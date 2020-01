Renault Details New Clio Hybrid, Captur Plug-In Hybrid With E-Tech Drivetrains

kWh

Revealed at the 2020 Brussels Motor Show, the åçClio E-Tech Hybrid combines a High-Voltage Starter Generator with a multi-mode clutchless transmission. That’s two electric motors, working in conjunction with a 1.6-liter engine. The subcompact hatchback also features a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 1.2This apparently complex setup enables up to 80 percent fewer CO2 emissions in urban driving. The Captur E-Tech Plug-In Hybrid levels up to 9.8 kWh, enabling the crossover to travel up to 50 kilometers (31 miles) in all-electric mode.Both models start inmode, and the series-parallel architecture allows the e-motors to operate either independently or in tandem. The primary e-motor acts as a kinetic energy harvester when the driver lifts off the accelerator pedal. Engaging the transmission selector into B for Brake enables more energy recuperation.Regenerative braking is also featured, along with E-Tech badging on the outside and custom graphics for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. The “smart cockpit” as Renault calls it features a touchscreen infotainment system from the Easy Link family, available with either 7.0- or 9.3-inch diagonals.The stop-and-start button you’d find in-only models has been replaced by an EV button, and yes, even the Clio E-Tech Hybrid can be switched to EV mode provided that the Li-Ion battery has enough energy for all-electric driving. The Captur Plug-In Hybrid can run on electric energy alone at speeds as high as 135 km/h (85 mph), and in urban conditions, the EV range is 65 kilometers (40 miles).Care to guess what’s the fuel economy of the plug-in hybrid crossover from Renault? As it happens, the combined rating under theis 188 miles to the gallon, translating to 156.8 mpg in the U.S. and 1.5 liters per 100 kilometers.