2023 All-New Models Guide: The 12 Cars, SUVs, and Trucks Coming Soon (Model Year 2024)

It wouldn’t be a stretch to call 2023 one of the most critical years in the history of the automotive industry because, of course, we live in an era of expansion, and it almost feels as if every new car-related patented technological breakthrough is coming into effect as we speak.
We’re about halfway through this calendar year, and there are a lot of all-new car models already on the table for us to choose from. These are models that we can either buy right now or place our order any time between this summer and Q1 of 2024.
There’s also plenty of variety to be found, from battery-electric to electrified (hybrid & plug-in hybrid) or simply gasoline-powered.
With that in mind, we put together a list of “suspects” and the criteria for them is rather simple. We’re looking strictly at all-new vehicles (new-gen, not updated) that were unveiled this year for the North American market (with one exception) as MY2024 cars – meaning they must go on sale nationwide before the clock strikes 12 on midnight December 31.
We’re going to lay it all out for you in chronological order, although with some of these models, it’s impossible to tell which is going to hit showrooms first.
#1. 2024 Mazda CX-90 (on sale from $39,595)
Powering the latter is an all-new e-Skyactiv G 3.3-liter inline-6 Turbo engine, which is said to have the highest horsepower and torque figures out of any mass-production Mazda engine ever, with 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque on tap. You can also get it with just 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque, which is what you can expect from the entry-level CX-90.
This engine also comes with M-Hybrid Boost, a mild-hybrid system meant to boost efficiency and improve acceleration from a standstill.
As for the new e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain, it packs 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, on behalf of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder unit working alongside a 17.8 kWh battery and an electric motor.
Alternatives for the Mazda CX-90 include the likes of the Honda Pilot, Toyota Grand Highlander, Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, plus a few others.
#2. 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander (on sale from $43,070)
On paper, the 2024 Grand Highlander has everything you could ever need in a mid-size three-row, non-premium SUV. It rides on the carmaker’s GA-K platform, much like the “regular” Highlander or the Lexus RX for that matter.
When it was unveiled earlier this year, we immediately noticed that both the exterior and interior were styled differently compared to what you got with the 2023 Highlander. What really matters here is cabin space, and with an extra 6.5 inches (165 mm) in terms of wheelbase, both second and third-row occupants can ride more comfortably in the “Grand”.
U.S. buyers are free to choose between three available grades in the XLE, Limited and Platinum, to go with either a 265 hp 2.4-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, a 245 hp 2.5-liter hybrid and the top spec 362 hp Hybrid Max unit.
Pricing for the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander starts from $43,070, which lands you the entry-level XLE specification with the 2.4-liter turbo engine. Meanwhile, the flagship Hybrid Max Platinum grade will set you back as much as $58,125, which to be fair is a considerable sum – you're pretty much entering Audi Q7 territory.
Going forward, we expect the Grand Highlander to become one of the most popular vehicles in its class, giving its rivals from Honda, Mazda, Kia and Hyundai a serious run for their money. We’re also curious to see how it’s going to stack up in direct competition with the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L.
#3. 2024 Subaru Crosstrek (on sale from $24,995)
Visually, the 2024 Crosstrek looks like it means business on just about any type of road. It features a mix of rugged design cues, which together with the black plastic cladding, should give you extra confidence in turning off the beaten path. Some might feel as though it is over-styled, but since the Crosstrek also exudes a sort of youthful exuberance, we can pretty much let any colorful aesthetic issues slide.
The Crosstrek is also more of an American product than ever before, seen as how the 2.5-liter Sport and Limited variants are now built at the carmaker’s Subaru of Indiana Automotive factory, in Lafayette, Indiana. Meanwhile, 2.0-liter Base and Premium trim levels are still “made in Japan”.
As for the Wilderness version ($31,995 MSRP), it’s even more capable thanks to its raised suspension (by 9.3 inches / 240 mm) and useful roof rack (rated for 700 lbs / 320 kg).
The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is priced from $24,995, which will of course land you the Base specification with AWD, standard EyeSight driver assist tech, Starlink Multimedia with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control and more. The top-spec Limited variant adds leather upholstery, Blind-Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Reverse Automatic Braking, 18-inch alloys and a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat from $30,895.
