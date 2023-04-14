Hey There, Mysterious Quirky Crossover, Are You the All-New 2025 Nissan Juke?

Our spy photographers have just delivered a fresh batch of scoops showing a very camouflaged crossover that pretty much leaves us scratching our heads. Could it be the next-generation Nissan Juke? Maybe, maybe not, though it seems plausible at this point.
Some of you could be tempted to say that it's probably a more significant mid-cycle update of the Japanese company's subcompact crossover than the one unveiled last year. But you'd be wrong because the spy shots shared in the gallery above reveal some significant upgrades for a facelift.
For one, the test car had three-quarter windows, which the current Juke lacks. The rear door handles were not hidden anymore, and the tailgate, rear bumper, and taillights, which appear to have a vertical design this time, are all new. The roofline is more sloping towards the rear, and the trunk space is now bigger. The reflectors were positioned further down, and the visible tailpipe tells us that we're not looking at an electric vehicle but one powered by dead dinosaurs. Black cladding can be seen around the wheel arches, and the alloys are smaller, hence why it looks a bit more jacked up.
Unfortunately, since the prototype didn't move at all while our man with the cam was on site, these are the only images of it that we currently have. Thus, we cannot speak at all about the face of the car, nor the interior, for that matter. Nevertheless, if we are indeed looking at the next-gen Nissan Juke, then these sport significant changes too. We will be able to tell you more about it once we get our hands on additional spy shots, which should happen in the not-so-distant future.
Meanwhile, we will remind you that the next-gen Nissan Juke will reportedly transition to electric power in a couple of years. The zero-emission variant(s) are understood to be based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-EV platform, shared with the Ariya and Megane E-Tech, whereas the hybrids, because it is believed to still sport electrified assemblies too, should build on the CMF-B construction. New battery tech should be on deck, perhaps with fast-charging rates of up to 400 kW. We wouldn't hold our breath for solid-state batteries, as these will allegedly launch in 2028.
Certain voices speak of a 2025 unveiling of the next-generation Juke, whereas others believe that it might be presented as early as next year. It is possible that the electrified versions will launch at first, followed shortly by the all-quiet model(s), but that's pure speculation at this point. So, do you think that this is the all-new Juke beneath that heavy camouflage or something else entirely? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments section below.
