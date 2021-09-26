This Used Nissan Juke Costs More Than a Brand New Lamborghini Huracan, Curious Why?

Nissan may have theoretically invented the subcompact crossover class with the first-gen Juke, but the model was nothing to write home about in terms of performance. Well, if you didn’t opt for the Nismo variant anyway, which offered performance on par with the previous-gen hot hatchbacks.
However, some may remember that a handful were fitted with the GT-R R35’s engine, and one of them has been listed for sale. It is advertised by VDMCars in Germany as one of five ever made, two of which are said to have been crashed, and another two belonging to Nissan.
Thus, this is the only one that you can actually buy, and it has already changed hands a few times over the years. As for the asking price, you’re looking at a cool €237,941 or almost $280,000 at the current exchange rates, but you cannot import it here yet. Mind you, that’s straight mid-engine supercar territory, as one could get a brand new Lamborghini Huracan, with a decent amount of options, for that money.
So, besides the turbo’d 3.8-liter V6 engine, which was actually tuned to produce 690 brake horsepower, what else is special about the Nissan Juke-R built by Severn Valley Motorsport? That would be the dual-clutch transmission, lifted from the Godzilla, new exhaust system, Brembo brakes, custom suspension, and more. It also boasts a wide body kit, rides on seven-spoke alloys shod in sticky tires, and wears a satin black paint finish.
Inside, the crazy super crossover has bucket seats with ‘Juke-R’ emblems embedded into the integrated headrests, racing harnesses, roll cage in case things go south, and lots of red trim contrasting the black overall looks. The question is, would you buy it if you had that much money lying around or would you get a full-blown supercar instead? This writer already knows the answer, so here’s a hint.
