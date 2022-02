Rare 2002 Ducati MH900e With Low Mileage Rouses Old-School Isle of Man TT Vibes

During the sixties, Mike “The Bike” Hailwood dominated multiple classes of the gnarly Isle of Man TT race with Honda and MV Agusta. An eleven-year hiatus had followed, but Hailwood made a stellar comeback at the 1978 Tourist Trophy, winning the topmost Formula TT class on a Ducati NCR 900.To honor this achievement, the Italian manufacturer released the SuperSport-based 900 MHR (Mike Hailwood Replica) in 1979. However, it was the later MH900e designed by Pierre Terblanche that really caught people’s attention. A mere 2,000 copies have been assembled at the dawn of the 21st century, and it only took 31 minutes for enthusiasts to pre-order half of them on Ducati’s official website.The limited-edition marvel packs an air-cooled 904cc L-twin powerhouse, which is mated to a dry multi-plate clutch and a six-speed transmission. By delivering 75 ponies at 8,000 rpm and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque at about 6,250 spins, this bad boy can propel Bologna’s rarity to a top speed of 133 mph (215 kph).A 98-link 520 VL4 drive chain from D.I.D connects the bike’s powertrain to the rear wheel, and the entire structure is held in place by a tubular steel trellis frame. Weighing in at 410 pounds (186 kg) dry, the Duc sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks and a piggyback monoshock supplied by Sachs. At the front, stopping power hails from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers.On the other hand, the rear 17-inch hoop is brought to a halt by a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor that’s paired with a two-piston caliper. The MH900e shown above has less than 5,500 miles (8,800 km) on the odometer, and it will be listed on Bring A Trailer until Wednesday, February 9! Currently, the top bid is registered at 20,000 bucks, but we don’t expect this amount to stay in the lead for much longer.