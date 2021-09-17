2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Imagined With F-150 Raptor Front Grille

The last year Ford offered the Bronco with V8 muscle was 1996 when the 351 Windsor used to crank out a little more than 200 ponies. The 2021 model exceeds that figure right off the bat with the four-cylinder mill.
The only engine option available today is the 2.7-liter EcoBoost, a.k.a. Nano, which cranks out 300 horsepower on 87 octane and 330 horsepower on premium fuel. Peak torque is advertised at 400 and 415 pound-feet (542 and 563 Nm), which is more than sufficient for most customers out there.
Or is it? From the original SVT Raptor based on the F-150 to the Ranger Raptor that America doesn’t get for the time being, the Ford Motor Company has proven that high-performance overlanders are very desirable.
According to hearsay, the 3.0-liter Nano appears to be the right engine for a go-faster Bronco. Considering that we’re dealing with 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet in the Explorer ST, this engine would be my pick unless the Ford Motor Company wants to one-up the Hennessey VelociRaptor 400.
Previously known as the Bronco Warthog, the Bronco Raptor has been confirmed as a 2022 model by the CONCEPS ordering system with two equipment groups and a specific exterior color in the guise of an orange. As for the styling, well, the finest of details remain a mystery for the time being.
Pixel artist Kleber Silva had a go at imagining the dune-bashing variant with the uppercase letters we know and love from the F-150 Raptor, along with three marker lights and Raptor decals on the front fenders of the four-door body style and rear fenders for the two-door body style. There are, however, three issues with these renderings, starting with none other than the grille.
Back in June 2021 when the Warthog nameplate seemed to be set in stone, a member of the Bronco6G forums uncovered the CAD rendering of the Raptor’s front grille. It also features the uppercase letters we all know and love, but its outline is akin to the grilles available for the 2021 model year.
The second problem comes in the guise of end caps, which are borderline ridiculous if you ask me. As for the final question mark, the Raptor hasn’t been spied with two doors yet. Only four-door prototypes have been captured by the carparazzi, and chances are that Ford will offer the latter exclusively because the F-150 and Ranger in Raptor flavor are both four doors.
