hard, cash. Look at classic cars, or at modern supercars. In the case of the former, their monetary value can go up or down depending on the overall market's tendency.

Not only that, what could be worth millions for one person could also be worth peanuts for somebody else. This is probably why it's pretty hard to quantify the value of a classic car, and why professional appraisals...
Read more...
more
editorials
more
editorials
Bentley Bentayga Shows off Ridiculous Acceleration, and Not Just for an SUV
Bentley Bentayga Shows off Ridiculous Acceleration, and Not Just for an SUV

We all know Bentley's SUV can teleport from zero to 60 mph, but the really impressive part here is how well it does from 62 to 124 mph

 
Lamborghini Gallardo vs. Audi R8 Snow Plow Track Day Brings 100 MPH Sliding
Lamborghini Gallardo vs. Audi R8 Snow Plow Track Day Brings 100 MPH Sliding

Winter doesn't mean you have to hide your supercar inside the garage. In fact, it seems that a snowy track day can end up delivering tons of thrills

 
Tesla Is Having a Party in January, and You're Not Invited
Tesla Is Having a Party in January, and You're Not Invited

Just as CES 2017 is about to start, Tesla announces it will host its own event at the Gigafactory on the 4th, but it'll be an "invite only" affair

 
autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend

autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend

 Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car

Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car

 Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day

Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day

 Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other

Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
coverstory
And the Most Popular Car Color In 2016 Is... Wait For It... White
And the Most Popular Car Color In 2016 Is... Wait For It... White

No surprises here: white and black continue to lead the ranking for most popular car colors in the world, followed closely by silver and gray

 
Karma's Chinese Owners Get Approval To Build Electric Cars In Their Homeland
Karma's Chinese Owners Get Approval To Build Electric Cars In Their Homeland

Karma, the brand that used to be known as Fisker Automotive, has new owners from China. They will also build the Revero in their homeland, according to a report

 
GT Silver 2017 Porsche 911 R with Yellow Accents Looks the Part
GT Silver 2017 Porsche 911 R with Yellow Accents Looks the Part

This example of the 2017 Porsche 911 R sits halfway between the stripe-obvious units and that wrapped unit that gave up its stripes altogether

 
Two Mercedes-Benz G500 Crash In China, Create Automotive Yin And Yang
Two Mercedes-Benz G500 Crash In China, Create Automotive Yin And Yang

Crashing a brand new car is an extremely unfortunate event. If someone rear-ends your car with the same model, but in a different color, things get weird

 
Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs Corvette ZR1 200 MPH Drag Race Is a Police Near Bust
Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs Corvette ZR1 200 MPH Drag Race Is a Police Near Bust

According to the details dropped in the footage of the race, both the Challenger Hellcat and the Corvette ZR1 comes in factory stock form

 
The Lancia Stratos Story, As Told By Erik Comas
The Lancia Stratos Story, As Told By Erik Comas

Lancia may be on the brink of death, but its former glory transcends the awful situation the Italian automaker finds itself in at the present moment

 
2017 Suzuki Swift Cross, Wagon and Sedan Rendered
2017 Suzuki Swift Cross, Wagon and Sedan Rendered

The Suzuki Swift has been the target of many rendering attempts, which can only mean people want alternatives to the regular hatch

 
Bugatti Veyron SS Meets EB110 in Awesome Generation Gap-Busting Mashup
Bugatti Veyron SS Meets EB110 in Awesome Generation Gap-Busting Mashup

You can look at this pixel rearrangement as a facelift for the Bugatti Veyron's predecessor, one that would allow the thing to keep up with modern rivals

 
Pontiac Fiero-based Ferrari F40 Replica Is So Bad That It’s Actually Good
Pontiac Fiero-based Ferrari F40 Replica Is So Bad That It’s Actually Good

Not contempt with owning a Pontiac Fiero Indy Pace Car Edition, someone built a Ferrari F40 using the underpinnings of what can only be described as GM junk

