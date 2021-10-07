Kevin Bacon Tests Out the 2021 Ford Bronco on Jay Leno's Garage

Celebrities usually get to experience a lot of things before we do, and this is the perfect example. A video of Kevin Bacon driving the new Ford Bronco was just uploaded on YouTube, claiming he was the first to get his hands on the car. Well, probably. Four months ago.
Familiar with the brand, the actor and musician revealed he made a “pandemic purchase,” getting himself a ‘69 Bronco. But the brand has come a long way since then. We don't know when the video was filmed, but the latest uploaded episode of Jay Leno's Garage shares he was the first one to drive it. During the drive, he had an interview with Jay Leno. The host of the show followed him in a 2021 Ford Range Tremor.
Coming with a choice of two or four doors, the revived Bronco was intended for off-road. Its exterior follows the design cues of the 1965 model, but, on the inside, you can really notice the modern touches, as it features an 8” touch screen integrated into the dashboard.
Under its hood, the 2021 Bronco comes with a 2.3-liter or a 2.7-liter engine which puts out from 250 to 310 horsepower, paired up with a ten-speed automatic transmission or a seven-speed manual gearbox.
During the drive on the rough terrain the model was intended for, Bacon complimented the car on its suspension, saying it was so much better than his old model. The actor laughed that the revived one is “definitely handling it.”
Kevin Bacon also revealed that the first car he owned was a ‘77 Toyota Corolla, which he called “remarkable,” because “it always started.” When it comes to his dream car? The actor admits owning “dad cars.” But he did own a 61 Austin-Healey “bugeye” Sprite in British Racing Green. Noting that he doesn’t do his own car-stunts in the movies, the musician explained he learned how to drive a stick on the set of Diner, and it wasn’t fun.
After all we've seen, Kevin Bacon was quite pleased with the off-roader. It comes with a starting price of $59,550. We'll let you decide if him driving it convinced you to drop that sum for it.
