1,400-HP Hoonicorn Is Coming Back Stronger, It's Ken Block vs the World

There were a lot of rumors surrounding Ken Block's new partnership with Audi. People were beginning to question whether he would be holding on and driving any of his old cars. His custom-built Ford Mustang dubbed the "Hoonicorn" is safe and sound and it'll be back for racing duty sooner than you'd think.
About a year ago, Ken Block and his team at Hoonigan launched a new series called "Hoonicorn vs the World". After all, if you would have a 1,400-horsepower Mustang in your garage, wouldn't you want to use it? Even though this series was all about straight-line performance, it still managed to draw in a huge global audience. The first season had a total of 11 episodes plus a bonus video that showcased some of Block's accomplishments with the car.
One by one, the Hoonicorn took on the following challenges: a 789-hp McLaren Senna Merlin, a 950-hp Ford Raptor Trophy Truck, a 1,500-hp Chevy Impala Donk, a 1,100-hp Audi RS3, a 1,000-hp Ford F1 truck, a 1,240-hp Mazda RX-7, a 1,075-hp Chevy Nova, a 647-hp Ford GT, a 710-hp Ferrari F8 Tributo, a 762-hp Shelby GT500 and a 420-hp Merch Van. By far, the episode featuring Rob Dahm's 4-rotor RX-7 was the most popular one, at almost 10 million views on Youtube alone!
Some of these cars didn't even come close to being a threat to the Hoonicorn. And that led to a lot of people asking for more serious challengers for future episodes. And it seems like Mr. Block has listened to the fans and he's going to spice things up a bit for season 2 of the "Hoonicorn vs the World". The Hoonicorn has received some upgrades of its own and its opponents are going to be tougher than they were in season 1! The teaser is only 24 seconds long but we get a glimpse of what's about to come next. All we have to do now is wait until the 29th of November when season 2 launches!
