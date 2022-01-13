Americans Love Ducati Motorcycles, Drive Company’s Sales to Record High in 2021

At first glance, 2021 was probably just as difficult as the one before it in many respects, many of them related to the still ongoing health crisis. But there were some, both individuals and companies, that thrived nonetheless.
Italian bike maker Ducati is one of those groups that managed to make 2021 a successful year, despite all odds. In fact, the year that just ended was the most successful in the company’s history, with exactly 59,447 people choosing one of the Italian bikes as their next ride.
That number represents a great surge of 24 percent over 2020, and 12 percent over 2019, the last year of the pre-pandemic era.
The growth was driven by the United States, where 9,007 units of the total were sold, a 32 percent increase over the country’s performance in 2020. In doing so, the U.S. became once more Ducati’s largest market, surpassing even its home country, which only sold 8,707 bikes.
The most impressive growth was recorded however in Australia, where 50 percent more people went for a Ducati bike compared to 2020 – the Italians however do not say exactly how many bikes were sold there.
As for models, the most successful one was the Multistrada V4, which accounted for 9,957 of the total sold last year.
“2021 was a magical year for Ducati. We delivered over 59,000 motorcycles, a number never achieved before in 95 years of the company's history,” said in a statement Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO.
“We are investing in an extremely ambitious growth path that will lead the company to improve even further, by entering new market segments.”
As for the current year, Ducati has big plans as well. In December, as it usually does, the company revealed some of the ideas it has for the next twelve months, with the list of nine fresh models including the DesertX.
