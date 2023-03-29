Official: Lamborghini Revuelto Retires Aventador, Packs 1,001-HP Hybrid V12, 217 MPH Chops

It’s finally here! Meet the much-hyped and long-awaited Aventador successor – it’s nonother than the electrified 1,001-hp (1,015 ps) Lamborghini Revuelto. It keeps the thumping 6.5-liter V12 while adding three electric motors. The plug-in hybrid powertrain works with a new double-clutch gearbox to deliver astounding performance and keep track of individualized settings for 13 drive modes. Let’s dive in!
We followed the Lamborghini’s Aventador replacement that was supposed to spearhead the charge against Ferrari’s SF90 lineup nearly everywhere it went. That’s how we were able to show you pictures, debate rumors, and even look at the best leaks! But now, it’s time to pull the covers off and finally see the raging bull logo put on a new hypercar. In an era dominated by an international effort to lower emissions and car-specific noises, keeping the bigger internal combustion engines from being downsized and muted by mufflers is a real challenge.
But, after 12 years, the time has come for something new, for a vehicle built along the lines of the present’s request for wild yet sustainable performance.
Lamborghini Revuelto still uses gas to make most of its power. Now 17 kg (37 lb) lighter, the 6.5-liter V12 engine (codenamed L545) puts out 813 hp (825 ps) at 9,250 rpm while it tops out at 9,500 rpm. The maximum torque figure of 725 Nm (535 lb-ft) is achieved at 6,750 rpm.
But the Revuelto is a plug-in hybrid and has three electric motors – two on the front axle (each capable of 147 hp (150 ps) 258 lb-ft (350Nm) of torque) and one integrated into the gearbox which can send power to the rear wheels. This means electric torque vectoring is in the house together with a four-wheel drive (that can also work when reversing). The latter remains active even when the two-door beast temporarily drops burning dead dinosaurs for power.
kWh. That’s less than half of the unit’s capacity put into the SF90. Still, the brand says the vehicle will be able to travel silently by using the two front motors or all three of them for around six miles (10 kilometers).
Not having a big battery is, in a way, a brilliant idea – it keeps the overall weight of the car somewhat low while allowing the driver to recharge it by using regenerative braking or the engine. According to the automaker, using gas to make electricity takes only 6 minutes to replenish the energy storage unit that weighs 154 lb (70 kg).
But there’s a weight penalty with the new model despite all the progress – the Revuelto weighs 3,907 lb (1,772 kg), 435 lb (197 kg) more than the hypercar it just replaced. The weight is nearly evenly distributed, with 44% at the front and 56% at the rear.
However, this drivetrain enables the front wheels to be driven only by the electric motors, so the gas engine’s entire power is sent to the rear axle. This clever trick enables the Aventador successor to go from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.5 seconds. Keep the accelerator pedal pressed and it will go above the 217 mph (350 kph) mark.
Don’t worry about the specific Lamborghini soundtrack because the Italian automaker says the new hypercar retained that unmistakable sound which emphasizes the tone of the 12-cylinder.
But the Volkswagen ownership is showing when we dive in even further.
The Revuelto has a new wing with improved actuators, a carbon fiber splitter with a radial leading edge, an extreme diffuser that plays structural, engine cooling, and aerodynamic functions, louvers, fins, and even door handles that all work in tandem to make sure this vehicle can look as dramatic as possible while slicing the air like a hot knife goes through butter.
The vehicle also pays visual tributes to previous models and reminds the brand’s fans about the Countach, the Diable, the Murcielago, and even the Essenza SCV12.
However, the automaker didn’t stop at designing something great. It also focused on sustainability, so the 400 colors available are now all water-based instead of solvent-based.
Bridging the gap between the automotive and aeronautics fields, Lamborghini developed a new chassis for the Revuelto which is known as the “monofuselage.” It encompasses a monocoque made of carbon fiber and a front structure made of chopped carbon fiber soaked in resin. This lowered the chassis weight by 10% compared to the Aventador and improved torsional stiffness by 25%.
The eight-speed gearbox has a wet double clutch and because it houses the third electric motor it allows the powertrain to drive different gears at the same time. It’s also capable of continuous downshifting, meaning it can drop multiple gears while the driver holds down the left paddle. Following in the footsteps of the legendary Miura and the futuristic Essenza SCV12, the transmission is positioned transversely, is very compact, and weighs 425 lb (193 kg).
The hypercar also borrowed something from the Huracan STO – the reduced steering ratio and stiffer anti-roll bars.
Inside, the driver will discover a new steering wheel that shows four new dedicated drive modes – Recharge, Hybrid, Citta, and Performance. The first activates the engine to replenish the battery, the second alternates between the engine and the motors, the third makes sure to prioritize EV driving for places like London where ULEZ is active, while the last one is unlocking more power, but leaves some horsepower aside for the track. To unleash the monster, Corsa mode is needed.
Besides the new steering wheel rotors that foster the creation of 13 driving modes, the driver and the passenger get three displays, each of different measurements. The largest one is the instrument cluster with its 12.3-inch size, followed by the 9.1-inch passenger display, and the central screen boasts a diagonal of just 8.4 inches.
Lamborghini says its navigation system uses maps updated in real-time, so there’s a chance CarPlay and Android Auto might not be needed for exploring unknown roads. Amazon Alexa is also included and helps the driver and the passenger modify certain settings without touching anything.
Since this is a driver’s vehicle, there is no driving automation involved. However, Lamborghini included a couple of advanced driver-assistance systems like Active Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control.
The Revuelto also comes with more headroom – 0.03 in (26 mm) than the Aventador Ultimae.
Finally, Lamborghini’s interesting approach will most likely help it keep its customer base and even expand it. A lot of novelties, an accent put on sustainability, enough power to make most production cars tremble at the start line, and looks that make the driver feel like a pilot create a unique picture, one that’s quintessentially from Sant’Agata Bolognese. It’s also something that will give Ferrari another reason to step up its game again and give the world a better SF90.
Now, let’s hear it roar, and don’t forget to check the spec sheet or the full press release available down below!
Packing a mean, somewhat cleaner punch
Lots of novelties
Thinking of you... And the regulations!
