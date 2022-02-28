2022 Nissan Juke Hybrid Unveiled, Uses Complex Tech To Cut Fuel Consumption

The New powertrain in the Nissan Juke range is a full-hybrid setup that involves an electric motor with 49 horsepower (36 kW) and 205 Nm of torque developed by the Japanese marque, which works with an internal combustion unit, with 1.6-liters of displacement, and that produces 94 horsepower (69 kW) and 148 Nm of torque.
Renault has provided a 15kW high-voltage starter/generator unit mated to the gasoline engine, an inverter, and a 1.2-kWh water-cooled battery. All those work with the French marque's innovative gearbox, which has four gears meant for use with the internal combustion unit and two for the electric motors.
The transmission is without a clutch, and has ditched synchronizers in favor of dog clutches. The setup is already available in the Renault Clio E-Tech.
The driver does not have to shift any gears, despite the complicated powertrain described above. Instead, the two electric motors onboard are used to synchronize the gears, while a computer manages the shift points, battery regeneration, as well as the advanced series-parallel hybrid architecture.
E-Tech on the Renault Clio, or the Hybrid on the Nissan Juke goes through all those types on its own, seamlessly. In other words, the system does all the work.
Every start from naught is done in 100% electric mode, no matter how hard the accelerator pedal is pressed. Moreover, the vehicle will stay in EV mode up to 34 mph (55 kph). From there, the hybrid modes get shifted between each other depending on driving speed, battery charge, and acceleration requirements.
While still under homologation, the Juke Hybrid has an average combined CO2 emissions of 118 grams per kilometer, and an average combined fuel consumption of 54 MPG (UK). Full specs will be released after the homologation process is completed.
Just like in EVs or other advanced hybrids, the on-board electric motor is used to recharge the battery when slowing down, and Nissan has also implemented its e-Pedal step system that allows for deceleration of up to 0.15 g until a speed of just 5 kph (3 mph), from where the conventional brakes must be used to achieve a full stop.
Installing the hybrid system has reduced the trunk's capacity by 68 liters due to the placement of the battery, which means that cargo volume is now 354 liters (ca. 12.5 cu. ft.), while load space can go as high as 1,237 liters (ca. 43 cu. ft.) with the rear seats folded down.
Knee room is unchanged at 553 mm (about 1.81 ft), Nissan notes, which means that the position of the rear bench has not been modified. On the inside, the Juke Hybrid comes with modified gauge clusters, a button for the e-Pedal mode, and the addition of a button meant to force the activation of the EV mode.
From a design perspective, the Juke Hybrid comes with small aerodynamic tweaks to the grille, changing the grill to a mesh type, as well as modifications to the bumper, adding a radiator grille shutter, and changing the shape of the rear spoiler mounted above the rear window for cleaner airflow behind the vehicle.
For aerodynamic reasons, the rear axle has a cover for smooth airflow under the vehicle, while the front wheels have new spoilers for airflow cleaning.
Customers will be able to get the Juke Hybrid with the all-new two-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, as well as 19-inch two-tone wheels from the Ariya. The former model is also available for other Juke variants.
The introduction of the new Nissan Juke Hybrid, the first of its kind, will happen this summer. Once it is available across Europe, we will have pricing information and other specification.
