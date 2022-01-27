Pack of KTM RC16 Ready for 2022 MotoGP Season

On March 6, the Losail International Circuit in Qatar is set to host the season opener for this year’s edition of MotoGP. And with so little time left, teams are already trying to get ready for what is shaping up to be a very exciting run.
Few teams seem as eager to get things going as the Austrians from KTM. The company has two teams on the starting grid this year, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Tech3 KTM Factory Racing.
2022 will be KTM’s sixth season in the MotoGP, and this time the company is eyeing more wins with both crews. Last year, the rider closest to the top was Brad Binder, who snatched the sixth place. The last was Dani Pedrosa, who finished the season in 26th place, sending KTM fifth overall. Even so, Red Bull was one of just three teams to have both of their riders win a race.
For 2022, the bike maker will field on the starting grid of MotoGP names such as Brad Binder, Miguel Oliveira, Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner – the full lineup comprises “riders who have either been world champion or runner-up in the Moto2 and Moto3 classes.” They’ll be riding on the backs of an equal number of KTM RC16 motorcycles.
The Red Bull KTM team will have a new manager this season, Francesco Guidotti, who was until now in charge of Moto3 and Moto2 efforts.
“It is always important to do better than the previous year. To do better we need more consistent results, more consistency in the top five and on the podium,” said the official in a statement.
“We have to develop the bike to make the riders happy, to give them the right feeling and confidence to achieve these results."
As said, the 2022 MotoGP season kicks off in March in Qatar and will run for 21 races, ending in November in Spain.
2022 will be KTM’s sixth season in the MotoGP, and this time the company is eyeing more wins with both crews. Last year, the rider closest to the top was Brad Binder, who snatched the sixth place. The last was Dani Pedrosa, who finished the season in 26th place, sending KTM fifth overall. Even so, Red Bull was one of just three teams to have both of their riders win a race.
For 2022, the bike maker will field on the starting grid of MotoGP names such as Brad Binder, Miguel Oliveira, Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner – the full lineup comprises “riders who have either been world champion or runner-up in the Moto2 and Moto3 classes.” They’ll be riding on the backs of an equal number of KTM RC16 motorcycles.
The Red Bull KTM team will have a new manager this season, Francesco Guidotti, who was until now in charge of Moto3 and Moto2 efforts.
“It is always important to do better than the previous year. To do better we need more consistent results, more consistency in the top five and on the podium,” said the official in a statement.
“We have to develop the bike to make the riders happy, to give them the right feeling and confidence to achieve these results."
As said, the 2022 MotoGP season kicks off in March in Qatar and will run for 21 races, ending in November in Spain.