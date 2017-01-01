autoevolution

Bentley Bentayga Shows off Ridiculous Acceleration, and Not Just for an SUV We all know Bentley's SUV can teleport from zero to 60 mph, but the really impressive part here is how well it does from 62 to 124 mph

Lamborghini Gallardo vs. Audi R8 Snow Plow Track Day Brings 100 MPH Sliding Winter doesn't mean you have to hide your supercar inside the garage. In fact, it seems that a snowy track day can end up delivering tons of thrills

Tesla Is Having a Party in January, and You're Not Invited Just as CES 2017 is about to start, Tesla announces it will host its own event at the Gigafactory on the 4th, but it'll be an "invite only" affair

And the Most Popular Car Color In 2016 Is... Wait For It... White No surprises here: white and black continue to lead the ranking for most popular car colors in the world, followed closely by silver and gray

Karma's Chinese Owners Get Approval To Build Electric Cars In Their Homeland Karma, the brand that used to be known as Fisker Automotive, has new owners from China. They will also build the Revero in their homeland, according to a report

GT Silver 2017 Porsche 911 R with Yellow Accents Looks the Part This example of the 2017 Porsche 911 R sits halfway between the stripe-obvious units and that wrapped unit that gave up its stripes altogether

Two Mercedes-Benz G500 Crash In China, Create Automotive Yin And Yang Crashing a brand new car is an extremely unfortunate event. If someone rear-ends your car with the same model, but in a different color, things get weird

Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs Corvette ZR1 200 MPH Drag Race Is a Police Near Bust According to the details dropped in the footage of the race, both the Challenger Hellcat and the Corvette ZR1 comes in factory stock form

The Lancia Stratos Story, As Told By Erik Comas Lancia may be on the brink of death, but its former glory transcends the awful situation the Italian automaker finds itself in at the present moment

2017 Suzuki Swift Cross, Wagon and Sedan Rendered The Suzuki Swift has been the target of many rendering attempts, which can only mean people want alternatives to the regular hatch

Bugatti Veyron SS Meets EB110 in Awesome Generation Gap-Busting Mashup You can look at this pixel rearrangement as a facelift for the Bugatti Veyron's predecessor, one that would allow the thing to keep up with modern rivals

Pontiac Fiero-based Ferrari F40 Replica Is So Bad That It’s Actually Good Not contempt with owning a Pontiac Fiero Indy Pace Car Edition, someone built a Ferrari F40 using the underpinnings of what can only be described as GM junk

This Maserati Mexico Prototype Is Powered By the First 4.7L V8 Built by Maserati The Frua-bodied Mexico didn't get Maserati's thumbs up, yet the prototype still exists. And boy, does it look like a million bucks

Panicked Driver Hogging Pass Lane On Highway Crashes Like in the Movies An accident in Taiwan has showed us why it is important to keep your calm behind the wheel. This video shows what can happen if you panic while driving

Pantless Canadian Man Arrested In Florida After Joyriding Luggage Vehicle A Canadian man was denied boarding his flight at the Orlando Airport in Florida. He decided to remove his pants and steal a luggage vehicle. Nobody knows why

Alfa Romeo Tipo 66 Stradale Won’t Happen Anytime Soon While Alfa Romeo still struggles to get back to its former glory, one man went even further by imagining how the Tipo 33 Stradale's successor would look like

Cadillac CT6 Plug-In Hybrid Launched in China, Costs a Reasonable $80,000 The CR6 uses a powertrain that's similar to the BMW 530e, with a 2-liter turbo at its core. Howver, the battery pack is larger than expected at 80 km of range

US-spec Nissan Qashqai Will Debut at 2017 Detroit Auto If there's enough supply at the right price, the Qashqai could become the second or third best selling cars Nissan has in the US

China Opens World's Highest Bridge, A $140 Million Construction The Beipanjiang bridge has been open for traffic, and it is now the world's highest construction of this kind. Built in three years, it stands 565 meters tall

New Electric Motorcycle Manufacturer Rises, Models Can Reach 186 MPH Energica won’t be the only cool-e-bike provider as Fenris is taking action to put its cool models on the market in two years time

19 People Stuffed Inside a Tesla Model S Is a Cringy Record Attempt When they look at a car, most people count the number of seats and imagine that's the maximum amount of persons you can get inside. Most people.

