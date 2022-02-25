MotoGP 22 Release Date Announced, Promises a Level of Realism Never Seen Before

The iconic MotoGP franchise is getting another entry very soon. In a press release published this week, developer Milestone confirmed fans of the series won’t have to wait too long for MotoGP 22, as the game is set for release on April 21.
MotoGP 22 will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC (via Steam), and even Nintendo Switch. More importantly, the game promises major improvements across the board meant to better accommodate both newcomers and veterans of the series.
For example, those who haven’t played a MotoGP game before and plan to pick up the next entry in the series will benefit from the Revised Tutorial and the new MotoGP Academy. The former is a series of short gameplay sessions with custom rules meant to help new players better understand the basics, while the latter will teach them how to improve and polish their riding style to be faster on every track, through specific challenges that focus on various aspects such as electronics, tire consumption, brakes temperature and others.
Additionally, a new Adaptive Difficulty System is supposed to help players via in-game pop-up messages that give tips on how to adapt and modify the difficulty level based on their skills.
As far as the visual and under-the-hood improvements included in the game, MotoGP 22 promises to offer a level of realism never seen before, including new face animations, enhanced 3D characters and pits.
Also, MotoGP 22 players will be able to manually manage the locking mechanism of the RHD and control the compression of the bike’s suspension. Moreover, the tracks surfaces have been improved to have better rideability, just like the Suspension system, which has been refined for a better feeling when taking curbs.
According to Milestone, MotoGP 22 will feature the full 2022 season with all the official content, including over 120 official riders and more than 20 official circuits. Additionally, over 70 Historic Riders and bikes will be available for players.
It’s also worth mentioning that MotoGP 22 marks a first for the series, as the game will feature the highly anticipated 2-player local split-screen, online multiplayer and cross-play through consoles of the same family.
