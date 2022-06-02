Ford F-150 Raptor 37 Drag Races Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, Serious Whooping Ensues

For the 2022 model year, the torquiest Ford F-150 pickup truck fitted with an internal combustion engine is the PowerBoost at 570 pound-feet (773 Nm) at 3,000 revolutions per minute. As for ponies, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 in the Raptor is rated 450 horsepower at 5,850 rpm.
Which is quicker in the quarter mile, though? Ryan ZumMallen of Edmunds is much obliged to answer that question with the help of vehicle test editor Reese Counts in the Raptor and vehicle testing director Jonathan Elfalan in the PowerBoost. It should be mentioned the Raptor is rocking the 37-inch tire package, large tires that aren’t really adequate for dry lake bed racing.
Tipping the scales at 5,961 pounds (2,704 kilograms), the Raptor 37 also happens to be heavier than the PowerBoost, which is rated at 5,766 pounds (2,615 kilograms). Be that as it may, the hybrid truck is 20 horsepower down on the combustion-only challenger. This difference should matter as Reese and Jonathan get closer to the finish line, but who’ll get there first?
In the first race, the PowerBoost is two-tenths quicker to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) and four-tenths quicker in the quarter mile, crossing the finish line at 95.5 miles per hour (153.7 kilometers per hour). The hybrid-assisted truck improves to 5.8 and 14.2 seconds in the second race as opposed to 6.3 and 14.7 seconds for the combustion-only pickup.
Reese and Jonathan have raced each other one more time, this time from a roll. With the PowerBoost set to 2WD High, the more frugal sibling takes the win in 13.3 seconds compared to 13.9 seconds for the F-150 Raptor.
If you’re in the market for an F-150 PowerBoost, prepare to pony up $4,495 over the base 3.3-liter V6 PFDI engine of the XL SuperCrew. The off-road specification is $69,905 sans destination charge, and in a matter of months, the Raptor will probably break into the $80,000s with the V8-engined R.
