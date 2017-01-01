autoevolution

Are you willing to pay top dollar for the last-ever F-150 Raptor Ford will build for 2017? Then Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction is the place for you to be
After quite some time since the P100D was introduced to the Model S and Model X lineups, Tesla added the 100D variant for those in the market for maximum range
Here’s a nice project to make in your spare time if you know your way with tools - an electric trike made out of scrap parts and some metal
Convertibles are known to be heavier than their coupe siblings. We decided to find the heaviest sporty convertibles offered on the European market today
The motorcyclist here gets surprised by traffic suddenly slowing down, rear-ends a car but miraculously lands on its trunk
The muscle animal we have here might be one of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon examples featured in the Fate of the Furious movie
Mere days after the veils were taken off the Fastback, the 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible steps into the limelight in GT guise
Ducati is adding up to its Motor Bike Expo showcase two special Diavel models along with lots of performance parts and accessories
With Chris Brown having already bragged about the Son Goku tattoo on his leg and his similarly-themed necklace, it's no wonder his Aventador SV look like this
Do you know how the new Alpine model will be called? Nobody knows, despite Renault's recent trademark application for AS110 and AS1
The Scrambler Land of Joy cult is getting two new inspiring custom motorcycles at the Motor Bike Expo 2017 in Verona this weekend
Koenigsegg's website doesn't pack a configurator (yet), but this didn't stop Angelholm from teasing us with two Regera specs coming from its employees
If you’re a passionate Ducati fan, don’t forget to buy your tickets for the Circuit of the Americas and Laguna Seca this year
Not technically a facelift, but no faffing about either, the 2017 model year update for the Ghibli breathes new life into Maserati's mid-size sedan
We're back in the game of answering questions nobody asked - what happens when an old Mercedes-Benz E-Class literally gets the axe?
Mercedes-Benz is testing the 2018 C-Class Coupe, which is a facelifted version of the ongoing model. It will get a nice set of LED headlights, among others
This track-confined toy reportedly comes with a shy mileage of 60, which means you might just be able to skip the tire change
Fiat 124 Spider Abarth owners who are looking to spice up their cars, look no further than California-based Madness Autoworks
Promotional purposes or not, this Mercedes-AMG C63 S literally had its wheels driven off during a drifting demonstration
In 2016, the Nissan Qashqai and Renault Captur outsold every other sport utility vehicle in Europe. The Volkswagen Golf bettered the both of them, though
The Levante is by no means perfect, but it does certain things better than you would expect. However, the diesel engine is the only one sold in Britain
Hybrids and electric vehicles will come to the Mercedes-AMG portfolio. The GT might get an Electric Drive version before it is replaced
Soon enough, the Ford Motor Company will offer U.S. customers with a new type of truck the people have been asking for for a long time: a hybrid truck
In 2014, the RC F was turned into a very lovely GT500 race car. But now, it's being forced to make room for the LC 500 and even gave up its pearl paint
The innaugural round of the 2017 WRC has begun on a sad note, as an accident has lead to the death of a spectator. It happened on the first special stage
Audi continues to try and assure us that Mexico production is as good as the German by making a milestone car there, the 8 millionth quattro car
Believe it or not, Dodge let the SRT Demon out of the bag long before its planned debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show. Thanks, Vin Diesel!
If you were expecting the new GT500, this ain't it. Instead, the 50th Anniversary Super Snake is a Shelby American product based on the 2017 Ford Mustang GT
There will never be a GT350 facelift, but the GT500 coming out next year could look a bit like this... maybe a little wider at the back
The factory gifted this 2017 Porsche 911 R with red strips and now that the clutch special has lost them, its PTS Medium Ivory hue stands out even more
The new Dokker and Lodgy models don't look as sharp as their Sandero and Logan counterparts. Still, they've made just the upgrades that matter
The Superveloce is still the king of the Aventador realm, with the 750 hp, sharp-responding Raging Bull delivering an unforgettable driving experience
The Ferrari 488 is so special that it needs not one, but two enhancing body kits, even if at the moment the project is all about photo manipulation
Ever wondered what would happen if a Lamborghini Huracan and a 2017 Ford GT would spend the night alone, in a garage? Here's a potential answer
The Alpine-reviving sportscar is scheduled to make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, but we might get an earlier online reveal
We need your help. Are these pics real and is this the Challenger SRT Demon? Is this Dodge's answer to the drag racing scene's need for a new hero?
SUVs are heavy vehicles, and most of them are criticized for this aspect of their existence. We made a list of the lightest ones you can buy in Europe today
One of the most important aspects of the Nurburgring is that theGerman circuit is always full of surprises and this spreads past the tarmac of the track
Customer deliveries for the 2017 Aventador S aren't scheduled to kick off until spring, so we're dealing with a Lamborghini-owned car here
Criminals film their selves doing wheelies in the middle of the city, laughing in the face of the police and damaging other’s vehicles
Six and a bit years after the first Venom GT was delivered to Aerosmith's frontman, Hennessey puts an end to the Venom GT story. The Venom F5 will supersede it
The 2017 Mazda CX-5 is making final preparations before going on sale in its domestic market. The pictured model is a 20S Proactive FWD with the six-speed auto
Third-time world champion, Marc Marquez is the first man who went up a mountain covered in thick snow riding a MotoGP motorcycle
Faraday Future was clever enough to record the effect of being taken from zero to 60 mph in the FF 91 on the faces of its guests at the launch event
By the end of January, Liberty Media will take control of the Formula 1 Group. 100 percent of its assets, to be more specific