#4. 2024 Buick Envista (on sale this summer from $23,495)
It’s available in three different specifications (Preferred, Sport Touring and Avenir), with the latter boasting a remote start function, leather-appointed front seats, Avenir embroidered front-seat head restraints, automatic climate control with piano-style keys, a Black Ice chrome Avenir grille, body-color lower front and rear fascias, plus an available moonroof, Rainsense wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control and more – all from $29,695.
Even the base-spec Preferred model, which you can get from $23,495, comes with an 11-inch infotainment screen, 8-inch gauge cluster, automatic climate control, flat-bottom steering wheel, cloth with leatherette seating, 17-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights.
Meanwhile, the Sport Touring variant ($25,195 MSRP) adds ST embroidered front-seat head restraints, a more aggressive-looking grille, 18-inch high-gloss black wheels and LED-accented taillights.
The number one alternative to the 2024 Buick Envista that we can think of is the 2024 Chevrolet Trax (which almost made our list by the way). Some media outlets are comparing the Envista to the likes of the Mazda CX-30 or even the Volvo XC40, but the former is considerably smaller while the latter is considerably more expensive. The 2024 Envista and 2024 Trax look like a match made in heaven.
#5. 2024 Hyundai Kona / Kona Electric (on sale this fall)
second-generation Hyundai Kona was unveiled back in December of 2022, we’ll still make an exception and add it to our list. Official pricing has yet to be announced but gasoline-powered models should start from around $23,000, whereas the Kona Electric will probably set you back around $35,000.
Visually, Hyundai did plenty to separate this new model from its predecessor, with the front fascia now featuring a full-width light bar to go with additional light units integrated within the wheel arch cladding itself. It’s a fairly interesting setup, one that should give the rather small Kona a decent amount of road presence.
Available with a wide range of powertrain options, the 2024 Kona should be all things to all people, within a certain price range. U.S. buyers can opt between two gasoline units, either a 147 hp 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine (this is standard) or a 1.6-liter turbo with 195 horsepower – but also a battery-electric drivetrain, capable of generating 201 horsepower.
It goes without saying that if you’re in the market for a small crossover and the Hyundai Kona floats your boat, you might as well just get the Kona Electric. The pros simply outweigh the cons. From federal tax incentives to zero tailpipe emissions and a smoother day-to-day driving experience, the Kona Electric should have every single one of its siblings shaking in their boots.
#6. 2024 Lexus TX (on sale this fall)
Not everything raises questions about the TX and its true purpose. On paper, we like the fact that it has plenty of legroom for third-row passengers to go with 20.1 cu.ft of cargo space behind that third row. It also boasts the carmaker’s Safety System+ 3.0, a 14-inch touchscreen display as standard and two electrified powertrain options.
One is a 2.4-liter turbocharged hybrid (366 hp) available exclusively on TX 500h F Sport Performance models, while the other is a 3.5-liter Plug-in Hybrid V6 (406 hp), which you’ll find on the TX 550h+. The base powertrain is a 2.4-liter gasoline unit available on the TX 350, producing just 275 hp.
The closest rival to the 2024 Lexus TX, should undoubtedly be the Lincoln Aviator, but we’ll just have to wait and see how they compare in terms of both pricing and overall comfort.
#7. 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV (on sale this fall)
On the other hand, let’s face it, this is not the prettiest thing in the world to behold. Most of Mercedes’ EQ-brand models look like pods on wheels and the EQS SUV is no exception. It doesn’t have the road presence of a Cullinan or a Bentayga (granted, neither of those are electric), but we’re talking hundreds of thousands of dollars here. Luxury will be the customer’s main concern, not range or lack of tailpipe emissions.
Also, you have the “normal” EQS SUV priced from $104,400 in EQS 450+ SUV spec, and then there’s this new 2024 Mercedes-Maybach variant which will undoubtedly cost upwards of $200,000 (final MSRP hasn’t been set yet).
It does have a few impressive key highlights though, such as a max output of 649 hp and 700 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque, it can get to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, boasts the carmaker’s AIRMATIC Air Suspension with continuously adjustable damping, plus a whole bunch of niceties inside like the MBUX High-End rear seat entertainment system, Burmester 4D surround sound system, 64-color ambient lighting with Maybach-exclusive Rose Gold White and Amethyst Glow schemes, and more.
