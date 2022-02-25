2022 Audi Q5 Lineup Gains New Base Model Stateside, Price Goes Up Anyway

Audi has quietly expanded its Q5 family for the 2022 model year by introducing a new trim level in the United States.
Dubbed the 2022 Audi Q5 40 TFSI quattro, it sits at the bottom of the range, and despite being less powerful than the previous entry-level 2021 Q5 45 TFSI, it is $100 pricier, Car&Driver reveals. At the same time, those looking to get the 2022 Q5 45 TFSI will have to pay $2,600 more, as it can be had from $46,995.
Power is supplied by the same 2.0-liter four-pot. However, the gasoline engine has been detuned, as it produces 201 hp and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque, as opposed to 261 hp and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) in the 45 variant. The thrust is still directed to the standard quattro all-wheel drive system through a seven-speed automatic transmission.
A quick look on Audi’s official website reveals that the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration is dealt with in 6.8 seconds in the new base model, 1.1 seconds slower than the Q5 45 TFSI. At 130 mph (209 kph), top speed is identical in both. The EPA fuel economy is rated at 23/29/25 mpg (10.2/8.1/9.4 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined in the Q5 40 TFSI, and 23/28/25 (10.2/8.4/9.4 l/100 km) in the 45 TFSI. The latter has a 4,400-pound (1,995-kg) towing capacity, and for the former, the automaker hasn’t disclosed any figures at the time of writing.
Offered in the Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige grades, the 2022 Q5 40 TFSI is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in all-season tires. Things such as the keyless entry & go, power tailgate, three-zone climate control, LED interior lighting package, multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters, heated front seats, 10.1-inch MMI system, 7-inch color driver information display, smartphone integration, and several driving assistance items are offered at no extra cost.
