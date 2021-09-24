I Hate Crossovers, But I’ve Been Living With a Jeep Renegade for the Past 3 Years

Crossovers and SUVs are so trendy these days that no matter where you look, you are bound to see one. Heck, they’re so popular that almost every car brand makes them, be it Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Maserati, to name but some of the most expensive ones. Even Ferrari has one in the pipeline that plans to put the Urus in its corner, in theory.