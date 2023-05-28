2024 BMW i5 vs. 2023 Tesla Model S: Watch Out, Tesla, There's a New Kid in Town

Tesla's stronghold has come under fire the moment other luxury carmakers launched their electric vehicles. After BMW i4 tried (but ultimately failed) to give the Tesla Model 3 a run for its money, the Bavarians are taking another crack at it with the eighth generation 5 Series, for the first time in an all-electric guise. Will the BMW i5 be more successful against the Model S than its brother i4 was against the Model 3?

14 photos Photo: BMW, Tesla | collage