#8. Aston Martin DB12 (on sale Q3 2023)
On paper, you get a more potent car compared to the outgoing DB11, and the promise that you’ll be driving the sharpest DB model ever in terms of handling and overall vehicle dynamics. The car is particularly capable in low to medium-speed corners thanks to an updated E-Diff and Aston Martin’s latest-generation ESC system.
Unlike a conventional Limited Slip Differential, the E-Diff can go from fully open to 100% locked in just a few milliseconds. It’s not something you’ll feel in town, but if you ever get out on a race track, you might be able to appreciate this type of stuff.
Other highlights include the upgraded dampers and Electronic Power Assisted Steering system (EPAS), where the latter features a constant 13.09:1 ratio rack with speed-sensitive assistance and 2.4 turns lock-to-lock. In other words, set the car into Sport+ mode and you’ll probably never regret having purchased it.
First deliveries for the 2024 Aston Martin DB12 are set to begin during Q3 of 2023.
#9. 2024 Toyota Tacoma (on sale late 2023)
Toyota Tacoma was unveiled just last month, underpinned by the carmaker’s TNGA-F global body-on-frame platform, which it shares with the larger Tundra.
This is arguably the best-looking Tacoma ever and the best-looking truck in its segment too. It just exudes ruggedness and you’re probably wondering when you can have one, right? Well, the all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma is set to go on sale later this year, although i-FORCE MAX models will only arrive in early 2024.
In case you’re wondering, i-FORCE MAX means hybrid power unit, with an electric traction assist motor positioned between the internal combustion engine and the transmission. Output-wise, you’re looking at 326 hp and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque. That’s certainly a lot better than what you get with the 2.4-liter turbocharged four-pot engine and its 228 through 278 horsepower (depending on specification).
Here’s what you should really focus on though: the 33.8-degree approach angle, the 23.5-degree breakover and the 25.7-degree departure angle. On this latest-gen model you also get a 10% increase in overall articulation with the front stabilizer bar disconnected.
Finally, the Multi-Terrain Select system, which now works in both 4WD-High and 4WD-Low modes on a variety of surfaces such as Mud, Dirt and Sand.
As for alternatives, you have your usual suspects in the Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger, GMC Canyon, and Nissan Frontier, just to name a few.
#10. 2024 BMW 5 Series / i5 (on sale late 2023 from $57,900)
This eighth-generation 5 Series features a completely new design language and it’s the first of its kind to offer a fully electric drivetrain via its i5 variant, which we suspect won’t have any trouble finding new customers. You will have to wait a bit longer for the plug-in hybrid model though, which won’t be coming to the U.S. until 2024.
Anyway, there are a lot of “firsts” when it comes to the all-new 5 Series, and not just for this nameplate alone, but also industry firsts – like Active Lane Change with Eye Activation. It’s too soon to tell whether it’s just a gimmick that will only sometimes work as intended, or if it’s something absolutely brilliant, but either way, it’s worth recognizing.
So, how much, you ask? Well, the entry-level 530i will cost you $57,900, or $60,200 if you want it with the xDrive system. Meanwhile the 540i xDrive (coming later this year) will set you back upwards of $64,900 – none of these prices include the $995 destination and handling charge.
As for the fully electric i5 version, you can get it in eDrive40 and M60 xDrive specifications. The former costs upwards of $66,800 while the latter is an $84,100 affair.
#11. Kia EV9 (on sale Q4 2023)
Take a good look at the EV9 and what do you see? It’s a boxy, Cyberpunk-ish family SUV, right? It’s certainly not for everyone but overall, I think it looks alright. Big vehicles are generally imposing and imposing is a good thing, from a visual standpoint. I mean, this thing is 197.4 inches in length, which means it’s even longer than the Telluride, while comparable in terms of height.
Now, let’s talk highlights, such as how the dual-motor variant will offer 379 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque on tap, getting you to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds. Not mind-bendingly quick but definitely quick enough, especially for a three-row family SUV.
You also get up to 7.8-inches of ground clearance, ultra-fast 800v DC fast charging compatibility, up to 5,000 lbs of towing capacity and an onboard power generator which can turn your EV9 into a power source.
Pricing for the U.S. has yet to be announced, but we expect it to start from around $60,000.
