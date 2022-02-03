This 1990 Defender 90 Oil Burner Can Travel on a Tank More Than Many Modern SUVs

Land Rover finally decided to give a name to its hard-core off-road vehicle known as Series III, or 90, or 110 and baptized it as the Defender, thus creating a line of products that led to the modern, 2020, Defender. But this was the beginning.
After WWII, a British engineer working for Rover suggested the company's management to produce a utility vehicle based on his experience with a Willys left behind by the U.S. Army. The idea took off and thus, in 1948, an iconic brand was born: Land Rover. This name was chosen to differentiate the regular, street-oriented Rovers from the off-road vehicles, by adding the “Land.” Between 1949 and 1984, these models were known as Series models (I, II, and III) followed by the Land Rover 90, 110, and 130 from the mid '80s.
In 1989, Land Rover introduced the Discovery lineup and decided to give a proper name to the 90, ending a series of confusing name. That was the first Defender, a nameplate that appeared in the late 1990. It was available with three wheelbases: 92.9”, 110”, and 127” named 90, 110, and 130, respectively. The model you see here is the Defender 90 200 Tdi, and it was born in 1990. Unlike its predecessor, it featured coil springs in all corners, thus dramatically improve the ride and handling despite its live front and rear axles.
This car was imported from Spain and went through a complete engine overhaul, including new fuel injectors and turbocharger in 2021. Also, the RomanQJetNik seller states that the transfer case was also redone at the same time. They didn't say if the clutch assembly was refreshed, yet it would be unusual to not do that. These new parts were some of the weakest spots of a Defender and since they are, practically, new, they should last for at least 100k miles (161 km).
What the future buyer should know is that they should be very careful with the diesel fuel quality. In theory, this car might work even with sunflower oil leaving a french-fries perfume behind it all the time. But that's something they shouldn't do to that 2.5-liter turbodiesel engine with direct fuel injection. That was a good powerplant, able to provide 107 hp (109 PS) and 188 lb-ft (255 Nm) of torque. Power went in all corners via a two-speed transfer case with locking center differential. Its fuel efficiency is impressive even by today's standards for an SUV. It could average a 24 mpg-US (9,8 l/100 km). Yet, its performances were not that great: 0-62 mph in 16.8 seconds and a top speed of 84 mph (135 kph).
The seller of this car available on Bring a Trailer states that the Kniversand finish was made under the previous owner. Also, the car sports a black-painted roof with safari-windows (the upper ones), fender flares, rock sliders, Terrafirma corner bumpers, and LED lights. Its 16” Sawtooth alloy wheels are shod in 235/85 Mazzini Giansaver all-terrain tires, which should grab well on pretty much everything.
For the interior, the car features reupholstered front bucket seats, while the rear passengers should be fine with the face-inwards jump seats. In the instrument cluster, the very optimistic speedometer shows a dial marked up to 120 mph, while the odometer indicates just 20k miles. Yet, the total mileage is unknown. Under current ownership, the car traveled around 7k miles. The auction for this genuine off-roader will end on February 10, at 11.31 pm.
