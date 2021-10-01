2021 Ford Bronco Gets One European Seal of Approval, Though Not the One It Needs

4 Ford F-150 Raptor 6x6 Gets Its Freak on With New Shoes, Looks Like an Overlanding Beast

Traditionally, there have been two things that kept a lot of U.S. car models from making a successful transition over the pond: their big engines and their XXL size. 16 photos



Vehicle size is also a valid problem. With towns built many hundreds of years ago when, one, traffic wasn't an issue, and two, vehicles tended to have four legs and eat oat, the streets are usually a lot narrower than what you can generally find in the New World. The higher population density also means that real estate is more expensive – that, in turn, makes large parking spaces a bit of a non-existent luxury.



Well, none of these problems apply to the 2021



So, why is Ford not selling the Bronco in Europe? According to the company's CEO, the



However, if carwow's Cowboy Matt's review is anything to go by, the Bronco might receive a warm welcome when it eventually makes it over. Despite diesel sales dropping vertiginously in Europe over the last few years, the Bronco might still benefit from having the option of an oil-burner under its hood. Alternatively,