#12. Lamborghini Revuelto (on sale Q4 2023)
Look at this thing - they might have well just strapped a water pistol to the exhaust pipes, and it would have still looked fast. Then again, Lamborghini aren’t exactly known for making underwhelming cars, not visually, and certainly not from a performance standpoint. Speaking of which, powering the Revuelto is a new 6.5-liter V12 engine, working alongside three electric motors (yes, it’s a plug-in hybrid) for a combined output of 1,001 hp and 595 lb-ft (806 Nm) of torque.
In a straight line, this will get you to 60 mph in under 2.5 seconds, before maxing out somewhere above 217 mph (350 kph). Of course, when you don’t want to go particularly fast, just put the car in electric-only mode and you can get roughly six miles of emissions-free driving from it. It’s nothing to write home about, but if you’re just going to the gym or a fancy restaurant nearby, it should get you there and back without polluting the atmosphere.
By the way, since the whole point here was to look exclusively at new-gen models, how many more years do you think it’ll be until all new cars are exclusively battery-electric? Five? Ten? Probably something in-between, right? So, better grab that gas-powered crossover while you can because its successor will look, drive and feel very different.
There’s also plenty of variety to be found, from battery-electric to electrified (hybrid & plug-in hybrid) or simply gasoline-powered.
With that in mind, we put together a list of “suspects” and the criteria for them is rather simple. We’re looking strictly at all-new vehicles (new-gen, not updated) that were unveiled this year for the North American market (with one exception) as MY2024 cars – meaning they must go on sale nationwide before the clock strikes 12 on midnight December 31.
We’re going to lay it all out for you in chronological order, although with some of these models, it’s impossible to tell which is going to hit showrooms first.
#1. 2024 Mazda CX-90 (on sale from $39,595)
The first-ever Mazda CX-90 was presented in late January as a MY2024 three-row flagship SUV, underpinned by the carmaker’s all-new platform. It’s available with both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options, with the latter kicking off from $47.445. The entry-level spec, meanwhile, will cost you just under $40k, which is a decent price point for this type of large crossover.
Powering the latter is an all-new e-Skyactiv G 3.3-liter inline-6 Turbo engine, which is said to have the highest horsepower and torque figures out of any mass-production Mazda engine ever, with 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque on tap. You can also get it with just 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque, which is what you can expect from the entry-level CX-90.
This engine also comes with M-Hybrid Boost, a mild-hybrid system meant to boost efficiency and improve acceleration from a standstill.
As for the new e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain, it packs 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, on behalf of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder unit working alongside a 17.8 kWh battery and an electric motor.
Alternatives for the Mazda CX-90 include the likes of the Honda Pilot, Toyota Grand Highlander, Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, plus a few others.
#2. 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander (on sale from $43,070)
Speaking of the Grand Highlander, here it is, in all its glory, which is exactly what we can expect from this SUV sales-wise.
On paper, the 2024 Grand Highlander has everything you could ever need in a mid-size three-row, non-premium SUV. It rides on the carmaker’s GA-K platform, much like the “regular” Highlander or the Lexus RX for that matter.
When it was unveiled earlier this year, we immediately noticed that both the exterior and interior were styled differently compared to what you got with the 2023 Highlander. What really matters here is cabin space, and with an extra 6.5 inches (165 mm) in terms of wheelbase, both second and third-row occupants can ride more comfortably in the “Grand”.
U.S. buyers are free to choose between three available grades in the XLE, Limited and Platinum, to go with either a 265 hp 2.4-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, a 245 hp 2.5-liter hybrid and the top spec 362 hp Hybrid Max unit.
Pricing for the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander starts from $43,070, which lands you the entry-level XLE specification with the 2.4-liter turbo engine. Meanwhile, the flagship Hybrid Max Platinum grade will set you back as much as $58,125, which to be fair is a considerable sum – you're pretty much entering Audi Q7 territory.
Going forward, we expect the Grand Highlander to become one of the most popular vehicles in its class, giving its rivals from Honda, Mazda, Kia and Hyundai a serious run for their money. We’re also curious to see how it’s going to stack up in direct competition with the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L.
#3. 2024 Subaru Crosstrek (on sale from $24,995)
The third-generation Subaru Crosstrek made its North American debut at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show back in February, with the Wilderness variant arriving at the New York Auto Show roughly two months later.