 
This Maserati Mexico Prototype Is Powered By the First 4.7L V8 Built by Maserati
This Maserati Mexico Prototype Is Powered By the First 4.7L V8 Built by Maserati

The Frua-bodied Mexico didn't get Maserati's thumbs up, yet the prototype still exists. And boy, does it look like a million bucks

 
Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car

Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car

 Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car

Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car

 How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps

How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps

 Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends

Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends
how-tos & guides
Panicked Driver Hogging Pass Lane On Highway Crashes Like in the Movies
Panicked Driver Hogging Pass Lane On Highway Crashes Like in the Movies

An accident in Taiwan has showed us why it is important to keep your calm behind the wheel. This video shows what can happen if you panic while driving

 
Pantless Canadian Man Arrested In Florida After Joyriding Luggage Vehicle
Pantless Canadian Man Arrested In Florida After Joyriding Luggage Vehicle

A Canadian man was denied boarding his flight at the Orlando Airport in Florida. He decided to remove his pants and steal a luggage vehicle. Nobody knows why

 
Alfa Romeo Tipo 66 Stradale Won’t Happen Anytime Soon
Alfa Romeo Tipo 66 Stradale Won’t Happen Anytime Soon

While Alfa Romeo still struggles to get back to its former glory, one man went even further by imagining how the Tipo 33 Stradale's successor would look like

 
Cadillac CT6 Plug-In Hybrid Launched in China, Costs a Reasonable $80,000
Cadillac CT6 Plug-In Hybrid Launched in China, Costs a Reasonable $80,000

The CR6 uses a powertrain that's similar to the BMW 530e, with a 2-liter turbo at its core. Howver, the battery pack is larger than expected at 80 km of range

 
US-spec Nissan Qashqai Will Debut at 2017 Detroit Auto
US-spec Nissan Qashqai Will Debut at 2017 Detroit Auto

If there's enough supply at the right price, the Qashqai could become the second or third best selling cars Nissan has in the US

 
China Opens World's Highest Bridge, A $140 Million Construction
China Opens World's Highest Bridge, A $140 Million Construction

The Beipanjiang bridge has been open for traffic, and it is now the world's highest construction of this kind. Built in three years, it stands 565 meters tall

 
New Electric Motorcycle Manufacturer Rises, Models Can Reach 186 MPH
New Electric Motorcycle Manufacturer Rises, Models Can Reach 186 MPH

Energica won’t be the only cool-e-bike provider as Fenris is taking action to put its cool models on the market in two years time

 
19 People Stuffed Inside a Tesla Model S Is a Cringy Record Attempt
19 People Stuffed Inside a Tesla Model S Is a Cringy Record Attempt

When they look at a car, most people count the number of seats and imagine that's the maximum amount of persons you can get inside. Most people.

 
2017 Subaru BRZ Gets Magellan Navigation App, It's Subscription-Based
2017 Subaru BRZ Gets Magellan Navigation App, It's Subscription-Based

Subaru has announced that all the 2017 BRZ models with the Starlink multimedia unit can download the Magellan navigation app. A 3-year subscription is $30

 
Trucker Stops Scooter Thief With Kung-Fu Kick In China
Trucker Stops Scooter Thief With Kung-Fu Kick In China

Justice is served once again thanks to the advanced martial arts skills this truck driver possesses. The scooter thief had no idea he’s gonna get it

 
AMA Opposes To Obama Designating Two New National Monuments
AMA Opposes To Obama Designating Two New National Monuments

The AMA is fighting for your right to ride your motorcycle on the trails in Utah and Nevada as President Obama declared two new natural reservations

 
Uber Launches a Website Dedicated To Freight, Expect Autonomous Trucks
Uber Launches a Website Dedicated To Freight, Expect Autonomous Trucks

Uber has launched the website of its self-driving truck start-up. It's called Otto, and they are hiring. Truck drivers are also wanted

 
Manhattan Uber Driver Claims to Have Caught 240 Straight Green Lights, Has Video
Manhattan Uber Driver Claims to Have Caught 240 Straight Green Lights, Has Video

Tell somebody you've driven through downtown New York without stopping for one red light in 27 minutes and they'll say you're crazy. Show them the video and...

