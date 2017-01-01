autoevolution

The last past years have seen a fierce distant battle between BMW and Mercedes-Benz, and just when they seemed clear, things complicate once again
The newly introduced "Utility Vehicle" section of the NACTOY awards goes to the Chrysler Pacifica with an overwhelming score
Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Police Car Rendering Gets Close To the Real DealFord Mustang Shelby GT350R Police Car Rendering Gets Close To the Real Deal
Volkswagen has revealed an extended wheelbase version of the all-new Tiguan, which will be available with a seven-seat option
The electric hatchback from Chevrolet lifted the North American Car of the Year prize in 2017, which shows EVs might have a future after all
Lexus has announced the retail pricing for the LC, which starts at $92,000 in the U.S. The hybrid model is slightly more expensive, but still under $100,000
Apparently, you don't need a Mercedes-Benz Unimog to clear the snow. A G500 4×4² with a brave operator behind the wheel might handle the task just fine
Two and a bit years after it was introduced, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe enters the 2018 model year with a well-deserved facelift
Nissan has revealed a cool concept car named Vmotion 2.0 Concept. They say it's for the professionals of tomorrow, we hope it will be the next Altima
Regular maintenance of a motorcycle is simple and can be done at home if you have the proper tools. Here’s a short guide on what you need
The styling tricks used by the Audi Q8 do a great job at allowing the coupe-ish SUV to conceal its Q7-mirroring footprint
GMC introduces the second generation of its compact-sized SUV, the Terrain, marking a new chapter in the brand's design philosophy
Victory Motorcycles turned out less successful than what Polaris hoped to be so the company is shutting production as of now
Shock and horror, the fifth-generation Lexus LS is motivated by a force-fed V6! On the upside, it's quite punchy and more economical than the old N/A V8 engine
Audi claims to have reworked the new SQ5 thoroughly compared to the previous generation, which is a statement that can be interpreted in two ways
Kia is already considering offering an electric version of the Stinger. It might be the South Korean rival for the Tesla Model 3, but it's not official just yet
Nick McFadden is joining Team Hammer for the 2017 MotoAmerica Superstock Championship where he will ride a Suzuki GSX-R600
A virtually unknown company shows it's better to make sure you have where to build your cars before starting to plan your world overtake
Have you ever wondered how the 2018 Kia Stinger in GT attire would look like if it were a family-oriented wagon? Well then, wonder no more
The BMW Motorrad community has a new center in California, as a new BMW-exclusive dealership has opened in Burbank. Go check it out
Volkswagen is finally making a new Microbus, and it will be an all-electric model. It will come to market in 2022, and this concept gives us an idea of its look
Mount your extended swingarm and port your engine for nitrous oxide, the No Fly Zone Arizona takes place in May over a whole weekend
Mercedes-Benz has facelifted the GLA for the 2018 model year. It has been unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show, and its every aspect was improved
BMW owners, there is a way you can make your cars safer to drive during winter. And that is to drive in Eco Pro mode with the coasting function turned off
The time has come for the 991.2 facelift to reach the GTS part of the Porsche Neunelfer line-up, with Zuffenhausen offering plenty of goodies here
The Subaru WRX STi appears to be a completely different car from the Volkswagen Golf, and yet it's extremely similar to the German hatchback's "R" version
Volkswagen is now focusing its business in the U.S. on SUVs and crossovers. The Atlas, one of the first products of the new offensive, starts at $30,000
Even though the P100D hasn't got its acceleration update yet, that doesn't mean it can't have a nice day out on the drag strip
The Spyder incarnation of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante is here, albeit as a test vehicle. The center-lock wheels of the Coupe testers are missing, but th
Many, many years since the first-generation model was introduced, the Chevrolet Traverse family hauler gets refreshed from square one
At long last, FCA US confirmed that it's committed to bring the Wrangler pickup, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer to market. All of them will be built in the U.S.
Ford has announced plans to offer a hybrid Mustang in 2020. It is claimed to offer "V8 power," but everything else about it is kept under wraps by the Blue Oval
Mercedes-Benz is currently working on the next-generation CLS, which might be launched under the CLE name. It could become the world's most aerodynamic car
What's the worst that can happen if you do not tether your cargo properly? Well, it can drop from the trailer and go haywire on the highway. Here's an example
After almost 11 years since it was introduced in Europe, the Nissan Qashqai is now available in the United States. Here it's known as the Nissan Rogue Sport
The 540C has less torque, plus it has no AWD. But being as slippery as a fish and light as a bird certainly helps it win the race
Dragon Skin paint? Does anybody at Skoda watch Game of Thrones or is this refferance to Skyrim. Regardless, it's nice to see a playful flagship
Interestingly, the new Supersports body kit looks like something Mansory designed. We know Bentley bosses checked out the tuner's work at least once
If you feel cars today ar too expensive and you are being ripped off, maybe it's time to be reminded just how much effort goes into building our vehicles
I too have stepped on Legos and know the terror of falling over with your seat. But Lexus doesn't make you feel bad about being clumsy
Very few people know about the smart formore, and that's because the SUV from Daimler's funky brand officially never saw the light of day
The 2018 Kia Stinger is finally here, and boy does it look like a million bucks! It also happens to be quite fast and pretty premium
Honda's concept looks like a smart fortwo that got a complete makeover and is about to star in the next Tron movie. It looks good is what we're trying to say
90 years after the Model T stopped production, the Ford Motor Company still holds the rights to use the "Model T" name however way Ford seems fit
This is it, the F-150 facelift! For 2018, the Ford Motor Company redesigned many things about the F-150. The highlight, however, is the Power Stroke V6 diesel
Recently viewed: x-drive, TCS, differential, inline 6, rack-and-pinion steering