2017 Subaru BRZ Gets Magellan Navigation App, It's Subscription-Based Subaru has announced that all the 2017 BRZ models with the Starlink multimedia unit can download the Magellan navigation app. A 3-year subscription is $30

Trucker Stops Scooter Thief With Kung-Fu Kick In China Justice is served once again thanks to the advanced martial arts skills this truck driver possesses. The scooter thief had no idea he’s gonna get it

AMA Opposes To Obama Designating Two New National Monuments The AMA is fighting for your right to ride your motorcycle on the trails in Utah and Nevada as President Obama declared two new natural reservations

Uber Launches a Website Dedicated To Freight, Expect Autonomous Trucks Uber has launched the website of its self-driving truck start-up. It's called Otto, and they are hiring. Truck drivers are also wanted

Manhattan Uber Driver Claims to Have Caught 240 Straight Green Lights, Has Video Tell somebody you've driven through downtown New York without stopping for one red light in 27 minutes and they'll say you're crazy. Show them the video and...

Nissan Finds What European Drivers Think About Self-Driving Cars Nissan has made a study across six European countries to learn what 6,000 drivers thought about self-driving cars. The general opinion about them is positive

Guam Residents Unknowingly Used in Luxury SUV Export Scheme A Guam dealership specializing in luxury models from BMW and Land Rover used the identity of a few Guam residents to register and then sell vehicles in China

Ducati Recalls Scramblers For Side Stand Problem The side stand problems are continuing to affect Ducati models, and the manufacturer is now recalling thousands of Scramblers in the US

2017 Lamborghini Aventador S Now Available For Play on Configurator Until we get to meet the revamped V12 supercar in the flesh next year, you can play with the configurator to get a taste of the S-branded Aventador

Model X Is Dragging Tesla Down in Consumer Reports' Owner Satisfaction Survey The world's first electric SUV was a little bit rushed to the market if we're honest, and that could be seen in the number of reliability issues it's had

Subaru Set To Reveal BRZ STI Sport Concept At 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon Subaru will reveal a BRZ-based concept car at the 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon. It will bear the STI name, and its specifications are still under wraps

Dainese Goes Back In Outer Space Motorcycle protective gear maker Dainese continues to provide special suits to the astronauts aboard the International Space Station

LeEco, the Chinese Startup Bent on Making EVs, Starts Work on $3 Billion Factory Even though the financial situation of Jia Yueting's main company, LeEco, is far from being clear, work on the expensive facility has begun

SUVs Are Becoming the Norm for U.S. Police, You Can Blame Back Aches It sounds like police officers are getting along better with their SUVs than the sedans, so they're starting to make excuses

710 HP Techart GTstreet R Goes Like Stink, Looks Amazing in First Road Photos This is what happens when an engineering-famous aftermarket developer like Techart decides the 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S is not enough

Volkswagen Wants To Hire 1,000 International IT Experts Over The Next Few Years Volkswagen has pledged to hire about 1,000 IT experts from across the world. They will work to develop new technologies, and will coordinate digitalization

YouTuber's Grandma Does a Burnout in His 900 HP Corvette, Thinks It's a Ford The C7 Chevrolet Corvette used as a tire-slashing tool in this family adventure mixes a three-pedal setup with a Procharger

Faraday Future Reportedly Loses Acting CEO Days Before CES Reveal Faraday Future, the Chinese-funded electric vehicle start-up, has reportedly lost its acting CEO. However, it never had an "official" CEO in the first place

New Honda NSX Drag Races Civic Type R with 5s Head Start, a Big Mistake Hot hatchbacks are spicier than ever these days, so perhaps the NSX was a bit too generous when it gave the Type R a five-second head start

New Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell Will Get a 30 Percent Range Boost, Is One year Away Those people who, for some reason, shun the battery-powered electric vehicles but still want to save the planet can go for a liquid hydrogen fuel cell car

1981 BMW M1 Barn Find Only Has 4,554 Miles, Looks Brand New after Just a Wash The M1 is one of the weirdest cars BMW has ever produced, and perhaps that's because it was designed by Italian master Giugiaro

Audi R8 V10 Drag Races 1/6th Scale Remote Controlled Audi R8 LMS Talk about unbalanced drag races: this one sees a car go against its twin brother that just happens to be six times smaller

Brabus 700 G63 AMG 6x6 Finds Possibly the Only Worthy Drag Race Adversary If you're into watching weird cars drag racing, you're in the right place. Here we have a Brabus 700 G63 AMG 6x6 and something nearly just as ridiculous