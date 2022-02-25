New Nissan Micra Kiiro Special Edition Joins Juke Kiiro in Supporting ‘The Batman’ Movie

After unveiling the Juke Kiiro special edition model last month, as part of a promotional deal to support the cinematic debut of The Batman movie, Nissan is announcing the debut of a Micra Kiiro too, with both models now available to order.
Pricing for the Micra Kiiro in the UK starts at £18,375 ($24,590) for the manual versions and will go up to £19,725 ($26,397) for the automatic CVT model. Meanwhile, the Juke Kiiro starts at £24,350 ($32,586) for the manual, whereas the automatic DCT variant will set you back £25,850 ($34,594). Only 250 units of the Micra Kiiro will be available to UK customers.
In Japanese, Kiiro means Yellow, which is why these special edition Nissans feature yellow accents, to go with the textured Kiiro branded stickers covering the C-pillar.
On the Micra, yellow accents can be found on the front bumper, rear bumper and side panel finishers, working in contrast with the Echo Gray body color and further bolstered by the glossy black 17-inch alloy wheels. The idea behind these specifications was to create something that looked both sporty and stylish.
The Micra Kiiro Special Edition is based on the Acenta grade and gets the carmaker’s Vision Pack as standard, which holds the rear parking sensors, satellite navigation, automatic air conditioning and rear power windows. From a visual standpoint, you’ll also find black cloth trim inside, where it’s said to create a “contemporary and bold interior setting.”
Other highlights include the NissanConnect display audio, smartphone integration, intelligent auto headlights and concealed rear door handles, much like those found on the Juke.
Speaking of the latter, the Juke Kiiro comes with a Ceramic Gray exterior and Spiced Lemon yellow for the lower bumpers and side panel finishers. It also features 19-inch wheels, decals, a leatherette interior, yellow stitching for the dashboard, center console and armrest, plus an aluminum plate on said console, signaling this is no ordinary Juke crossover.