Visually, the 2024 Crosstrek looks like it means business on just about any type of road. It features a mix of rugged design cues, which together with the black plastic cladding, should give you extra confidence in turning off the beaten path. Some might feel as though it is over-styled, but since the Crosstrek also exudes a sort of youthful exuberance, we can pretty much let any colorful aesthetic issues slide.
The Crosstrek is also more of an American product than ever before, seen as how the 2.5-liter Sport and Limited variants are now built at the carmaker’s Subaru of Indiana Automotive factory, in Lafayette, Indiana. Meanwhile, 2.0-liter Base and Premium trim levels are still “made in Japan”.
As for the Wilderness version ($31,995 MSRP), it’s even more capable thanks to its raised suspension (by 9.3 inches / 240 mm) and useful roof rack (rated for 700 lbs / 320 kg).
The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is priced from $24,995, which will of course land you the Base specification with AWD, standard EyeSight driver assist tech, Starlink Multimedia with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control and more. The top-spec Limited variant adds leather upholstery, Blind-Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Reverse Automatic Braking, 18-inch alloys and a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat from $30,895.
#4. 2024 Buick Envista (on sale this summer from $23,495)
The first-ever Buick Envista is described by the carmaker itself as a “premium, versatile, intuitive, tech-savvy, cargo-friendly and fun to drive” crossover, featuring goodies such as an Ultrawide infotainment screen, so-called QuietTuning with Active Noise Cancellation and a standard suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance systems.
It’s available in three different specifications (Preferred, Sport Touring and Avenir), with the latter boasting a remote start function, leather-appointed front seats, Avenir embroidered front-seat head restraints, automatic climate control with piano-style keys, a Black Ice chrome Avenir grille, body-color lower front and rear fascias, plus an available moonroof, Rainsense wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control and more – all from $29,695.
Even the base-spec Preferred model, which you can get from $23,495, comes with an 11-inch infotainment screen, 8-inch gauge cluster, automatic climate control, flat-bottom steering wheel, cloth with leatherette seating, 17-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights.
Meanwhile, the Sport Touring variant ($25,195 MSRP) adds ST embroidered front-seat head restraints, a more aggressive-looking grille, 18-inch high-gloss black wheels and LED-accented taillights.
The number one alternative to the 2024 Buick Envista that we can think of is the 2024 Chevrolet Trax (which almost made our list by the way). Some media outlets are comparing the Envista to the likes of the Mazda CX-30 or even the Volvo XC40, but the former is considerably smaller while the latter is considerably more expensive. The 2024 Envista and 2024 Trax look like a match made in heaven.
#5. 2024 Hyundai Kona / Kona Electric (on sale this fall)
second-generation Hyundai Kona was unveiled back in December of 2022, we’ll still make an exception and add it to our list. Official pricing has yet to be announced but gasoline-powered models should start from around $23,000, whereas the Kona Electric will probably set you back around $35,000.
Visually, Hyundai did plenty to separate this new model from its predecessor, with the front fascia now featuring a full-width light bar to go with additional light units integrated within the wheel arch cladding itself. It’s a fairly interesting setup, one that should give the rather small Kona a decent amount of road presence.
Available with a wide range of powertrain options, the 2024 Kona should be all things to all people, within a certain price range. U.S. buyers can opt between two gasoline units, either a 147 hp 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine (this is standard) or a 1.6-liter turbo with 195 horsepower – but also a battery-electric drivetrain, capable of generating 201 horsepower.
It goes without saying that if you’re in the market for a small crossover and the Hyundai Kona floats your boat, you might as well just get the Kona Electric. The pros simply outweigh the cons. From federal tax incentives to zero tailpipe emissions and a smoother day-to-day driving experience, the Kona Electric should have every single one of its siblings shaking in their boots.
#6. 2024 Lexus TX (on sale this fall)
The Lexus TX was unveiled just recently, promising buyers a “new era of three-row luxury”, whatever that means. To some of us, it looks like nothing more than a rebadged Toyota Grand Highlander, but then again, some of us might simply be wrong – even though they are producing it at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Indiana. It’s the first Lexus model to get built there.
