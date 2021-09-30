Ford Recalls Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, Corsair Over Rearview Camera Issue

The sixth-generation Explorer is the second best-selling Ford nameplate in North America despite tremendous roll-out hurdles for the 2020 model year. As if those problems weren’t enough, the mid-size SUV also happens to be a sweetheart of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
For the 2020 model year, the federal agency lists a whopping 12 recalls while the 2021 model is rocking three. The latest callback involves both models along with the Lincoln Aviator and compact-sized Lincoln Corsair.
A total of 228,297 vehicles equipped with 360-degree camera systems are recalled over a rearview camera that works intermittently. The Dearborn-based automaker’s Critical Concerns Review Group became aware of this problem in March after compiling numerous reports from the Chinese market. A total of 359 warranty claims were identified, which is why a software fix was released in the summer. Be that as it may, the group’s monitoring boffins identified a surge to 1,867 warranty reports in August.
The Ford Motor Company is aware of two accidents caused by this condition, but fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Once again, the fix consists of a software update (LB5T-14F017-AP) designed to control the digital camera's general purpose output pin. Owners will be notified by first-class mail from October 7th through October 14th, 2021.
Ford has further issued a stop-sale order for Explores, Aviators, and Corsairs with the 360-degree camera system. The manufacturer’s notice to dealers quotes a blue screen that may recover to the rearview camera’s image during subsequent ignition cycles. Federal law requires dealers to complete this recall service before a new vehicle is delivered. Otherwise, the dealer could face a civil penalty of up to $21,000 per delivered vehicle.
The commercially successful Explorer currently retails from $32,925 for the rear-wheel-drive turbo four-cylinder engine whereas AWD costs $2,000 extra. Over at Lincoln, the Aviator kicks off at $51,465 while the Corsair is available to order from $36,105 excluding taxes and extras.
