Audi Recalls e-tron GT Over Potentially Obstructed Child Seat Anchors

Even though it’s not quite the first car that springs to mind for this purpose, the Audi e-tron GT does feature a child restraint anchorage system. Be that as it may, the Ingolstadt-based automaker is recalling a handful of vehicles over potentially obstructed anchors that fail to comply with FMVSS 225.
Back in July 2021, the German brand was informed by another Volkswagen Group-owned brand that the wiring harness for the center rear seat belt buckle may be routed incorrectly. A countermeasure was immediately implemented in production to prevent the possibility of improper routing.
Through October 2021, the company investigated certain vehicles to identify any defects. “Ten percent of sampled vehicles inspected at the ports exhibited improper wire routing” according to Audi. Further testing indicated that the condition is clearly observable on the affected vehicles.
From November to January 2022, the carmaker made further investigations during which Audi identified a noncompliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 225 if the lower anchors on the right rear seat are made inoperative by the wire routing condition. After a little back and forth between the U.S. and German teams, the Audi Product Safety Committee subsequently decided to conduct a noncompliance recall on February 16th.
Precisely 693 vehicles are called back, e-tron GT models produced between March 18th, 2021 and September 15th, 2021. The non-sequential VIN range begins with WAUEJBFW1N7000921 and concludes with WAUAHBFW5N7902031 according to documents filed with the NHTSA.
Although it’s one of the most expensive Audis on sale today, as in $102,400 for the most basic of specifications, the fix for the e-tron GT comes in the guise of “fabric tape.” More specifically, the wiring harness will be correctly routed and then secured with fabric tape to correct this condition.
Dealers will be notified of the recall before or on April 15th whereas known customers will be mailed by Volkswagen Group of America on April 15th. If necessary, dealerships will replace any damaged buckles free of charge.
