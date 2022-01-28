Anonymous Owner Dumps $206 Million Into a New 344-Foot Superyacht

Yes, the vessel you're looking at is nothing more than a new project, and while all you see here are some renderings, it is being built by Bremer Vulkan, Altinel Shipyards, and Kusch Yachts.
If these three shipyards don't ring a bell, let me help you out. Vulkan is a yard founded in 1893 in the city of Bremen, Germany. Over the years, they have survived both World Wars, and continue to build some of the largest ships around.
Altinel is a Turkish shipyard and brokerage firm created by industry leaders and has been helping meet the needs and wants of their customers since 1983.
The third crew responsible for the interior and exterior design is Kusch Yachts, a team founded in 1981 by Claus Kusch. Their presence on the market is known for specializing in amazing refits and signature vessels. Together, these three crews are bringing one of the largest vessels on the seven seas to life.
What we'll be seeing on the waters when ready is a 105-meter (344-foot) ship that features a beam of 20 meters (65.6 feet) at its widest point. Being as large as it is, a beam of 5.5 meters (18 feet) means you may need to use tenders to reach some ports. Two common materials used in vessels this large are steel, used to build the hull, and aluminum used to create the superstructure. Together, they give rise to five decks.
However, those five decks will only include one owner's loft and 16 staterooms suitable for 34 guests. 20 crew members will be resting in 10 cabins. But that leaves a questionable amount of space to be used for things that I personally don't think are listed in that spec sheet.
To make things easier to understand, we can start on the uppermost deck, where guests will have the pleasure of enjoying a "glass house" with a panoramic view. This deck extends outside too and features forward-facing lounges.
Up next is the owner's deck, ready with a forward-facing loft, separate master bathrooms, an office, and an atrium that lead to a "quiet saloon" where distinguished guests can chit-chat in peace with a drink in hand.
The upper deck begins to display some of the VIP staterooms and includes a cinema room and a dining lounge. The second helicopter pad is found on this deck too.
However, the main deck below really shows off everything these industry leaders can achieve. Everything from a massive two-story atrium to a computer room and more VIP lounges are all nestled here. Cranes on the outside are used to launch craft at a whims notice, while aft, deck space is filled with lounges.
The lowest decks are used for food, fuel, and supply storage, while an even lower deck includes the motor room, home to two MTU engines capable of trans-oceanic crossings. I'd love to tell you all about plumbing and electrical systems, but that's not a very ritzy conversation.
As for this sucker's price, finish chewing. Believe it or not, someone has, or rather, had, 185 million EUR (206.1 million USD at current exchange rates) and spent every penny or more on this massive financial statement.
