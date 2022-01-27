220-Mile Ducati Desmosedici RR Puts MotoGP Tech at Your Fingertips, Costs a Small Fortune

On a scale of one to legitimately bonkers, the Ducati Desmosedici RR breaks the scale.
Ducati’s special-edition Desmosedici RR has to be among the raddest street-legal motorcycles around, but most riders can only dream of seeing one such entity in their garage. The Italian gem is often described as a MotoGP bike with lights, and its production run was limited to a mere 1,500 copies.
Behind the Duc’s handsome bodywork hides a liquid-cooled 989cc V4 behemoth, with dual gear-driven camshafts, sixteen valves and a compression ratio of 13.5:1. When equipped with the optional race-spec exhaust, the desmodromic juggernaut is capable of delivering as much as 200 hp at 13,800 wailing revs per minute.
At a lower point on the rpm range, a maximum torque output of 86 pound-feet (116 Nm) will be routed to a six-speed transmission, which spins the rear 16-inch magnesium wheel through a drive chain. This whole shebang enables Bologna’s rarity to run the quarter-mile in 10.1 seconds, before hitting a terrifying top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
The almighty Desmosedici features a complete Ohlins suspension setup, consisting of 43 mm (1.7 inches) gas-pressurized FG353P forks up north and a PRXB monoshock on the other end. Braking duties are managed by dual 330 mm (13 inches) floating discs and four-piston Brembo calipers at the front, along with a single 240 mm (9.4 inches) rotor and a twin-piston caliper at six o’clock.
Before receiving any fluids, the mechanical comet will tip the scales at just 377 pounds (171 kg). If you’re the type of person who doesn’t have a problem with spending oodles of cash on a limited-edition superbike, then it’s time for you to get seriously excited.
The untarnished 2008 MY Desmosedici RR pictured above is going on the block with 218 miles (351 km) on the odometer, and you’ve got until February 2 to submit your bids on Iconic Motorbike Auctions. At the time of this article, the highest bid is registered at just under forty grand, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see it going beyond $50,000 in the following days!
Behind the Duc’s handsome bodywork hides a liquid-cooled 989cc V4 behemoth, with dual gear-driven camshafts, sixteen valves and a compression ratio of 13.5:1. When equipped with the optional race-spec exhaust, the desmodromic juggernaut is capable of delivering as much as 200 hp at 13,800 wailing revs per minute.
At a lower point on the rpm range, a maximum torque output of 86 pound-feet (116 Nm) will be routed to a six-speed transmission, which spins the rear 16-inch magnesium wheel through a drive chain. This whole shebang enables Bologna’s rarity to run the quarter-mile in 10.1 seconds, before hitting a terrifying top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
The almighty Desmosedici features a complete Ohlins suspension setup, consisting of 43 mm (1.7 inches) gas-pressurized FG353P forks up north and a PRXB monoshock on the other end. Braking duties are managed by dual 330 mm (13 inches) floating discs and four-piston Brembo calipers at the front, along with a single 240 mm (9.4 inches) rotor and a twin-piston caliper at six o’clock.
Before receiving any fluids, the mechanical comet will tip the scales at just 377 pounds (171 kg). If you’re the type of person who doesn’t have a problem with spending oodles of cash on a limited-edition superbike, then it’s time for you to get seriously excited.
The untarnished 2008 MY Desmosedici RR pictured above is going on the block with 218 miles (351 km) on the odometer, and you’ve got until February 2 to submit your bids on Iconic Motorbike Auctions. At the time of this article, the highest bid is registered at just under forty grand, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see it going beyond $50,000 in the following days!