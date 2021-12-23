Marc Marquez Is Getting Better, There's a Good Chance He Might Race in 2022

Marc Marquez is progressing “adequately” with his diplopia diagnosis, Repsol Honda informs. The Spanish rider received the diagnosis after his fall during training for the 2021 Portuguese GP. Since then, he has continued visiting his ophthalmologist to monitor his progress.
Fortunately for Marquez, his fans, and the Repsol Honda Team, the 28-year-old racer's vision is making progress. The episode of diplopia that was reported at the Portuguese GP was concerning enough, as he sat out the last two races of the season in focus for his total rehabilitation.
The year 2021 was not great for Marquez, despite earning three victories this year and scoring another podium finish. The Spaniard finished the riders' championship in seventh place after missing the first two and last two races of the season, as well as having three consecutive DNFs.
Sure, one could consider 2021 to be a better year than 2020 for Marquez, as he got to compete in several races this year, while 2020 was missed because of injuries sustained in the first round of the championship.
It might be reasonable to presume that these injuries have added suffering on top of other injuries that the Spanish racer suffered near the end of 2019. Marquez dominated MotoGP in 2019 by winning 12 out of 19 races and scoring 18 podium finishes, 10 pole positions, and 12 fastest laps. Sadly, he had a crash in the penultimate round, which required shoulder surgery, the second of the season.
Some say that money is worthless if you are not healthy enough to spend them, and previous success might also be the same if the athlete obtained it at the cost of his health. Let us hope that Marquez will get to make a full recovery by 2022, and we will get to see him race on at the top of his ability.
As Repsol Honda informs, Marc will continue to undergo periodic reviews during the coming weeks, alongside his treatment plan, which was described as "conservative." In the case of medical treatment, we can assume this is good news that no “breakthrough methods” were required, right?
The Ant of Cervera, as he is affectionately named, will continue his physical preparation for the 2022 season without any hitch. Back in 2020, he signed a four-year deal with Repsol Honda, which was considered an unusually long contract at the time.
