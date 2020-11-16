2021 Nissan Micra Rides "Genki" and Feels N-Design or N-Sport, According to Mood

While it can’t compete in terms of star power with its Groupe Renault Alliance sibling, the Renault Clio, Nissan’s Micra subcompact hatchback is actually the older representative in the segment. Its current generation has been out and about since 2016 already, so the Japanese automaker is keeping things fresh with a model range shake-up.
Not to be considered a facelift per se, this update is actually more of a series structure refresh rather than anything else. As such, there’s a new lineup for the 2021 model year, with the Nissan Micra soon to become available in Europe (at an unspecified date) in a total of five trims.
The company opted to withhold pricing information, unfortunately, and only shared details about the new structure to bode well with the attached picture gallery. As such, the 2021 Micra will become available with the already known Visia, Acenta, and Tekna, along with the newly introduced N-Design, and the N-Sport now turned into a permanent fixture.
Nissan says the Micra has been refined with “two different color customization finishers from the front to the rear,” the headlamps can optionally be upgraded to LED technology, and its inherent Japanese DNA will be even more pronounced thanks to the new 16-inch Genki alloy wheels - which are a standard fixture for the Tekna and N-Design grades from now on.
Speaking of the latter, the new trim is the one bringing those two new personalization themes - Gloss Black or Chrome for exterior details such as the rear, front and side finishers, along with the mirror covers. Inside, customers can choose between the standard black cloth seats with grey touches and leather-look accents for certain elements or go for something even more colorful with the Energy Orange option.
Without releasing any specifications, Nissan says the Micra’s one-liter turbocharged engine has been “enhanced (for) a dynamic and efficient driving experience,” with a “torque delivery curve (that) offers greater driving performance with fewer gear changes.” As far as we can tell, it could all very well have to do with the fact that it had to become compliant with the more stringent Euro 6d emissions standard, actually.
