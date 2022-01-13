Alec Monopoly Flaunts Matte Black Ford Raptor, Fitted with Forgiatos

When you’re known for a colorful, expressive persona, it’s always a surprise when you show off something neutral and elegant. This is why Alec Monopoly’s fully black Ford Raptor is such a sight, and it has been fitted with matching Forgiatos.
Alec Andon, known professionally as Alec Monopoly, is a famous street artist originally from New York City. He grew to fame thanks to his use of the famous board game Monopoly character, Mr. Monopoly, and he has raised his net worth up to $15 million as of 2022. The street artist has collaborated with famous companies like The W Hotel, TAG Heuer, Vitamin Water, Avicii, CoverGirl, and more.
He has an impressive car collection, and many know him as the person who puts graffitis on supercars. A lot of his models feature his art or head-turning wraps, which look like taken out of a board game.
But his Ford Raptor is anything but stand-offish. In his most recent Instagram post, Alec Monopoly shared a set of pictures of him on his custom-covered bike and his pickup truck. His bike, which is from KTM, has his personality all over it with so many details showcasing his talent and passion.
The pickup truck, on the other hand, couldn’t be more different. Its matte black wrap gives it an elegant, yet masculine exterior, matching its powerful core. Powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, mated to a ten-speed automatic gearbox, it comes with 450 horsepower and a maximum torque of 510 lb-ft (691 Nm).
Like previously mentioned, the pickup truck has been fitted with Forgiato wheel. The wheel maker also re-shared the picture, revealing the wheels are part of its Terra series for off-roaders. The model in question seems to be Sporcizia-T, which is available in sizes of 22", 24", and 26". Alec went for all-black wheels, with Forgiato's logo on orange.
The new set, which Monopoly captioned: “Studio Break We riding around the island!” couldn’t show two vehicles more distinct than his bike and pickup truck.
