Porsche Recalls Taycan Over Potentially Obstructed Child Seat Anchors

Last year in July, the peeps at Porsche identified a “manufacturing variability” with their all-electric Taycan. More specifically, the German automaker identified a misrouted wiring harness attached to the center rear seatbelt buckle. Production countermeasures were immediately deployed, but some cars were produced with misrouted harnesses.
Engineering analysis indicates that interference with the LATCH anchor would be clearly observable by the owner of the vehicle. Coupled with the potential consequences of a misrouted harness, Porsche decided to recall these Taycans because the aforementioned condition goes against the requirements specified by Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard no. 225.
Roughly two percent of 5,305 recalled vehicles could exhibit some form of misrouting, according to the Stuttgart-based automaker. Dealers have already been instructed to inspect the wiring harness of the center rear seatbelt buckle and secure it so that it doesn’t interfere with the inboard anchor of the rear passenger-side outboard seat. Owner notifications will be sent on April 22th by snail mail in the form of Porsche-branded envelopes.
Porsche has also issued a stop delivery order on the 2020 to 2022 model year Taycan, instructing dealers to not deliver the subject vehicles before inspecting and securing the misrouted harness. It should be highlighted that only those vehicles equipped with the optional rear center seat are called back, vehicles produced between January 17th, 2020, and July 20th last year.
Priced from $82,700 sans destination for the rear-wheel-drive configuration with the standard-range battery, the Porsche Taycan for the North American market can be optioned with 2+1 rear seats for $480 according to the configurator. These rear seats can be folded down individually (40:20:40).
Taycan variants also include the all-wheel-drive 4S, followed by the GTS, Turbo, and range-topping Turbo S that cranks out 750 ponies with overboost and launch control turned on. In addition to the four-door sedan, Porsche also offers the Taycan in the guise of a station wagon known as the Sport Turismo and a lifted station wagon marketed as the Cross Turismo.
