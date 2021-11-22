5 USAF’s Next Strategic Tanker to Have Increased Range and Advanced Communications

RAF Voyager Refuels Qatar's Rafale Fighter Jets Mid-Air for the First Time

The Royal Air Force (RAF) has conducted air-to-air refueling demonstrations with the Qatar Emiri Air Force Rafale fighter jets for the first time. The refueling took place in Qatar during a one-week exercise dubbed the Exercise GALWAY. 6 photos



Air refueling has been practiced since the '20s, and it's something that's constantly being improved by the military forces. Last month, the RAF announced that the



The Atlas received fuel from a Voyager tanker at that time, which allowed the transport aircraft to reach further than ever. Now, the same tanker was put to work in Qatar. During a joint exercise with the Qatar Emiri Air Force, the Voyager from 83 Expeditionary Air Group refueled for the first time Rafale fighter jets.



Exercise GALWAY was the latest bilateral training activity involving the RAF and the Qatar Emiri Air Force. The deployment of the Voyager offered a great training opportunity for both air forces, improving their interoperability.



This joint operational training aims to improve Qatar's Rafales capabilities for



"We have had some fantastic moments this week, with the Rafale pilots integrating and debriefing with our crews understanding how well they've done in the air and developing their capability as air-to-air refuelling receivers has been a great opportunity," said UK Detachment Commander squadron leader Prager.



