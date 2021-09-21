Lime Gold 1967 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 4-Speed Was Also Owned by Royalty

Every now and then an automobile that deserves a special place in the automotive history book pops up for sale with a cool story. Such as this Lime Gold 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 that was presented as an inauguration gift to a king back in 2016!
Ford’s original Mustang Shelby series is one of the most coveted ever. Especially when considering the 1967 jump from the GT350 to the initial GT500 models that were developed by the Blue Oval alongside the fabled Carroll Shelby. So, whenever an example from the era pops up for sale, we can easily imagine that collectors are half-unscrewing the champagne corks as well.
Better yet, the current seller of this example, who goes by the SilverRS username on auction portal Bring a Trailer also mentions the 1967 GT500 has been owned since 2016 by a certain “His Royal Highness.” The car was received as a gift “upon his inauguration as king of his country in 2016,” but has never left the sunny states of San Diego and Arizona.
Currently, it’s located in Scottsdale, Arizona, and has been in the care of the current seller since 2019. According to the description, the 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 was produced in late 1966 and was first sold as a new car (basic order – meaning it has no A/C and no Thermactor) by Paradise Ford in Scottsdale. It was one of just 2,048 fastback examples built for the 1967 model year, and it looks pristine thanks to a 2010 mechanical recondition as well as a recent repaint commissioned by the royal owner in a bid to restore it to its former Lime Gold glory.
Other highlights include the 428ci V8 with twin four-barrel Holley carburetors, a matching numbers four-speed manual transmission, powered steering and brakes, 15-inch Shelby Magstar alloys, or the Deluxe black knitted vinyl interior. A listing in the SAAC registry, an Elite Marti Report, and lots of copies of documentation are included with the sale, along with the clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.
Naturally, this ‘67 Shelby GT500 isn’t going to a new home without a bidding battle. With three more days left on the auction clock, the current highest bid has already reached precisely $150k at the time of writing.
