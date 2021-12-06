2022 Ford F-150 Raptor: Could a Dialed-In Exhaust Make up For the Nostalgic V8?

The new 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor competes with the Toyota Tundra TRD, Dodge Ram TRX, and Jeep Gladiator Mojave. It is distinct from a normal F-150 starting from the headlights. The amber DRLs don’t have a bottom section like the regular F-150, which makes it quite cool and different.
Let’s take a second to appreciate the new Raptor’s exhaust notes. It sounds significantly better than any previous generation. The secret? A trombone loop (equalizes the dual exhaust length for a better sounding tone).
How does it feel to drive the 2022 F-150 Raptor? Like the updated previous generation Raptor, the 2022 version also comes with live valve shocks and a multi-link rear suspension, making a huge difference driving down the road.
Jakub feels that with the suspension upgrades on the 2022 Raptor, it is sturdier, and even a little better than the 2022 Tundra. This version also comes with a 3.5-liter eco-boost V6 making 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque.
The new Raptor has a bunch of drive modes, including; Slippery, Tow haul, Sport, Normal, Deep snow, Baja (awesome exhaust notes), and Rock Crawl. It also comes with a 10-speed quick-shifting automatic transmission with the same tall paddles from the previous generation (but with flat surfaces instead of grooves).
Jakub and Yuri’s F-150 Raptor is a 37-inch package that’s about $7,800 more than the standard. It comes with tuned dampers, a special axel ratio, and a different frame at the back to fit the 37-inch spare underneath. Jakub warns that if you pick the 37-inch package, you’ll need to commit to the 37s.
Switching to 35s on a 37-inch package might run into ground clearance issues. Apart from having tire fitting issues, there’s also a difference in the approach and departure angles. If you get the 37-inch package, you’ll have better clearance but lose suspension travel for jumps.
The Raptor comes has a different graphic package on the exterior. It’s not as loud as the regular splash, an intentional stunt by Ford perhaps to distinguish it from the incoming Raptor R.
Flooring it from zero is exhilarating. The 10-speed quick-shifting transmission is agile, cutting out any auto-up shift. It makes good power when floored, but Yuri notes it’s not as exciting as a Ram TRX.
The new Raptor has pretty much the same interior as the other ones. You get the Pro-Power Onboard Assist, a variety of AC plugs, and a wide infotainment screen. The interior has blue everywhere, red stripes on the steering wheel, carbon fiber trim, and fancy material on the dash and doors.
The Recaro seats are comfortable, grippy, and bolstered with quality material. You also get a roomier back seat since it only comes in the Super Crew, with additional storage space from the liftable seats. The Raptor stiched arm rest is gimmicky and folds down all the way. There’s a wireless charger with a holder for vertical placement, cup holders, both wireless and wired Apple Carplay, and 360 cameras.
On the dash, it features a unique digital gauge cluster with an active Raptor status feature. Yuri loves that the new Raptor comes with radar cruise and lane-keep features, as they are a gem for daily driving.
The new F-150 Raptor has an 8,200 lbs towing capability and a 1,400 lbs payload capacity, an increase from the previous generation. Its retail price starts at $64,145, but Jakub and Yuri’s optioned version is $88,091.
Let’s take a second to appreciate the new Raptor’s exhaust notes. It sounds significantly better than any previous generation. The secret? A trombone loop (equalizes the dual exhaust length for a better sounding tone).
How does it feel to drive the 2022 F-150 Raptor? Like the updated previous generation Raptor, the 2022 version also comes with live valve shocks and a multi-link rear suspension, making a huge difference driving down the road.
Jakub feels that with the suspension upgrades on the 2022 Raptor, it is sturdier, and even a little better than the 2022 Tundra. This version also comes with a 3.5-liter eco-boost V6 making 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque.
The new Raptor has a bunch of drive modes, including; Slippery, Tow haul, Sport, Normal, Deep snow, Baja (awesome exhaust notes), and Rock Crawl. It also comes with a 10-speed quick-shifting automatic transmission with the same tall paddles from the previous generation (but with flat surfaces instead of grooves).
Jakub and Yuri’s F-150 Raptor is a 37-inch package that’s about $7,800 more than the standard. It comes with tuned dampers, a special axel ratio, and a different frame at the back to fit the 37-inch spare underneath. Jakub warns that if you pick the 37-inch package, you’ll need to commit to the 37s.
Switching to 35s on a 37-inch package might run into ground clearance issues. Apart from having tire fitting issues, there’s also a difference in the approach and departure angles. If you get the 37-inch package, you’ll have better clearance but lose suspension travel for jumps.
The Raptor comes has a different graphic package on the exterior. It’s not as loud as the regular splash, an intentional stunt by Ford perhaps to distinguish it from the incoming Raptor R.
Flooring it from zero is exhilarating. The 10-speed quick-shifting transmission is agile, cutting out any auto-up shift. It makes good power when floored, but Yuri notes it’s not as exciting as a Ram TRX.
The new Raptor has pretty much the same interior as the other ones. You get the Pro-Power Onboard Assist, a variety of AC plugs, and a wide infotainment screen. The interior has blue everywhere, red stripes on the steering wheel, carbon fiber trim, and fancy material on the dash and doors.
The Recaro seats are comfortable, grippy, and bolstered with quality material. You also get a roomier back seat since it only comes in the Super Crew, with additional storage space from the liftable seats. The Raptor stiched arm rest is gimmicky and folds down all the way. There’s a wireless charger with a holder for vertical placement, cup holders, both wireless and wired Apple Carplay, and 360 cameras.
On the dash, it features a unique digital gauge cluster with an active Raptor status feature. Yuri loves that the new Raptor comes with radar cruise and lane-keep features, as they are a gem for daily driving.
The new F-150 Raptor has an 8,200 lbs towing capability and a 1,400 lbs payload capacity, an increase from the previous generation. Its retail price starts at $64,145, but Jakub and Yuri’s optioned version is $88,091.