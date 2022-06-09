Hybrid-Powered Nissan Juke Gets UK Pricing, Prepare £27,250

Precisely £27,250 on the road may seem like a lot for a subcompact utility vehicle, and it’s definitely a lot based upon the current economic turmoil. On the other hand, the hybrid-powered Nissan Juke for the UK market is merely £1,730 costlier than its equivalent non-hybrid counterpart.
Converting to 34,145 freedom eagles, what exactly do you get for this bunch of cash? For starters, the N-Connecta trim level that’s very well equipped. This grade sits higher than the internal combustion-only Visia and Accenta, which aren’t exactly spartan either. The Visia, for example, comes with LED headlamps and running lights, cruise control, speed limiter, lane departure warning, lane intervention, and traffic sign recognition.
The Accenta levels up to 17-inch alloys, NissanConnect 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, NissanConnect Services, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a rearview camera. Finally, the N-Connecta that’s also available with hybrid oomph levels up to satellite navigation, a 7.0-inch color screen combimeter, Intelligent Key, push-button start, an electric handbrake, auto hold, automatic climate control, and leather on the steering wheel and shift knob.
e-Pedal Step is a hybrid-exclusive system that allows the movement of the vehicle to be controlled using the accelerator exclusively. When your foot is lifted from the gas pedal (or is it petrol because it’s British English?), up to 0.15 G of braking is applied, decelerating the vehicle to a crawl.
Another quirk comes in the guise of selectable electric mode, which can be activated or deactivated by pressing a button located between the central air vents. The HR16DE combustion engine and electric motor come together to belt out 141 horsepower (143 ps). Combined torque isn’t available, but we do know the 1.6-liter mill develops 109 pound-feet (148 Nm) and the electric motor is capable of churning out 151 pound-feet (205 Nm).
“Nissan’s electrified product strategy is gaining momentum, and the Juke Hybrid represents another milestone on our strategic ambition to have an electrified range by 2023,” said Guillaume Cartier, chairperson in charge of the AMIEO region (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, Oceania).
