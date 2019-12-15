The Ford Mustang Schwarzenegger Once Won a Fight With Bruce Jenner and Rambo

5 How a Three-Door 2014 Lexus GX 460 Would Look Like

2 2020 Toyota Supra Convertible Is Real, Actually Based on a Lexus

More on this:

Widebody Lexus NX "Joker" Looks Like a Juke-R Successor

The Nissan Juke was the first tiny but outspoken crossover. It thus sold well and also got to enjoy wild conversions ahead of all its rivals. 3 photos



That's right instead of a lame 1.6-liter, the tiny Juke housed a hardcore 3.8-liter supercar-killing engine that was so large the dashboard hard to be moved back. It wasn't just a concept either, as Nissan said it had a handful of orders from the Middle East, though we're not sure if they were fulfilled.



This rendering based on the



Hugo Silva Designs chose a violet-purple color which reminds us of the Joker when combined with the yellow on the tires. Maybe he's crazy enough to have a slammed Lexus.



The carbon fiber body kit adds character to the chin of the vehicle, the diffuser, and even the massive rear wing. As you know, Lexus is big on doing cool things with carbon fiber, but we doubt anything like this can come out in the electric car era.



Where the Juke-R featured a twin-turbo V6, this would probably be best with the honest, powerful 5-liter V8 from the





View this post on Instagram Lexus NX200 Turbo #lexus #nx200 #turbo #lexusturbo #suv #radi8wheels #radi8 #stanced #lowered #stance #bagged #widebodykit A post shared by hugo silva (@hugosilvadesigns) on Dec 1, 2019 at 4:27pm PST Before we even wrote "widebody" as one word, Nissan went full psychopath with the Juke-R, completely gutting the car and installing a shortened version of the GT-R powertrain. It had a full roll cage, crazy aero, custom suspension, brakes and a matte paint job.That's right instead of a lame 1.6-liter, the tiny Juke housed a hardcore 3.8-liter supercar-killing engine that was so large the dashboard hard to be moved back. It wasn't just a concept either, as Nissan said it had a handful of orders from the Middle East, though we're not sure if they were fulfilled.This rendering based on the Lexus NX 200t evokes the spirit of that crazy contraption but stays true to the Lexus design language. Yet again, we're dealing with one of those impractical widebody kits adding a foot of bodywork to a crossover everybody thinks is slow and boring.Hugo Silva Designs chose a violet-purple color which reminds us of the Joker when combined with the yellow on the tires. Maybe he's crazy enough to have a slammed Lexus.The carbon fiber body kit adds character to the chin of the vehicle, the diffuser, and even the massive rear wing. As you know, Lexus is big on doing cool things with carbon fiber, but we doubt anything like this can come out in the electric car era.Where the Juke-R featured a twin-turbo V6, this would probably be best with the honest, powerful 5-liter V8 from the GS F. Not only would it sound better than 90% of the sports cars out there, but with RWD on hand, the NX might finally let its hair down. Guess we should call it the NX-F 2.0.