2022 Ford Explorer Recalled Over Fuel System Issue, Lincoln Aviator Also Affected

Back in January 2022, an issue pertaining to the fill pipe vapor line connector was brought to the attention of the Critical Concern Review Group. A few days prior, Ford discovered that the vapor recirculation line connector exceeded the ergo force requirement of the OKTB procedure.
The Ford Motor Company immediately started to investigate the issue in great detail, more so if you remember the Pinto’s fuel system-related issue and subsequent litigation. Ford says that the 2022 model year Mustang was contained and repaired at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant prior to shipment. But as fate would have it, two mid-size utility vehicles weren’t as lucky.
Ford explains the fuel filler tube connection is prone to detach in the event of a crash, resulting in fuel leakage, increasing the risk of a fire. This condition goes against Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 301 concerning the integrity of the fuel system. Care to guess who is to blame for this fiasco? The Dearborn-based automaker points the finger at FRS (a.k.a. Fluid Routing Solutions) which makes the faulty component in Mexico.
Documents filed with the NHTSA explain the following: “The dimensions of the annular surface profile of the recirculation vent tube end forming were out of print to the SAE J2044 standard. An annular surface profile is critical to holding the mating clip in place, preventing tube separation.”
Ford isn’t aware of accidents or injuries related to this condition.
A grand total of 18,078 utility vehicles are called back, namely the 2022 model year Ford Explorer and 2022 model year Lincoln Aviator produced at Chicago Assembly in Illinois between December 6th last year and January 3rd. The remedy consists of installing a fuel vapor line redundant locking clip. Authorized retailers have been informed of the recall while customers will be notified between April 4th and April 8th by first-class snail mail.
