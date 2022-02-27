Another Tesla Is Delivered Without Brake Pads – a Model Y Performance in Canada

When April Gillmore told us that her Tesla Model 3 Performance came without the brake pad on the left rear wheel, some Tesla advocates tried to dismiss that from being true. Confronted with the evidence, their excuse was that it was anecdotal evidence. A second brake pad missing makes that sort of argument go sour and raises concerns that more vehicles may be affected by the issue.
The new case happened with Alex, a Tesla Model Y Performance owner from Ontario, Canada. Drive Tesla Canada broke the news, showing that the website wants Tesla to succeed in the right way: without overseeing issues that the company should fix immediately.
According to what Alex told Darryn John, he took delivery of his Model Y Performance in Ottawa on December 28, 2021. The only problem he noticed with his car was the drive side coat hook, which the Tesla Service Center immediately fixed.
He started to notice the issue after a few weeks. Alex reported that he began to hear a strange noise coming from the rear of his car when braking. That’s precisely what warned Gillmore of the missing part in her car. The difference is that she noticed it as soon as she drove away from the Tesla Service Center with her EV.
By February 9, the noise was so loud that Alex decided to take the right wheel out and check the brakes there on his own. To his surprise, the brake pad was missing, and the brake caliper was carving the inner side of the rotor.
Without all necessary parts ready for replacement, the Tesla Service Center put another brake pad in the car and said Alex could drive it safely. A few days later, a low brake fluid warning advised him to pull over safely. Being close to the service center, he left his car there to wait for the parts and took a Model S loaner while he waited.
Alex told Drive Tesla Canada he still loves the company and its cars and remains a shareholder. However, he wants Tesla to take the necessary measures to avoid delivering cars without brake pads because this could have cost his life and those of his wife and kids. So do we. Hopefully, Tesla will not allow a third case to pop up and will check what caused these Performance units to miss brake pads. Depending on the number of affected units, a recall should follow, even if for very few units.
