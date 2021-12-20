Ducati MotoE Bike Completes First Test, Signature Sound Is Missing

Ducati has announced the completion of the first test laps for its MotoE bike, which is code-named V21L. The model is an all-electric motorcycle that will be employed in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, which is the electric class of the MotoGP World Championship.
The first tests were carried out at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy, with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro at the handlebar. The 35-year-old road racer from Italy, considered one of the most experienced riders in the paddock, described the prototype as being “a great thrill,” as well as “the beginning of an important chapter in Ducati history.”
The prototype of the MotoE bike, which Ducati will supply for all teams involved in the electric class of MotoGP, has been described as light and balanced. The experienced test rider and occasional wildcard, Pirro, also mentioned that the throttle response in the first opening phase is “very similar” to what is found on a MotoGP bike. The ergonomics are also on the same page.
However, the test rider mentioned that the silence, as well as the fact that the maximum output of the bike was limited to just 70 percent of its performance potential, were the only things that stopped him from confusing the new V21L prototype with a MotoGP bike.
If the prototype does behave like a MotoGP bike, but in electric form, Ducati has managed to squeeze something genuinely exciting for the 2023 season of MotoE. As Ducati officials explained, their current struggle is maintaining the consistency of power delivery throughout a race.
The Italian manufacturer has developed the electric motorcycle through a collaboration between its research and development department along with the Ducati Corse team.
Through the company's experience in MotoE, Ducati intends to provide an electric motorcycle for the road that will be light, sporty, exciting, and, last but not least, “able to satisfy all enthusiasts.”
The prototype of the MotoE bike, which Ducati will supply for all teams involved in the electric class of MotoGP, has been described as light and balanced. The experienced test rider and occasional wildcard, Pirro, also mentioned that the throttle response in the first opening phase is “very similar” to what is found on a MotoGP bike. The ergonomics are also on the same page.
However, the test rider mentioned that the silence, as well as the fact that the maximum output of the bike was limited to just 70 percent of its performance potential, were the only things that stopped him from confusing the new V21L prototype with a MotoGP bike.
If the prototype does behave like a MotoGP bike, but in electric form, Ducati has managed to squeeze something genuinely exciting for the 2023 season of MotoE. As Ducati officials explained, their current struggle is maintaining the consistency of power delivery throughout a race.
The Italian manufacturer has developed the electric motorcycle through a collaboration between its research and development department along with the Ducati Corse team.
Through the company's experience in MotoE, Ducati intends to provide an electric motorcycle for the road that will be light, sporty, exciting, and, last but not least, “able to satisfy all enthusiasts.”