Not everything raises questions about the TX and its true purpose. On paper, we like the fact that it has plenty of legroom for third-row passengers to go with 20.1 cu.ft of cargo space behind that third row. It also boasts the carmaker’s Safety System+ 3.0, a 14-inch touchscreen display as standard and two electrified powertrain options.
One is a 2.4-liter turbocharged hybrid (366 hp) available exclusively on TX 500h F Sport Performance models, while the other is a 3.5-liter Plug-in Hybrid V6 (406 hp), which you’ll find on the TX 550h+. The base powertrain is a 2.4-liter gasoline unit available on the TX 350, producing just 275 hp.
The closest rival to the 2024 Lexus TX, should undoubtedly be the Lincoln Aviator, but we’ll just have to wait and see how they compare in terms of both pricing and overall comfort.
#7. 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV (on sale this fall)
Maybe the folks at Mercedes are right to feel as though there’s blood in the water as far as the electric luxury SUV segment is concerned. Waiting to design a Mercedes-Maybach exclusive offering for this category could have taken a long time, and the EQS SUV was just sitting there waiting to be exploited.
On the other hand, let’s face it, this is not the prettiest thing in the world to behold. Most of Mercedes’ EQ-brand models look like pods on wheels and the EQS SUV is no exception. It doesn’t have the road presence of a Cullinan or a Bentayga (granted, neither of those are electric), but we’re talking hundreds of thousands of dollars here. Luxury will be the customer’s main concern, not range or lack of tailpipe emissions.
Also, you have the “normal” EQS SUV priced from $104,400 in EQS 450+ SUV spec, and then there’s this new 2024 Mercedes-Maybach variant which will undoubtedly cost upwards of $200,000 (final MSRP hasn’t been set yet).
It does have a few impressive key highlights though, such as a max output of 649 hp and 700 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque, it can get to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, boasts the carmaker’s AIRMATIC Air Suspension with continuously adjustable damping, plus a whole bunch of niceties inside like the MBUX High-End rear seat entertainment system, Burmester 4D surround sound system, 64-color ambient lighting with Maybach-exclusive Rose Gold White and Amethyst Glow schemes, and more.
#8. Aston Martin DB12 (on sale Q3 2023)
The world’s first “Super Tourer” is set to hit showrooms in the third quarter of this year, featuring a new and assertive design to go with its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Floor it and you’ll be exploiting 671 horsepower and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, which is enough to get you from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. The top speed is an equally impressive 202 mph (325 kph).
On paper, you get a more potent car compared to the outgoing DB11, and the promise that you’ll be driving the sharpest DB model ever in terms of handling and overall vehicle dynamics. The car is particularly capable in low to medium-speed corners thanks to an updated E-Diff and Aston Martin’s latest-generation ESC system.
Unlike a conventional Limited Slip Differential, the E-Diff can go from fully open to 100% locked in just a few milliseconds. It’s not something you’ll feel in town, but if you ever get out on a race track, you might be able to appreciate this type of stuff.
Other highlights include the upgraded dampers and Electronic Power Assisted Steering system (EPAS), where the latter features a constant 13.09:1 ratio rack with speed-sensitive assistance and 2.4 turns lock-to-lock. In other words, set the car into Sport+ mode and you’ll probably never regret having purchased it.
First deliveries for the 2024 Aston Martin DB12 are set to begin during Q3 of 2023.
#9. 2024 Toyota Tacoma (on sale late 2023)
Toyota Tacoma was unveiled just last month, underpinned by the carmaker’s TNGA-F global body-on-frame platform, which it shares with the larger Tundra.
This is arguably the best-looking Tacoma ever and the best-looking truck in its segment too. It just exudes ruggedness and you’re probably wondering when you can have one, right? Well, the all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma is set to go on sale later this year, although i-FORCE MAX models will only arrive in early 2024.
In case you’re wondering, i-FORCE MAX means hybrid power unit, with an electric traction assist motor positioned between the internal combustion engine and the transmission. Output-wise, you’re looking at 326 hp and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque. That’s certainly a lot better than what you get with the 2.4-liter turbocharged four-pot engine and its 228 through 278 horsepower (depending on specification).
Here’s what you should really focus on though: the 33.8-degree approach angle, the 23.5-degree breakover and the 25.7-degree departure angle. On this latest-gen model you also get a 10% increase in overall articulation with the front stabilizer bar disconnected.
