Watch the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Getting Torture Tested Over Punishing Trails in Arizona

By their nature, trucks have to be sturdy enough to haul and tow on a daily basis without skipping a beat. Certain pickups also have to hold their own off the beaten path, and the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is one of those pickups. The Japanese automaker torture tested its all-new midsizer on off-road and overlanding trails in Arizona prior to the fourth generation's debut on May 19. The footage pretty much speaks for itself.

87 photos Photo: Toyota