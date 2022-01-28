autoevolution
Anonymous Owner Dumps $206 Million Into a New 344-Foot Superyacht
Believe it or not, not everyone who has millions to buy a superyacht wants you to know who they are. This seems to be the case with a new superyacht, a 344-foot wonder being built as we speak.

28 Jan 2022
Yes, the vessel you're looking at is nothing more than a new project, and while all you see here are some renderings, it is being built by Bremer Vulkan, Altinel Shipyards, and Kusch Yachts.

If these three shipyards don't ring a bell, let me help you out. Vulkan is a yard founded in 1893 in the city of Bremen, Germany. Over the years, they have survived both World Wars, and continue to build some of the largest ships around.

Altinel is a Turkish shipyard and brokerage firm created by industry leaders and has been helping meet the needs and wants of their customers since 1983.

The third crew responsible for the interior and exterior design is Kusch Yachts, a team founded in 1981 by Claus Kusch. Their presence on the market is known for specializing in amazing refits and signature vessels. Together, these three crews are bringing one of the largest vessels on the seven seas to life.

One of the beautiful things about vessels that aren't just concepts and are underway in some massive shed is that there's an entire list of features already published on the shipyard's website. While there would be no way for us to cover all of them, we'll stick to the juicy billionaire lifestyle stuff.

What we'll be seeing on the waters when ready is a 105-meter (344-foot) ship that features a beam of 20 meters (65.6 feet) at its widest point. Being as large as it is, a beam of 5.5 meters (18 feet) means you may need to use tenders to reach some ports. Two common materials used in vessels this large are steel, used to build the hull, and aluminum used to create the superstructure. Together, they give rise to five decks.

However, those five decks will only include one owner's loft and 16 staterooms suitable for 34 guests. 20 crew members will be resting in 10 cabins. But that leaves a questionable amount of space to be used for things that I personally don't think are listed in that spec sheet.

To make things easier to understand, we can start on the uppermost deck, where guests will have the pleasure of enjoying a "glass house" with a panoramic view. This deck extends outside too and features forward-facing lounges.

Down below, the bridge deck features a gym, the wheelhouse, and the captain's quarters, in case a quick response is needed. This deck also features one of the two available helicopter pads on the ship.

Up next is the owner's deck, ready with a forward-facing loft, separate master bathrooms, an office, and an atrium that lead to a "quiet saloon" where distinguished guests can chit-chat in peace with a drink in hand.

The upper deck begins to display some of the VIP staterooms and includes a cinema room and a dining lounge. The second helicopter pad is found on this deck too.

However, the main deck below really shows off everything these industry leaders can achieve. Everything from a massive two-story atrium to a computer room and more VIP lounges are all nestled here. Cranes on the outside are used to launch craft at a whims notice, while aft, deck space is filled with lounges.

Finally, all roads lead to a beach club (or was that Rome?). Anyway, a beach club is way better, and the ship features a wicked space with entry into the ship where guests can dine using a buffet or enjoy a snack from the sandwich or coffee shop. Access to galleys and a spa center is also had here. Let's not forget two toy and tender garages, accessible via two shell doors built right into the hull, right under those cranes I mentioned earlier.

The lowest decks are used for food, fuel, and supply storage, while an even lower deck includes the motor room, home to two MTU engines capable of trans-oceanic crossings. I'd love to tell you all about plumbing and electrical systems, but that's not a very ritzy conversation.

As for this sucker's price, finish chewing. Believe it or not, someone has, or rather, had, 185 million EUR (206.1 million USD at current exchange rates) and spent every penny or more on this massive financial statement.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

