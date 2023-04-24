2023 Nissan Titan and Frontier Recalled Over Potentially Damaged Inner Tire Beads

Not exactly the most popular trucks in their segments, the full-size Titan and mid-size Frontier have been recalled to the tune of 4,249 units. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration by Nissan, said workhorses may have been produced with potentially damaged tires.
Who's to blame for this issue? That would be Nissan rather than Continental's tire plant in Mount Vernon. Founded in 1973 by General Tire, then acquired by Continental in 1987, said plant has 3,500 employees.
The owner of a Titan PRO-4X reported a sudden air loss on the right front tire back in March 2023. Nissan immediately started investigating, with Nissan discovering five trucks with flat tires during a yard audit. The General Grabber- and Hankook-branded tires were found to feature tears in their inner beads. In light of this discovery, the Japanese automaker initiated a quality hold for its 2023 model year Titan and Frontier trucks.
Said quality hold was escalated in March 2023 with a dealership action, with Nissan instructing stateside dealers to replace all four tires and the spare for extra peace of mind. Not long after, the company identified the root cause for the tears in the inner beads. More specifically, a tire mounter boot had been replaced with an incorrectly-shaped part. The boot may contact the inner bead during the mounting process, causing the aforementioned tear. Nissan is currently aware of six field claims alleging sudden air loss. Dealers have already been instructed to replace all four tires and the spare, whereas owners will be informed on June 10.
The 4,249 affected trucks are split between the 2023 model year Titan and 2023 Frontier. Build dates range from January 20, 2023 and March 20, 2023 for the Titan. As for the Frontier, make that January 26, 2023 to April 4, 2023. The easiest way to determine if one's truck is recalled is to use the VIN look-up tool on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's web portal.
Last year, the full-size Titan sold a puny 15,063 units in the United States, down 45 percent from 2021. The Frontier did better, improving 25.5 percent from 60,693 two year ago to 76,183 units in 2022. Pricing for the Titan kicks off at $39,950 sans destination charge, whereas the heavier-duty Titan XD retails at $47,590.
The Frontier is a bit on the pricey side of midsizers as well, with the most basic of specifications costing $29,370 at press time. The V6-engined Frontier can tow 6,690 pounds (3,035 kilos) when properly configured.
Nissan promises up to 11,033 pounds (5,004 kilograms) for the V8-only Titan XD, which features a 3-inch larger frame. Other notable differences include commercial-grade componentry and heavy-duty brakes. By comparison, the Titan makes do with 9,323 pounds (4,229 kilograms) in King Cab 4x2 specification.