 
Nissan Finds What European Drivers Think About Self-Driving Cars
Nissan Finds What European Drivers Think About Self-Driving Cars

Nissan has made a study across six European countries to learn what 6,000 drivers thought about self-driving cars. The general opinion about them is positive

 
Guam Residents Unknowingly Used in Luxury SUV Export Scheme
Guam Residents Unknowingly Used in Luxury SUV Export Scheme

A Guam dealership specializing in luxury models from BMW and Land Rover used the identity of a few Guam residents to register and then sell vehicles in China

 
Ducati Recalls Scramblers For Side Stand Problem
Ducati Recalls Scramblers For Side Stand Problem

The side stand problems are continuing to affect Ducati models, and the manufacturer is now recalling thousands of Scramblers in the US

 
2017 Lamborghini Aventador S Now Available For Play on Configurator
2017 Lamborghini Aventador S Now Available For Play on Configurator

Until we get to meet the revamped V12 supercar in the flesh next year, you can play with the configurator to get a taste of the S-branded Aventador

 
Model X Is Dragging Tesla Down in Consumer Reports' Owner Satisfaction Survey
Model X Is Dragging Tesla Down in Consumer Reports' Owner Satisfaction Survey

The world's first electric SUV was a little bit rushed to the market if we're honest, and that could be seen in the number of reliability issues it's had

 
Subaru Set To Reveal BRZ STI Sport Concept At 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon
Subaru Set To Reveal BRZ STI Sport Concept At 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon

Subaru will reveal a BRZ-based concept car at the 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon. It will bear the STI name, and its specifications are still under wraps

 
Dainese Goes Back In Outer Space
Dainese Goes Back In Outer Space

Motorcycle protective gear maker Dainese continues to provide special suits to the astronauts aboard the International Space Station

 
LeEco, the Chinese Startup Bent on Making EVs, Starts Work on $3 Billion Factory
LeEco, the Chinese Startup Bent on Making EVs, Starts Work on $3 Billion Factory

Even though the financial situation of Jia Yueting's main company, LeEco, is far from being clear, work on the expensive facility has begun

 
SUVs Are Becoming the Norm for U.S. Police, You Can Blame Back Aches
SUVs Are Becoming the Norm for U.S. Police, You Can Blame Back Aches

It sounds like police officers are getting along better with their SUVs than the sedans, so they're starting to make excuses

 
710 HP Techart GTstreet R Goes Like Stink, Looks Amazing in First Road Photos
710 HP Techart GTstreet R Goes Like Stink, Looks Amazing in First Road Photos

This is what happens when an engineering-famous aftermarket developer like Techart decides the 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S is not enough

 
Volkswagen Wants To Hire 1,000 International IT Experts Over The Next Few Years
Volkswagen Wants To Hire 1,000 International IT Experts Over The Next Few Years

Volkswagen has pledged to hire about 1,000 IT experts from across the world. They will work to develop new technologies, and will coordinate digitalization

 
YouTuber's Grandma Does a Burnout in His 900 HP Corvette, Thinks It's a Ford
YouTuber's Grandma Does a Burnout in His 900 HP Corvette, Thinks It's a Ford

The C7 Chevrolet Corvette used as a tire-slashing tool in this family adventure mixes a three-pedal setup with a Procharger

 
Faraday Future Reportedly Loses Acting CEO Days Before CES Reveal
Faraday Future Reportedly Loses Acting CEO Days Before CES Reveal

Faraday Future, the Chinese-funded electric vehicle start-up, has reportedly lost its acting CEO. However, it never had an "official" CEO in the first place

 
New Honda NSX Drag Races Civic Type R with 5s Head Start, a Big Mistake
New Honda NSX Drag Races Civic Type R with 5s Head Start, a Big Mistake

