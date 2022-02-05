This Low-Mile 2000 Ducati 748 Can Transform Your Daily Commute Into Pure Joy

Staintune is responsible for supplying those aftermarket mufflers, and the rubber comes from Bridgestone.
Ducati’s 2000 MY 748 is brought to life by a liquid-cooled Desmoquattro L-twin engine, featuring four desmodromic valves per cylinder and a Marelli EFI setup. When the mill screams at 11,000 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 97 stallions will be routed to a six-speed transmission, which is linked to the rear wheel by means of a drive chain.
In the region of 9,000 spins, the fuel-injected 748cc titan can deliver up to 55 pound-feet (75 Nm) of twisting force at the crankshaft. Bologna’s two-wheeled rocket is able to sprint from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.4 blistering seconds, while its quarter-mile time is rated at a very healthy 11.8 ticks. Ultimately, the 748 will plateau at a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph).
Before receiving any fluids, this bad boy weighs in at 432 pounds (196 kg), and its fuel tank can store 4.5 gallons (17 liters) of juice when full. Abundant stopping power is generated by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs up front and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor on the other end.
In terms of suspension, the entire structure sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks and a Sachs monoshock with progressive linkage. The unsullied 748 pictured in this article comes equipped with a pair of slip-on exhaust mufflers from Staintune, as well as modern timing belts, premium spark plugs and Bridgestone Battlax tires.
Additionally, the Duc’s motor oil, coolant and brake fluids have all been flushed under current ownership, while its five-digit odometer shows a little over 7,300 miles (11,800 km). This gorgeous piece of machinery is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, and the bidding deadline is set for Wednesday, February 9. For now, you’d need about $8,000 to top the current bid, which is placed at 7,800 freedom bucks.
In the region of 9,000 spins, the fuel-injected 748cc titan can deliver up to 55 pound-feet (75 Nm) of twisting force at the crankshaft. Bologna’s two-wheeled rocket is able to sprint from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.4 blistering seconds, while its quarter-mile time is rated at a very healthy 11.8 ticks. Ultimately, the 748 will plateau at a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph).
Before receiving any fluids, this bad boy weighs in at 432 pounds (196 kg), and its fuel tank can store 4.5 gallons (17 liters) of juice when full. Abundant stopping power is generated by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs up front and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor on the other end.
In terms of suspension, the entire structure sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks and a Sachs monoshock with progressive linkage. The unsullied 748 pictured in this article comes equipped with a pair of slip-on exhaust mufflers from Staintune, as well as modern timing belts, premium spark plugs and Bridgestone Battlax tires.
Additionally, the Duc’s motor oil, coolant and brake fluids have all been flushed under current ownership, while its five-digit odometer shows a little over 7,300 miles (11,800 km). This gorgeous piece of machinery is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, and the bidding deadline is set for Wednesday, February 9. For now, you’d need about $8,000 to top the current bid, which is placed at 7,800 freedom bucks.