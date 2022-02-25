Audi Recalls Almost 1,000 Electric Vehicles Over a Mistake in the Owner’s Manual

Last November, the North American office of Audi informed the Audi AG mothership back home in Germany of a mistake in the owner’s manual of the e-tron GT. What kind of mistake, you ask? As it happens, the kPa and PSI units were assigned to the wrong columns in the tire pressure table.
It’s not a considerable blunder at first glance, but then again, don’t forget that many people aren’t technically inclined. These motorists may inflate the tires too little or too much due to the automaker’s error, a condition that may lead to premature tire wear or – God forbid – a high-speed blowout.
Audi highlights that the B-pillar label is correct in this matter. Be that as it may, the Electronic Code of Federal Regulations requires the automaker to state the correct tire pressure (title 49, chapter V, part 575.6).
The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer isn’t aware of complaints, warranty records, crashes, or injuries related to this mistake. A grand total of 920 vehicles produced from March 18th, 2021 through October 18th, 2021 are called back to have their owner’s manual rectified with the corrected table for tire pressure values. Audi further notes that vehicles produced after December 6th have received the owner’s manual insert from the factory.
Model year 2023 vehicles will receive a corrected owner’s manual. Dealers and customers alike will be notified on April 15th as per the automaker.
Currently the most expensive all-electric vehicle sold by the four-ringed automaker in the United States, the Porsche Taycan-based sedan is available in two flavors: the $102,400 e-tron GT and the $142,400 RS e-tron GT.
The lesser variant is available in Premium Plus and Prestige flavors. The Audi Sport variant comes in a single configuration. Despite its exceedingly high price tag, the RS e-tron GT doesn't come with a full leather interior. That package adds $5,350 to the tally. Adding insult to injury, rear-wheel steering is only available as part of the $8,450 carbon performance pack.
Audi highlights that the B-pillar label is correct in this matter. Be that as it may, the Electronic Code of Federal Regulations requires the automaker to state the correct tire pressure (title 49, chapter V, part 575.6).
The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer isn’t aware of complaints, warranty records, crashes, or injuries related to this mistake. A grand total of 920 vehicles produced from March 18th, 2021 through October 18th, 2021 are called back to have their owner’s manual rectified with the corrected table for tire pressure values. Audi further notes that vehicles produced after December 6th have received the owner’s manual insert from the factory.
Model year 2023 vehicles will receive a corrected owner’s manual. Dealers and customers alike will be notified on April 15th as per the automaker.
Currently the most expensive all-electric vehicle sold by the four-ringed automaker in the United States, the Porsche Taycan-based sedan is available in two flavors: the $102,400 e-tron GT and the $142,400 RS e-tron GT.
The lesser variant is available in Premium Plus and Prestige flavors. The Audi Sport variant comes in a single configuration. Despite its exceedingly high price tag, the RS e-tron GT doesn't come with a full leather interior. That package adds $5,350 to the tally. Adding insult to injury, rear-wheel steering is only available as part of the $8,450 carbon performance pack.