Hot hatchbacks are spicier than ever these days, so perhaps the NSX was a bit too generous when it gave the Type R a five-second head start

 
New Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell Will Get a 30 Percent Range Boost, Is One year Away
New Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell Will Get a 30 Percent Range Boost, Is One year Away

Those people who, for some reason, shun the battery-powered electric vehicles but still want to save the planet can go for a liquid hydrogen fuel cell car

 
1981 BMW M1 Barn Find Only Has 4,554 Miles, Looks Brand New after Just a Wash
1981 BMW M1 Barn Find Only Has 4,554 Miles, Looks Brand New after Just a Wash

The M1 is one of the weirdest cars BMW has ever produced, and perhaps that's because it was designed by Italian master Giugiaro

 
Audi R8 V10 Drag Races 1/6th Scale Remote Controlled Audi R8 LMS
Audi R8 V10 Drag Races 1/6th Scale Remote Controlled Audi R8 LMS

Talk about unbalanced drag races: this one sees a car go against its twin brother that just happens to be six times smaller

 
Brabus 700 G63 AMG 6x6 Finds Possibly the Only Worthy Drag Race Adversary
Brabus 700 G63 AMG 6x6 Finds Possibly the Only Worthy Drag Race Adversary

If you're into watching weird cars drag racing, you're in the right place. Here we have a Brabus 700 G63 AMG 6x6 and something nearly just as ridiculous

 
South Korea Considers Extending EV Subsidies To Vehicles With Larger Batteries
South Korea Considers Extending EV Subsidies To Vehicles With Larger Batteries

South Korean authorities seem interested in extending their subsidies plan for electric vehicles. This will benefit Tesla Motors and BYD

 
 