Finally, the Multi-Terrain Select system, which now works in both 4WD-High and 4WD-Low modes on a variety of surfaces such as Mud, Dirt and Sand.
As for alternatives, you have your usual suspects in the Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger, GMC Canyon, and Nissan Frontier, just to name a few.
#10. 2024 BMW 5 Series / i5 (on sale late 2023 from $57,900)
The quintessential midsize executive sedan went through a massive transformation process just recently, with an all-new generation model stepping out of the shadows a few weeks ago.
This eighth-generation 5 Series features a completely new design language and it’s the first of its kind to offer a fully electric drivetrain via its i5 variant, which we suspect won’t have any trouble finding new customers. You will have to wait a bit longer for the plug-in hybrid model though, which won’t be coming to the U.S. until 2024.
Anyway, there are a lot of “firsts” when it comes to the all-new 5 Series, and not just for this nameplate alone, but also industry firsts – like Active Lane Change with Eye Activation. It’s too soon to tell whether it’s just a gimmick that will only sometimes work as intended, or if it’s something absolutely brilliant, but either way, it’s worth recognizing.
So, how much, you ask? Well, the entry-level 530i will cost you $57,900, or $60,200 if you want it with the xDrive system. Meanwhile the 540i xDrive (coming later this year) will set you back upwards of $64,900 – none of these prices include the $995 destination and handling charge.
As for the fully electric i5 version, you can get it in eDrive40 and M60 xDrive specifications. The former costs upwards of $66,800 while the latter is an $84,100 affair.
#11. Kia EV9 (on sale Q4 2023)
Kia arrived at this year’s New York International Auto Show with their first-ever fully electric three-row SUV. Dubbed the EV9, it stands as the brand’s flagship model, offering plenty of interior space for passengers and cargo, as well as excellent vehicle dynamics (for a car this size), a modern dashboard design and of course, fast charging capability.
Take a good look at the EV9 and what do you see? It’s a boxy, Cyberpunk-ish family SUV, right? It’s certainly not for everyone but overall, I think it looks alright. Big vehicles are generally imposing and imposing is a good thing, from a visual standpoint. I mean, this thing is 197.4 inches in length, which means it’s even longer than the Telluride, while comparable in terms of height.
Now, let’s talk highlights, such as how the dual-motor variant will offer 379 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque on tap, getting you to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds. Not mind-bendingly quick but definitely quick enough, especially for a three-row family SUV.
You also get up to 7.8-inches of ground clearance, ultra-fast 800v DC fast charging compatibility, up to 5,000 lbs of towing capacity and an onboard power generator which can turn your EV9 into a power source.
Pricing for the U.S. has yet to be announced, but we expect it to start from around $60,000.
#12. Lamborghini Revuelto (on sale Q4 2023)
Did you think that Aston Martin DB12 you just read about would be the highlight of this list? It almost would have been had Lamborghini not unveiled its Aventador replacement, the Revuelto, back in March, with the first units scheduled to reach customers towards the end of the year.
Look at this thing - they might have well just strapped a water pistol to the exhaust pipes, and it would have still looked fast. Then again, Lamborghini aren’t exactly known for making underwhelming cars, not visually, and certainly not from a performance standpoint. Speaking of which, powering the Revuelto is a new 6.5-liter V12 engine, working alongside three electric motors (yes, it’s a plug-in hybrid) for a combined output of 1,001 hp and 595 lb-ft (806 Nm) of torque.
In a straight line, this will get you to 60 mph in under 2.5 seconds, before maxing out somewhere above 217 mph (350 kph). Of course, when you don’t want to go particularly fast, just put the car in electric-only mode and you can get roughly six miles of emissions-free driving from it. It’s nothing to write home about, but if you’re just going to the gym or a fancy restaurant nearby, it should get you there and back without polluting the atmosphere.
ConclusionA few high-end exceptions aside (like the Lambo, Aston and Maybach), you can see that it’s mostly mainstream carmakers that are looking to entice us with brand new products this year.
By the way, since the whole point here was to look exclusively at new-gen models, how many more years do you think it’ll be until all new cars are exclusively battery-electric? Five? Ten? Probably something in-between, right? So, better grab that gas-powered crossover while you can because its successor will look, drive and feel very different.