autoevolution

We all know Bentley's SUV can teleport from zero to 60 mph, but the really impressive part here is how well it does from 62 to 124 mph
Winter doesn't mean you have to hide your supercar inside the garage. In fact, it seems that a snowy track day can end up delivering tons of thrills
Just as CES 2017 is about to start, Tesla announces it will host its own event at the Gigafactory on the 4th, but it'll be an "invite only" affair
No surprises here: white and black continue to lead the ranking for most popular car colors in the world, followed closely by silver and gray
Karma, the brand that used to be known as Fisker Automotive, has new owners from China. They will also build the Revero in their homeland, according to a report
This example of the 2017 Porsche 911 R sits halfway between the stripe-obvious units and that wrapped unit that gave up its stripes altogether
Crashing a brand new car is an extremely unfortunate event. If someone rear-ends your car with the same model, but in a different color, things get weird
According to the details dropped in the footage of the race, both the Challenger Hellcat and the Corvette ZR1 comes in factory stock form
Lancia may be on the brink of death, but its former glory transcends the awful situation the Italian automaker finds itself in at the present moment
The Suzuki Swift has been the target of many rendering attempts, which can only mean people want alternatives to the regular hatch
You can look at this pixel rearrangement as a facelift for the Bugatti Veyron's predecessor, one that would allow the thing to keep up with modern rivals
Not contempt with owning a Pontiac Fiero Indy Pace Car Edition, someone built a Ferrari F40 using the underpinnings of what can only be described as GM junk
The Frua-bodied Mexico didn't get Maserati's thumbs up, yet the prototype still exists. And boy, does it look like a million bucks
An accident in Taiwan has showed us why it is important to keep your calm behind the wheel. This video shows what can happen if you panic while driving
A Canadian man was denied boarding his flight at the Orlando Airport in Florida. He decided to remove his pants and steal a luggage vehicle. Nobody knows why
While Alfa Romeo still struggles to get back to its former glory, one man went even further by imagining how the Tipo 33 Stradale's successor would look like
The CR6 uses a powertrain that's similar to the BMW 530e, with a 2-liter turbo at its core. Howver, the battery pack is larger than expected at 80 km of range
If there's enough supply at the right price, the Qashqai could become the second or third best selling cars Nissan has in the US
The Beipanjiang bridge has been open for traffic, and it is now the world's highest construction of this kind. Built in three years, it stands 565 meters tall
Energica won’t be the only cool-e-bike provider as Fenris is taking action to put its cool models on the market in two years time
When they look at a car, most people count the number of seats and imagine that's the maximum amount of persons you can get inside. Most people.
Subaru has announced that all the 2017 BRZ models with the Starlink multimedia unit can download the Magellan navigation app. A 3-year subscription is $30
Justice is served once again thanks to the advanced martial arts skills this truck driver possesses. The scooter thief had no idea he’s gonna get it
The AMA is fighting for your right to ride your motorcycle on the trails in Utah and Nevada as President Obama declared two new natural reservations
Uber has launched the website of its self-driving truck start-up. It's called Otto, and they are hiring. Truck drivers are also wanted
Tell somebody you've driven through downtown New York without stopping for one red light in 27 minutes and they'll say you're crazy. Show them the video and...
Nissan has made a study across six European countries to learn what 6,000 drivers thought about self-driving cars. The general opinion about them is positive
A Guam dealership specializing in luxury models from BMW and Land Rover used the identity of a few Guam residents to register and then sell vehicles in China
The side stand problems are continuing to affect Ducati models, and the manufacturer is now recalling thousands of Scramblers in the US
Until we get to meet the revamped V12 supercar in the flesh next year, you can play with the configurator to get a taste of the S-branded Aventador
The world's first electric SUV was a little bit rushed to the market if we're honest, and that could be seen in the number of reliability issues it's had
Subaru will reveal a BRZ-based concept car at the 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon. It will bear the STI name, and its specifications are still under wraps
Motorcycle protective gear maker Dainese continues to provide special suits to the astronauts aboard the International Space Station
Even though the financial situation of Jia Yueting's main company, LeEco, is far from being clear, work on the expensive facility has begun
It sounds like police officers are getting along better with their SUVs than the sedans, so they're starting to make excuses
This is what happens when an engineering-famous aftermarket developer like Techart decides the 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S is not enough
Volkswagen has pledged to hire about 1,000 IT experts from across the world. They will work to develop new technologies, and will coordinate digitalization
The C7 Chevrolet Corvette used as a tire-slashing tool in this family adventure mixes a three-pedal setup with a Procharger
Faraday Future, the Chinese-funded electric vehicle start-up, has reportedly lost its acting CEO. However, it never had an "official" CEO in the first place
Hot hatchbacks are spicier than ever these days, so perhaps the NSX was a bit too generous when it gave the Type R a five-second head start
Those people who, for some reason, shun the battery-powered electric vehicles but still want to save the planet can go for a liquid hydrogen fuel cell car
The M1 is one of the weirdest cars BMW has ever produced, and perhaps that's because it was designed by Italian master Giugiaro
Talk about unbalanced drag races: this one sees a car go against its twin brother that just happens to be six times smaller
If you're into watching weird cars drag racing, you're in the right place. Here we have a Brabus 700 G63 AMG 6x6 and something nearly just as ridiculous
South Korean authorities seem interested in extending their subsidies plan for electric vehicles. This will benefit Tesla Motors and BYD