car finder
Pick a brand
  • Any brand
  • ACURA
  • ALFA ROMEO
  • ARIEL
  • ARO
  • ASTON MARTIN
  • AUDI
  • BENTLEY
  • BMW
  • BRISTOL
  • BUFORI
  • BUGATTI
  • BUICK
  • CADILLAC
  • CATERHAM
  • CHEVROLET
  • CHRYSLER
  • CITROEN
  • DACIA
  • DAEWOO
  • DAIHATSU
  • DATSUN
  • DMC
  • DODGE
  • DONKERVOORT
  • DR MOTOR
  • FERRARI
  • FIAT
  • FISKER
  • FORD
  • FSO
  • GEELY
  • GMC
  • GTA Motor
  • HINDUSTAN
  • HOLDEN
  • HONDA
  • HUMMER
  • HYUNDAI
  • INFINITI
  • ISUZU
  • JAGUAR
  • JEEP
  • KIA
  • KOENIGSEGG
  • KTM
  • LADA
  • LAMBORGHINI
  • LANCIA
  • LAND ROVER
  • LEXUS
  • LINCOLN
  • LOTUS
  • Mahindra
  • MARUSSIA
  • MARUTI SUZUKI
  • MASERATI
  • MAYBACH
  • MAZDA
  • MCLAREN
  • MERCEDES BENZ
  • Mercedes-AMG
  • MERCURY
  • MG
  • MINI
  • MITSUBISHI
  • MORGAN
  • NISSAN
  • OLDSMOBILE
  • OPEL
  • PAGANI
  • PANOZ
  • PERODUA
  • PEUGEOT
  • PONTIAC
  • PORSCHE
  • PROTON
  • QOROS
  • RAM Trucks
  • RENAULT
  • ROLLS-ROYCE
  • ROVER
  • SAAB
  • SALEEN
  • SAMSUNG
  • SANTANA
  • SATURN
  • SCION
  • SEAT
  • SKODA
  • SMART
  • SPYKER
  • SSANGYONG
  • SUBARU
  • SUZUKI
  • TATA MOTORS
  • TESLA MOTORS
  • TOYOTA
  • TVR
  • VAUXHALL
  • VOLKSWAGEN
  • VOLVO
  • WIESMANN
  • ZENDER
Released (in or after)
  • released any year
  • 1899
  • 1900
  • 1901
  • 1902
  • 1903
  • 1904
  • 1905
  • 1906
  • 1907
  • 1908
  • 1909
  • 1910
  • 1911
  • 1912
  • 1913
  • 1914
  • 1915
  • 1916
  • 1917
  • 1918
  • 1919
  • 1920
  • 1921
  • 1922
  • 1923
  • 1924
  • 1925
  • 1926
  • 1927
  • 1928
  • 1929
  • 1930
  • 1931
  • 1932
  • 1933
  • 1934
  • 1935
  • 1936
  • 1937
  • 1938
  • 1939
  • 1940
  • 1941
  • 1942
  • 1943
  • 1944
  • 1945
  • 1946
  • 1947
  • 1948
  • 1949
  • 1950
  • 1951
  • 1952
  • 1953
  • 1954
  • 1955
  • 1956
  • 1957
  • 1958
  • 1959
  • 1960
  • 1961
  • 1962
  • 1963
  • 1964
  • 1965
  • 1966
  • 1967
  • 1968
  • 1969
  • 1970
  • 1971
  • 1972
  • 1973
  • 1974
  • 1975
  • 1976
  • 1977
  • 1978
  • 1979
  • 1980
  • 1981
  • 1982
  • 1983
  • 1984
  • 1985
  • 1986
  • 1987
  • 1988
  • 1989
  • 1990
  • 1991
  • 1992
  • 1993
  • 1994
  • 1995
  • 1996
  • 1997
  • 1998
  • 1999
  • 2000
  • 2001
  • 2002
  • 2003
  • 2004
  • 2005
  • 2006
  • 2007
  • 2008
  • 2009
  • 2010
  • 2011
  • 2012
  • 2013
  • 2014
  • 2015
  • 2016
  • 2017
Fuel
  • Petrol
  • Diesel
  • Hybrid
  • Electric
Body Type
  • Convertibles
  • Coupes
  • Hatchbacks
  • Vans
  • Sedans
  • SUVs
  • Trucks
  • Wagons
Displacement:
= or <
  • = or <
  • equal to
  • = or >
popular stories
Dad Gets a Harley-Davidson For Christmas, Thinks It’s A Big Joke Dad Gets a Harley-Davidson For Christmas, Thinks It’s A Big Joke Custom Harley-Davidson By GOC Goes To Hard Rock Cafe Krakow Custom Harley-Davidson By GOC Goes To Hard Rock Cafe Krakow Bentley Bentayga vs. 2017 Dacia Duster Offroad Battle Is No Joke Bentley Bentayga vs. 2017 Dacia Duster Offroad Battle Is No Joke Pumped-Up Chevrolet Camaro SS vs. Nissan GT-R Drag Race Is as Tight as They Get Pumped-Up Chevrolet Camaro SS vs. Nissan GT-R Drag Race Is as Tight as They Get Steve Woz Shows Us the Real Difference Betwen a Tesla and Chevrolet Bolt Steve Woz Shows Us the Real Difference Betwen a Tesla and Chevrolet Bolt Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs Corvette ZR1 200 MPH Drag Race Is a Police Near Bust Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs Corvette ZR1 200 MPH Drag Race Is a Police Near Bust
bac calculator
Country
  • Other
  • United States
  • Australia
  • Canada
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • Lithuania
  • Latvia
  • Poland
  • Germany
  • Switzerland
  • Austria
  • Romania
  • Turkey
Weight (kg)
Gender
  • Male
  • Female
Beverage
  • Beer
  • Wine
  • Spirits
Quantity (ml)
Strength (% alc)
Started drinking (hrs)
Advanced mode (eg: multiple drinks)  
 
glossary

Recently viewed:  x-drive, TCS, differential, inline 6, rack-and-pinion steering