2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Rendering Flaunts F-150 Cues, Menacing Looks

The sixth-generation Bronco has been in production for a few months now and we already know that Ford is working on new versions of the revived iconic SUV. The 2022 Bronco Raptor is arguably the most anticipated spin-off, but we still don't know all that much about it. And as Ford is testing camouflaged SUVs on public roads, artists are rolling out all sorts of cool renderings of the yet-to-be-unveiled Bronco. This F-150-based creation is as intriguing as they get.
Put together by "WB Artist20," this mash-up between the Bronco and the F-150 pickup truck is as unlikely as renderings get. Because let's face it, the Bronco Raptor will not borrow design cues from Ford's best-selling nameplate. But hey, that's exactly what makes it cool. It boasts that "what if" factor that makes us love digital interpretations of modern car designs.
And it's actually more F-150 than it is a Bronco, as the front fascia, the fenders, and even the stance come from the pickup truck. The menacing grille and the wheels are taken of the F-150 Raptor, while everything above the beltline is a mix of modern F-150 and classic Bronco. Have you spotted the colored graphics on the rear fenders yet? Yup, that's a tribute to the boxy, second-generation Bronco, built from 1977 to 1979.
Of course, such a contraption will never come to life. Unless Ford suddenly decides to build a short-wheelbase SUV based on the F-150 truck. But it's an entertaining idea, an image I'd caption with "shut up and take my money!" any day of the week. Perhaps also a better option than a 2021 Bronco with an F-150 Raptor front grille?
Imaginative Broncos aside, the Raptor version of the SUV was most recently spotted on public roads in early October 2021. Camouflaged to the teeth, the test vehicle doesn't provide a lot of hints, but it does ride on what appear to be 37-inch off-road tires.
The engine is still a mystery, but word has it the Raptor could break cover with the twin-turbo, 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 of the Explorer ST. The mill should inject at least 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) to all four wheels, a notable increase over the existing powertrain options. As a reminder, the base 2.3-liter EcoBoost cranks out 300 horses, while the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 comes with 330 horsepower on tap.
So what's your take on this rendering? Should Ford develop something like this? Let me know in the comments section.
