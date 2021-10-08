2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Rendering Flaunts F-150 Cues, Menacing Looks

More on this:

1 2021 Ford Bronco Recall Alert: Certain Models Feature Incorrectly Folded Airbags

2 Kevin Bacon Tests Out the 2021 Ford Bronco on Jay Leno's Garage

3 2021 Ford Bronco Big Bend and 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport Compared on Video

4 Ford Bronco Facelift Reportedly Planned for the 2025 Model Year

5 2021 Ford Bronco Gets One European Seal of Approval, Though Not the One It Needs