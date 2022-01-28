Ducati’s New Unica Program Lets You Build the Custom Machine of Your Wildest Dreams

A custom Duc delivered directly from the manufacturer with a warranty – just let that sink in for a minute.
Over the last decade or so, bespoke motorcycles have been experiencing a massive surge in popularity, and OEMs are becoming increasingly attentive to the public’s need for personalization. It is well known that manufacturers like BMW and Yamaha are rather supportive of customization, but Ducati is planning to go a lot further with their newest development.
The Unica initiative has just been unveiled in a recent press release, which describes it as a “program for those who want to build the one-of-a-kind Ducati of their dreams.” Essentially, customers will be able to apply for an entry via their local dealer, giving them the opportunity to partake in the design process of their future bike.
Upon entering the Unica program, one will be invited to visit Ducati’s Centro Stile, where they’ll be consulted by the company’s design team in person. “We wanted to give Ducatisti the chance to identify themselves even more with their own bike, making it a direct expression of each person’s individual style,” says Centro Stile director Andrea Ferraresi.
Besides unique color schemes, this whole ordeal offers a plentiful selection of premium materials and Ducati Performance accessories for clients to choose from. The Unica treatment can be applied to any of the brand’s current models, and the specimens shown above give us a glimpse of what’s to come. There’s a groovy Scrambler, a Streetfighter V4 S and one menacing Superleggera (our favorite), all of which look pretty damn wild.
North American buyers will gain access to Ducati’s customization program in 2023, with only four entries being available on a yearly basis. Judging by this number, you can probably start the fathom just how much attention is given to each project, and we’re aching to see the machines that Andrea Ferraresi and his team (along with enthusiasts) will be creating!
