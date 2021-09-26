The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1: A Limited-Edition Track-Focused Celebration of the Past

For almost ten years, the first generation Mach 1 ruled the muscle car market, being sold in more than 70,000 examples. Not least, Ford proudly recalls the moments from 1969 when the original Mach 1 set a number of 295 speed and endurance records at Bonneville Salt Flats.
The Mach 1 name had seen a brief return for the 2003 and 2004 model years but was far from the glory the first iteration once had. After a 17-year absence, in 2020, Ford announced its plans to reintroduce the Mach 1 designation for the fifth generation of the Mustang, all in limited numbers starting with the 2021 model year, with deliveries already being started earlier this year. Currently, the Mach 1 represents the most capable 5.0-liter V8-equipped vehicle in the line-up, being topped only by the exclusive Shelbys flaunting larger engine displacements. Still, the Mach 1 steals a lot from the parts bin of its bigger brothers, the GT350 and GT500 high-performance models.
Speaking of the powerplant, indeed, the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 comes equipped with the tried-and-tested 5.0 eight-cylinder unit. But, in this configuration, the engine produces 480 hp available at a mesmerizing 7000 rpm redline, and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque, gaining 20 hp more than the standard GT. The engine features several revised components from the Shelby GT350, successfully bridging the gap between it and the GT model. These include shared elements such as the intake manifold and oil cooling system, increasing the engine's cooling ability by 50 percent. All of this technical compounding translates into a zero to 62 mph (100 kph) time of just 4.2 seconds and a maximum speed of 163 mph (262 kph).
Furthermore, the raging ponies can be mated either with a Tremec 6-speed manual transmission with a twin-disc clutch and short-throw shifter, also seen in the Shelby GT350, or the 10-speed SelectShift automatic, which proudly boasts an upgraded torque converter and a unique calibration.
The exterior styling of the 2021 Mach 1 elegantly references the original 1969 pony starting from the 3D-meshed, shark-nosed front grille assembly and faux lamps elements. The side grilles have been completely redesigned, the low-gloss Magnetic pony badges can be seen centered on the front grille and further positioned throughout the vehicle. Not least, the gloriously rumbling quad-tailpipe assembly perfectly complements the overall vehicle's muscular appearance.
Optionally, the vehicle can be fitted with the Handling Package that includes a larger front splitter providing up to 150% more downforce than a Mustang GT Performance Pack. Additionally, a massive spoiler makes its way in the rear, and a series of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires envelop the new larger-sized Tarnished Dark-painted aluminum wheels than the standard Mach 1s. Moreover, the Appearance Package brings to the table the satin-black side and hood stripes highlighting reflective accents that are available in red, white, and orange trims.
The interior cabin also got special treatment, hinting towards the timeless styling of the original 1969 model. In this regard, the 2021 machine highlights a white cue ball shift knob, engraved badging reflecting the vehicle's build number, specially-designed door sill plates, a unique instrument panel with aluminum accents, and updated screens on the 12.3-inch all-LCD instrument cluster. Additionally, the Mach 1s that are equipped with leather interiors present elegantly crafted ebony seats with accent striping similar to the ones formerly found in the early models.
The base pricing for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 starts at $53,400 but can very easily exceed the $60,000 threshold if you play around with the optional extras. Very proud of the unique heritage it holds behind it, a sharp track machine for the road, a perfect balance between the conventional GT and the all-out mad Shelbys, the Mustang Mach 1 represents an excellent deal, bringing back the muscle car spirit of the past into a modern package.
