5 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Saves Wedding, Keeps the Lights on During Uncool Power Outage

4 Ford Mustang Ice White Is Just an Appearance Package, Brings Vintage Back in Fashion

2 Gorgeous 1977 Ford F-150 Looks Ripe for Cool Trips to Even the Most Distant Shows

2022 Ford Explorer ST Now Has Both RWD and AWD, New ST-Line Slots Below

Ford’s Explorer has big shoes to fill in every time a new update comes forward. After all, it’s America’s all-time top-selling sport utility vehicle, according to the Blue Oval. But this time around the changes are a bit quirky. 32 photos SUV series. Chief among them is the switch from standard AWD to standard RWD for the ST, but we don’t have the exact pricing details just yet.



Hopefully, the change comes with a lower MSRP, but who knows... Anyways, all mysteries will be solved once the Explorer line hits nationwide dealerships later this year. Until then, we need to check up on the highlights. Aside from making the Explorer ST a base RWD model and optional AWD SUV,



It is positioned between the XLT and Limited grades, and brings all the styling of a “fully equipped Explorer ST.” But, instead of the 400-horsepower 3.0-liter EcoBoost, under the hood resides the 2.3-liter EcoBoost mill with “just” 300 ponies. It’s also $7,570 cheaper than a fully-blown ST if that



On the other hand, several trims can now be had with the same power as an Explorer ST. That would be the Explorer King Ranch and Platinum models, which now have a standard 400-hp powertrain. Additional changes for the model year include the free choice between a traditional second-row bench seat or a captain’s chair arrangement, two new exterior colors (Stone Blue and Burgundy Velvet), or the introduction of a second-row bench option on the



The King Ranch and Platinum grades are also getting a standard Technology Package with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, a 14-speaker B&O sound system, as well as multi-contour seats. Additionally, the XLT Sport Appearance Package has a new Ebony with Light Slate seat trim. Quickly confirming the rumor that Ford is making the flagship Explorer ST a standard rear-wheel-drive affair, the Detroit automaker has revealed most details about the 2022 model year changes across the entireseries. Chief among them is the switch from standardto standard RWD for the ST, but we don’t have the exact pricing details just yet.Hopefully, the change comes with a lower MSRP, but who knows... Anyways, all mysteries will be solved once the Explorer line hits nationwide dealerships later this year. Until then, we need to check up on the highlights. Aside from making the Explorer ST a base RWD model and optional AWD SUV, the company is also introducing an Explorer ST-Line.It is positioned between the XLT and Limited grades, and brings all the styling of a “fully equipped Explorer ST.” But, instead of the 400-horsepower 3.0-liter EcoBoost, under the hood resides the 2.3-liter EcoBoost mill with “just” 300 ponies. It’s also $7,570 cheaper than a fully-blown ST if that aspect matters.On the other hand, several trims can now be had with the same power as an Explorer ST. That would be the Explorer King Ranch and Platinum models, which now have a standard 400-hp powertrain. Additional changes for the model year include the free choice between a traditional second-row bench seat or a captain’s chair arrangement, two new exterior colors (Stone Blue and Burgundy Velvet), or the introduction of a second-row bench option on the Timberline The King Ranch and Platinum grades are also getting a standard Technology Package with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, a 14-speaker B&O sound system, as well as multi-contour seats. Additionally, the XLT Sport Appearance Package has a new Ebony with Light Slate seat trim.