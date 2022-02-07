Lenovo Building Remote Garage for Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP Efforts

Try as you might, you’ll probably have trouble finding a more fitting name for the title of MotoGP champion than Italian bike maker Ducati. The Ferrari of motorcycles, as the company is known, is presently enjoying its second consecutive year of being Constructors' champion, and plans are equally as big for the upcoming, 2022 MotoGP season that's about to kick off.
Officially called Ducati Lenovo Team, the crew that brought the title to Italy last year, some 50 points ahead of runner-up Yamaha, will continue the same winning formula, with the Chinese-American tech company running the show from behind the curtains.
Just as it happened every year since 2018, Lenovo will try to improve the on-track performance of the Italian two-wheelers by crunching in the numbers using data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and something called smart collaboration.
Lenovo’s main tool this year will be the so-called Remote Garage, a system which “allows engineers to receive data in real time and to interact with the garage and bikes while working remotely.” Ideal, then, for the pandemic world we live in, but insufficiently detailed at this time by either of the companies involved.
The efforts being made this year should be just the beginning of the collaboration between the two, with plans of incorporating AI, machine learning and augmented reality into racing already being considered.
For the new season, Ducati will throw into the fray Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia and Australia-born Jack Miller. The former finished last season second, behind Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, while the latter came in fourth. They’ll be mounting Desmosedici GP machines, described as a “concentrate of technology, the maximum expression of Ducati know-how.”
This year’s edition of the iconic motorcycle racing series kicks off in March in Qatar. It spreads for a total of 21 races, with the last one taking place in November in Spain.
Just as it happened every year since 2018, Lenovo will try to improve the on-track performance of the Italian two-wheelers by crunching in the numbers using data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and something called smart collaboration.
Lenovo’s main tool this year will be the so-called Remote Garage, a system which “allows engineers to receive data in real time and to interact with the garage and bikes while working remotely.” Ideal, then, for the pandemic world we live in, but insufficiently detailed at this time by either of the companies involved.
The efforts being made this year should be just the beginning of the collaboration between the two, with plans of incorporating AI, machine learning and augmented reality into racing already being considered.
For the new season, Ducati will throw into the fray Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia and Australia-born Jack Miller. The former finished last season second, behind Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, while the latter came in fourth. They’ll be mounting Desmosedici GP machines, described as a “concentrate of technology, the maximum expression of Ducati know-how.”
This year’s edition of the iconic motorcycle racing series kicks off in March in Qatar. It spreads for a total of 21 races, with the last one taking place in November in Spain.