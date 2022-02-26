Chevrolet Recalls C8 Corvette Over Rear Half Shafts With Missing Ball Bearings

Back in September, a GM engineer inspected a rear half shaft recovered from a 2021 model year Corvette. He found two missing ball bearings out of a total of six, which prompted immediate discussions with the supplier.
GKN Automotive informed General Motors of a “potential failure in the inspection process,” which is a stupid oversight for such a well-known company. To whom it may concern, the London-based outfit supplied the twin-clutch rear drive unit of the Focus RS. It’s worth noting the twin-clutch rear drive unit of the Bronco Sport Badlands is produced by GKN as well.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the aforementioned engineer submitted a report to the automaker’s SUFS program on October 7th. The supplier originally identified 19 VINs containing half shafts that may have been improperly inspected. Four months later, six more Corvettes were added to the tally.
Of the 25 vehicles mentioned earlier, 22 are located in the United States according to General Motors. The 2021 and 2022 models were produced between January 27th, 2021 and September 28th, 2021.
Identified under part number 85113611, the rear half-shaft assemblies will be inspected by authorized Chevrolet Corvette dealers. The remedy components were manufactured outside of the suspect window, which ended on September 21st according to GKN Automotive. Cars assembled after September 28th are said to feature properly inspected rear half shafts.
Owners are recommended to ring the Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 for any questions regarding this problem. Notification letters will be delivered on April 4th according to the biggest of the Detroit Big Three.
In related news, General Motors will end model year 2022 production at the beginning of May. The 2023 Corvette will start rolling off the line on May 9th as per the latest information sourced from the GM Workbench system.
