Custom Ducati MH900e Showcases How to Turn a Limited-Edition Rarity Into One-Off Artwork

As far as Bologna’s motorsport history is concerned, two of their greatest racing successes occurred back in the '70s. First, there was Paul Smart’s legendary victory at the 1972 edition of the Imola 200 race, and then Mike Hailwood made an astounding comeback at the Isle of Man TT in 1978. Hailwood conquered the first-place podium on his Ducati NCR 900, which was basically a modified 900SS with 87 stallions on tap.
To commemorate this bewildering feat, Ducati released the 900MHR (Mike Hailwood Replica) in ‘79, but it’s the special-edition MH900e that caught everyone’s attention. This sexy beast (aka Evoluzione) is put in motion thanks to an air-cooled 904cc L-twin mill, which is good for up to 75 hp and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of twist. The Duc prides itself with a generous top speed of 133 mph (215 kph).
If you ask me, the MH900e isn’t just Pierre Terblanche’s best-looking design exercise; it is one of the most stunning limited-edition motorcycles in existence, period! A mere 2,000 copies left Ducati’s factory at the dawn of the 21st century, and it’s not uncommon to see these rarities change hands for sizeable piles of cash at online auctions.
Onehandmade’s frontman, even if the latter tried to advise him against it.
Seeing that there was no way of changing his customer’s mind, Chun Hung started thinking about how he could fulfill this fellow’s request while retaining MH900e’s fundamental DNA. After he had sketched his vision out on paper, the solo craftsman proceeded to remove each and every last piece of standard bodywork.
Next, Taiwan's esteemed moto artist fabricated a startling selection of aluminum garments that look just about as rad as it gets. Finally, up north, we're greeted by a seductive front fairing, which wraps around the bike's forks to connect with its new fuel tank. Unlike the stock setup, this whole shebang isn't a single unit, actually, but the flawless level of fit and finish is still remarkable in the truest sense of the word.
Chun tasked the leather experts over at Kingsman Seat with upholstering a gorgeous solo saddle to round out the visual side of things. Suspension duties are taken care of by an eccentric Ohlins monoshock and a Ducati Monster’s repurposed 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks.
A 1098 was chosen to donate its Brembo brakes, while Pirelli’s high-performance Diablo Supercorsa rubber keeps this MH900e glued to the tarmac. The cockpit features a single Motogadget gauge and unique clip-on handlebars, which sports Biltwell grips and bar-end turn signals. Finally, the finishing touches consist of Aella rear-mounted foot pegs, a fresh clutch module, and a top-grade steering damper.
