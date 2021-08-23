Family-Owned 1963 Chevrolet Impala Is Very Clean, Shows Only 43,131 Miles

Chevrolet produced 832,600 units of the Impala for the 1963 model year, representing more than 50 percent of the company’s output. Few peeps took up the base six-cylinder engine, which brings us to the car we’re going to cover on this occasion, a one-family-owned Sport Coupe V8.
Acquired by the seller’s grandparents from Shepherd Chevrolet in October 1963, the hard-topped Impala is rocking the 283 Turbo Fire V8. The small-block engine is connected to a two-speed automatic transmission in the guise of a Powerglide, which spins 3.36:1 gears in the rear differential. When it was brand-spanking new, this plant used to make 195 horsepower and 285 pound-feet (386 Nm) with the help of a Rochester two-barrel carb.
Originally delivered in Silver Blue and Ermine White, the car was refinished in blue for the body panels and white for the hardtop sometime during the 2010s. The odometer is reading 43,131 miles (69,413 kilometers) at the moment of reporting, which makes this fellow a time capsule of sorts.
The luxurious two-door coupe does feature a few imperfections here and there, but nothing that would make a prospective customer walk away from it. Offered with the owner’s manual, sales documents, canceled checks for the down payment and final payment, as well as a title in the seller’s name, the car had its oil changed and chassis lubricated in preparation for the sale.
Currently sitting on a high bid of $21,000 on Bring a Trailer, this clean-looking machine rides on Goodyear Integrity whitewall tires wrapped around color-keyed wheels. The polished covers and branded center caps bring the point home, and obviously enough, a spare can be found in the trunk. The cloth-and-vinyl interior is a thing of beauty in its own right, especially when you look at the original push-button Delco AM radio unit.
When it left Shepherd Chevrolet almost six decades ago, the Impala Sport Coupe used to retail at $2,760.25 including the Ohio sales tax. In other words, that’s $23,670 after we adjust for inflation. Hagerty’s online valuation tool says that an excellent Impala is worth in the ballpark of $29,000 these days, which seems about right for the lowly engine option.
Originally delivered in Silver Blue and Ermine White, the car was refinished in blue for the body panels and white for the hardtop sometime during the 2010s. The odometer is reading 43,131 miles (69,413 kilometers) at the moment of reporting, which makes this fellow a time capsule of sorts.
The luxurious two-door coupe does feature a few imperfections here and there, but nothing that would make a prospective customer walk away from it. Offered with the owner’s manual, sales documents, canceled checks for the down payment and final payment, as well as a title in the seller’s name, the car had its oil changed and chassis lubricated in preparation for the sale.
Currently sitting on a high bid of $21,000 on Bring a Trailer, this clean-looking machine rides on Goodyear Integrity whitewall tires wrapped around color-keyed wheels. The polished covers and branded center caps bring the point home, and obviously enough, a spare can be found in the trunk. The cloth-and-vinyl interior is a thing of beauty in its own right, especially when you look at the original push-button Delco AM radio unit.
When it left Shepherd Chevrolet almost six decades ago, the Impala Sport Coupe used to retail at $2,760.25 including the Ohio sales tax. In other words, that’s $23,670 after we adjust for inflation. Hagerty’s online valuation tool says that an excellent Impala is worth in the ballpark of $29,000 these days, which seems about right for the lowly engine option.